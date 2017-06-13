Guidewire - An Operational Blowout; Some Very Imprecise Messaging

The company did raise its full-year forecast marginally, but many observers thought the management had guided down Q4 which accounted for the rather anemic response to the quarterly results.

Guidewire - Operational success coupled with guidance confusion

I think I need to start by saying that this is an article about Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) and not Friday's trading action. I don't purport to be a market timing expert, and would likely get that wrong as often as correct, I imagine. Guidewire shares should work well in markets that highly value momentum growth names, and are very far from having defensive characteristics.

My guess is that Guidewire shares will contract significantly if the coming weeks feature a significant tech correction. Just looking back to the tech wreck that started 2016, GWRE shares lost 31% of their value in 6 weeks. I think they are a bit less vulnerable at this point. The company is earning more and generating quite a bit more cash than it did at that point and the shares are actually only 7% higher now than they were then - they have been a marked laggard in terms of share price performance, although not in operational progress. Revenues at that point were around $400 million with non-GAAP EPS around $.70. Since that point, revenues have grown by about 25% and non-GAAP EPS is 20% higher than it was.

But regardless of whether or not the shares are cheaper than they were 5 quarters ago, the shares fell 4%+ on Friday and I have little doubt that if tech stocks suffer from a sector rotation, GWRE will suffer to some degree or the other along with the other high-growth enterprise software names.

One of the things to note about this company is that regardless of the job it has done in creating a competitive moat for itself, it has done a far less effective job in providing guidance or in making a case for share ownership. As an analyst for many years, one of the parts of the job that I hated was making excuses for companies whose managements lacked either the sense or the desire to come in from the rain in terms of telling their stories. Surely, I have thought, there ought to be a school for IR Directors and CFOs which might cut down on the number of unforced errors I have dealt with over the years. Guidewire's CFO may be more charismatic in person, but on conference calls he certainly doesn't make the best case possible for owning the shares of this company.

These days, not specifically making a living as a full-time analyst, I tend to be a bit more pointed and critical in terms of the presentations that companies choose to make when they release earnings. I expect optimism and an upbeat summation of the outlook. I would like to see a bit more candor than seems possible.

The creation of cognitive dissonance in an earnings release is really a sad thing. The creation of headlines that go in the opposite direction from the facts that the balance of the narrative is trying to relate… well, just let's say it ought to condemn a company to valuation purgatory.

I have written about Guidewire a number of times over the last year and my attention has been rewarded by a modest bit of share price appreciation. But the appreciation in no way represents over-performance. Over the past year, GWRE shares are up 16% while the IGV software/tech index has appreciated 33% over the same span. There are many reasons, I suppose, for the underperformance amongst which is that the shares were relatively expensive a year ago.

Now, just about any enterprise IT vendor that has a heartbeat with a sinus rhythm can count on being highly valued after the past year or so. Guidewire is still highly valued, although significantly less so both on an absolute and relative basis than it was a year ago.

Much of that is probably a function of the way management chooses to tell its story. It is, actually, quite an exciting story that is in the process of growing significantly beyond its traditional confines. It is a story that encompasses a set of rather disruptive technologies that has not been either fully explained or valued. It is much harder these days to find companies whose valuation is acceptable to investors who are trying to make commitments that are not solely based on how "good" a company might be. This article is focused on GWRE as a potential investment whose shares haven't quite shot up into the blue empyrean.

A Review of the quarter that was

Guidewire reported the results of its fiscal Q3 about a week ago. On balance, the quarter was evaluated as a success and the shares have risen 4.5% this past week while the IGV has risen only 1.5%. The fact that the shares didn't perform better is mainly a function of the implied Q4 guidance which was, in part, reduced by the amount of the Q3 over-attainment.

There have been 3 quarters reported so far in this fiscal year. Each and every quarter started out by declaring that "Revenue and profitability exceeded our guidance for the…quarter." This past quarter was the most extreme over-attainment and much of the over-attainment was attributed with a transaction with a large insurer, possibly State Farm, although the company was not permitted to announce the customer. The magnitude of the over-attainment was enormous as these things go. I think when guidance is consistently exceeded, it ceases to become guidance and represents a floor for expectations. I am inclined to believe that Q4 will prove to be the latest in a long string of quarterly reports in which guidance exceeds expectations, although I doubt that the overage will be of the magnitude seen this quarter.

