U.K. Elections: Will Theresa May Coalition Hold Up?

By Bluford Putnam
British Prime Minister Theresa May was dealt a severe blow in the snap election she called to strengthen her hand. Will her coalition be strong and stable?
The UK election surprised perhaps no one more than Theresa May who expected to lead her Conservative party to a big majority and to govern through 2022.
The election was not about Brexit.
British pound could be headed for greater volatility, but it could rally if there is a Tory plan to muddle through and gain some traction.
By Bluford Putnam
British Prime Minister Theresa May was dealt a severe blow in the snap election she called to strengthen her hand. Will her coalition be strong and stable?