Qualcomm: European Antitrust Battle Heats Up (And Will Present A Buying Opportunity)

Qualcomm, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares are likely to trade within the $50 to $60 range for some time to come as the company works through the adversities they face and investors wait for more positive news to instill confidence in an investment in such shares. While we believe the company's shares could break below the $50 level, it is likely that such level will hold absent a significant overall market sell off of at least 10 percent or a potential antitrust-based blocking of the company's acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). As our readers may know, we believe that the NXP acquisition is critical to the future success of QCOM given the substantial global attacks on QCOM's licensing based profit model, which accounts for 80 percent of its profit. As companies and governments have ramped up such attacks, QCOM's earnings estimates for 2017-18 have fallen dramatically. A dramatic fall in earnings estimates is a sign that the company is unlikely to withstand the various attacks on its wireless modem patent licensing model unscathed. With this in mind, let us take a look at where QCOM's acquisition of NXPI stands with respect its efforts toward regulatory approvals.

As readers may know, QCOM missed a June 1, 2017 deadline to propose any concessions to European ("EU") antitrust regulators it would make to close the NXPI acquisition. As such, EU antitrust regulators may either approve the acquisition or extend its investigation by four months. Although the company offered no concessions, its competitors want it to agree to reasonable licensing agreements and promise that such competitors continue to have access to NXPI's Mifare chip technology, which is used in contactless and proximity smart cards and the readers for such cards. (For example, transit tickets, event tickets, store loyalty cards, and mobile wallet payments are common uses of Mifare technology.) With QCOM offering no concessions, EU antitrust regulators initiated an investigation of the NXPI acquisition on June 9, 2017. The initiation of such investigation puts QCOM in the difficult position of potentially having to step up to offer concessions to address any EU regulator antitrust concerns. Although QCOM offered no concessions prior to the above-stated deadline, it clearly knows that EU regulators have concerns beyond the concerns of the company's competitors.

EU regulator concerns include a combined QCOM/NXPI's ability and motivations to shut out competitors and increase prices by bundling its products to exclude competitors in baseband chipsets and near field communication ("NFC") chips. Such regulators are also concerned that a combined QCOM/NXPI would have the ability and the motivation to alter NXPI's intellectual property licensing practices with respect to such the NFC technology by tying such technology to QCOM's patent portfolio. Finally, EU antitrust regulators have expressed concerns that a combined QCOM/NXPI will decrease competition in the automotive semiconductor market. With such concerns in mind, EU regulators will decide whether it will approve the NXPI acquisition by October 17, 2017. While U.S. antitrust regulators approved the NXP acquisition with no concessions in April 2017, EU antitrust regulators are taking a harder line on the NXPI acquisition. As such, QCOM may face an extended EU investigation given its failure to offer concessions to address the EU regulator's concerns in a preliminary review. Despite a potentially extensive EU regulatory review, QCOM remains confident it will overcome EU regulator concerns and close the acquisition by the end of 2017.

Only QCOM executives and its legal counsel can know why the company failed to offer even the slightest concession to EU regulator's known concerns. Perhaps, the company feels its lack of concessions to U.S. regulators will ultimately work for EU regulators. We, nor any outside investor, can hypothesize why QCOM offered no concessions to EU regulators. With the EU regulator review process in mind, investors seeking to invest in QCOM's shares should monitor EU-related circumstances relating to the NXPI acquisition in the coming months to seek out peak negative investor sentiment regarding such acquisition and invest at such time. As our readers may know, we believe too many negative circumstances exist to initiate a position in QCOM's shares despite an almost 4 percent dividend yield. In addition to EU antitrust related pressures on the QCOM's shares, such shares also continue to be pressured by: 1) slowing smartphone demand; and 2) litigations instituted by U.S. FTC and Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) against the company attacking its licensing model over alleged "anticompetitive" tactics to maintain its monopoly over chips used in smartphones.

An EU antitrust regulator's approval of the NXPI acquisition has become increasingly important as attacks on QCOM's licensing model and the overall profitability of the company intensify. Such acquisition of NXPI is a strategically positive move as it allows the company to drive revenue/earnings growth, but it also diversifies its product offerings and mitigates its dependence on its current royalty-based business model. Upon acquiring NXPI, QCOM will establish its global leadership in integrated semiconductor solutions, expand its footprint across key growth market opportunities such as automotive, Internet of Things ("IoT"), security and networking. The acquisition will allow the company to expand into new industries and decrease its dependence on the slowing growth smartphone market. For example, such acquisition will also allow QCOM to participate in the growing auto electronics market. Finally, the NXPI acquisition will be significantly accretive to QCOM's non-GAAP earnings immediately upon its closing.

Our View

We believe that the months leading up to the October 2017 EU decision in regard to the NXPI acquisition will present a stronger buying opportunity in QCOM's shares than today. As a guide to when to start buying the company's shares, we are going to use a QCOM insiders' near million dollar purchase at about $53 a share earlier in 2017 as a reference point as to when such shares begin to represent value. While QCOM's shares are holding strong in the mid to upper $50s of late, all it would take is another write down in the company's earnings estimates and/or a long-awaited sell off in the overall markets. With this in mind, do not be surprised if QCOM slows or stalls its dividend growth if earnings estimates continue to fall. While the company has successfully defended previous challenges to its patent-based wireless modem technology licensing business, analysts are split on how the current litigation will affect its most significant profit stream. Some believe its highly profitable royalty business model will survive as is, but with a decreased revenue/earnings stream. More cautious analysts are waiting to see how the patent licensing litgations play out.

We see investors continuing to pressure QCOM's shares near term until the company resolves its licensing disputes along with its attempts to close its NXPI acquisition by overcoming any EU regulatory objections. As noted above, we believe that the NXPI acquisition is critical to QCOM since its closure will allow QCOM to overcome slowing growth in the mobile market where products are being commoditized and volume growth is moderating. The NXPI acquisition also allows QCOM: 1) to become a more diverse company that has the potential to participate in new markets and drive revenue/earnings growth; and 2) to target the IoT market, i.e. the addition of connections and computing power to products such as home appliances, vehicles and industrial equipment. Automotive and industrial IoT applications are a more profitable market for semiconductors and allow QCOM to transform towards such higher growth areas of automotive, IoT, security and networking. QCOM also expects, within two years after the close of the NXPI acquisition, $500 million of annual cost savings.

QCOM's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 13.50 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $4.26, and about 14.20 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $4.05. Estimates for each year have fallen significantly in recent months. Near term, as the EU investigation of the NXPI acquisition continues and QCOM's regulatory/litigation disputes continue, investors are likely to have another chance to purchase QCOM's shares at a lower price. Over the long term, however, investors will benefit from share price appreciation, dividend increases, share buybacks and the transformative benefits from the company's NXPI acquisition (if it closes). Despite near-term adversities and uncertainties arising from the ongoing litigations and the pending NXPI acquisition, we believe that such adversities/uncertainties will subside over the long term as the company benefits from its transformational NXPI acquisition towards growth market opportunities such as automotive, IoT, security and networking.