Overall, Guidewire revenues increased 25% compared to the year-earlier period. Perhaps most importantly for this company, license revenues grew by 29% for the quarter, a significant beat compared to the company's consistent goal of growth of 20% in that metric. The top-line results were comparable to the best the company has ever achieved since it became public more than 5 years ago. License revenues came in $59 million which was no less than 31% higher than the company had projected during its last call. The company suggested that the cause of the over-attainment was due to the ability it had to recognize revenue from a Tier-One customer sooner than had been planned. At this point, license revenues for the first 9 months of the current fiscal year have grown 23%.

What is quite remarkable to most observers is that the company had said in its prior call that Q2 benefited because of the early closing of $4 million or 6% of license revenues that had been scheduled to be part of Q3 license revenues. The company had mentioned on the Q2 call that it was being conservative with Q3 license expectations because it was difficult to forecast the timing of larger deals which had been scheduled to close sometime before the end of this fiscal year. I will review guidance later in this article. Suffice to say, the record of the recent past might suggest that the company has difficulty forecasting the timing of deal closes and that it is far more prudent about its forecasts than is seemingly warranted by reasonable business expectations.

GAAP profitability was essentially consistent year on year, just below break-even. Non-GAAP operating income increased by more than 50% year on year although net income only grew 15%. The main reason for the difference in terms of percentage increase had to do with the amortization of intangibles which rose 8-fold, thanks mainly to the company's two acquisitions. In addition, the company has accrued GAAP taxes at a significantly higher rate this year than in the past, although that did not carry over into non-GAAP results.

Overall, stock-based compensation grew 6% year on year in the past quarter. That said, stock-based comp still represented 78% of CFFO and 100% of reported non-GAAP income in the quarter.

On a GAAP basis, gross margins contracted by about 450 basis points. Most of the contraction had to do with acquisition of ISCS. The company is essentially not taking revenues from the acquisition in GAAP, and is, of course, incurring expenses connected with opex for ISCS. This had a noticeable impact on gross margins and will continue to do so for a few more quarters. In addition, gross margins were negatively impacted by the deferral of revenues from the company's project with MetLife (NYSE:MET) - the so-called digital Greenfield project. Despite the contraction in gross margins, total gross profit increased 20% year on year during the quarter. Overall, non-GAAP gross margins were only 90 basis points below the results of the prior year. In particular, services gross margins were higher than had been planned due to higher than anticipated utilization of services personnel.

Overall, opex grew by 16% year on year and was 62% of revenues compared to 66% of revenues the prior year. The organic growth in opex was probably below 10% as the company absorbed 200 employees from the acquisition of ISCS. I think it is fair to say that the green shoots seen in the control of operating expenses probably mean more for future margin trends than the decline in this quarter's gross margins.

While the reported GAAP numbers are perhaps, a bit confusing, it is clear that in disaggregating the numbers and analyzing the impact of the ISCS acquisition on reported GAAP results, the company is finally on a clear path that encompasses sustained and rising levels of GAAP operating margins.

It is probably worth noting that while cash flow from operations was more or less consistent with the prior year, both for the quarter and for the first nine months of the fiscal year, deferred revenues increased very rapidly, offset in the cash flow statement by a significant increase in receivables. The increase in receivables has to do with the billing of the large deal that fell into Q3 that had not been anticipated. The increase in deferred revenues had to do with the recognition of the MetLife deal. It is reasonable to believe that the company will see a more rapid increase in cash flow than in reported net income in the future because of some of its newer offerings include ratable transactions and will come from cloud-delivered solutions.

Guidance… for the stock one might put in it

Guidewire actually wound up raising full-year guidance a bit, although lowering the amount of revenue it now expects in Q4. It probably shouldn't have come as any great surprise to those who have owned or followed the company and its shares for a long time. Specifically, the company boosted its full-year revenue guidance by $6 million or 1%. Given that the company had beaten its prior estimate for revenues by $19 million, and this beat was mainly a product of a single transaction that closed sooner than anticipated, the logic of the forecast makes some sense. Still, the way the headlines were presented did the company's shareholders no favors and I think it is reasonable to speculate that the company's revenue guidance will be beaten on the back of some deals closing in Q4 that had not been anticipated in the forecast.

