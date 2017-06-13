U.K. Elections: Will Theresa May Coalition Hold Up?

by: CME Group

Summary

The UK election surprised perhaps no one more than Theresa May who expected to lead her Conservative party to a big majority and to govern through 2022.

The election was not about Brexit.

British pound could be headed for greater volatility, but it could rally if there is a Tory plan to muddle through and gain some traction.

By Bluford Putnam

British Prime Minister Theresa May was dealt a severe blow in the snap election she called to strengthen her hand. Will her coalition be strong and stable?