The company is now expecting full year non-GAAP EPS of $.82-.86, which is $.14 higher than the estimate it provided at the end of Q2. It had forecast that the Q3 non-GAAP loss would be about $.04/share and of course it reported a non-GAAP profit of $.16. The $.20 of upside used to be in Q4, so the math suggests that overall, profitability is showing increases significantly above what had been contemplated during the Q2 conference call.

Again, it would have been better for shareholders if the numbers had been laid out with some thought given to how they might be interpreted. It ought to be easier for observers to gauge what is actually happening in terms of actual profitability. Obfuscation is really one of the worst things that a company can do when it reports its quarterly performance.

Viewed holistically, the company had a major beat in Q3, much of which was a product of a single transaction that moved from Q4 to Q3. But the company actually did see stronger demand than had been anticipated and it actually raised full-year expectations for both revenues and earnings by a noticeable amount.

Simply put, demand has been stronger than thought and sales execution has improved. The company is increasing its percentage growth and it is doing a reasonable job on margins as well. It may have been hard to find the facts in a welter of numbers about expectations but that is what they were.

I prefer to use GAAP numbers in looking at margins given they best portray expense discipline and real expense ratio. At this point, and for Guidewire specifically, the use of GAAP can be a bit misleading because of both the deferred revenue haircut as well as the revenue recognition policies of its acquisition. The company is now forecasting non-GAAP margins of about 18%. That estimate is 300 basis points above the expectation that had been articulated on the conference call at the end of the prior period.

The company has also raised its guidance with regards to free cash flow. At the end of the prior quarter it had estimated that free cash flow would reach about $77 million at the midpoint. It is now forecasting free cash flow to be $90 million for the year. Much of this has to do with the build-up of deferred revenues and some of it is a function of higher level of profitability. I think that it is remarkable that the script read by the company's CFO simply passed on some explanation and emphasis in the change of free cash flow generation in silence. For many investors, free cash flow generation is a lodestar in terms of valuation. As I will discuss, there is some indication that free cash flow will increase as a percentage of reported non-GAAP income because of the rising trend of deferred revenues. But that is about all the company chose to provide - an indication.

Emanations and Penumbras and some thoughts about a realistic forecast for Guidewire

The real reason to own GWRE shares isn't whether or not their performance in Q3 was an outlier: it most probably was. Or even if the company in its Q3 call meant to provide investors with a backdrop of improving demand - it did. But it relates to the growth opportunity the company has in the coming fiscal year and beyond. The company management, in its fashion, did present emanations and penumbras that are worth noting in trying to look at the business opportunity for this company and comparing it to both published expectations and to what seems to be the consensus of analysts.

The company has spoken about its Greenfield opportunity with MetLife which will take the form of different and more ratable licensing models. Some of what is likely to happen is going to produce different kinds of headline results for this company. It is, I think worth noting the following passage in the CFO's prepared script.

Looking beyond fiscal 2017, we expect new products and delivery models to combine with ongoing demand for technology to produce continued revenue growth. While our goal remains to grow recurring revenue by 20%, we also expect to increasingly deliver products with ratable licensing models complementing our traditional term licenses. The mix of term and ratable licensing models is difficult for us to predict. …With regard to service revenues, we anticipate a significant increase in fiscal year 2018. We are currently estimating that services revenue will grow by 30%-35% next year…" We believe our operating margins in fiscal '18 will improve incrementally even as we anticipate a greater mix of lower margin services revenue and utilization rates which will decline to more sustainable level."

The passage presents many emanations and penumbras, at least to me, as a follower of Guidewire since it first became public about 5 years ago. It was certainly not written with the objective of presenting the most positive potential outlook for the company's operational performance. One wonders how the passage might read if it had been written - with precisely the same facts - by Marc Benioff of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) or of the management team at Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

I think, overall, management is presaging an acceleration of growth regardless of which revenue line benefits the most. At the moment, the company has less competition than it has ever had particularly in terms of delivering cloud-based, digital solutions to Tier-1 insurance vendors. There is no one else in the space who is ready to deliver a cloud-based solution that covers all the needs of a large enterprise that is scalable to the largest level of any user. It will, no doubt, be some time before the MetLife installation becomes a reference model for Guidewire. But if it works as contemplated, it is going to turn IT in the property and casualty insurance market on its ear.

The InsuranceNow product is also somewhat of a unique offering. While its financial implications for Guidewire aren't likely to be quite as seminal as what the company now calls InsuranceSuite, it is unique in that it represents a cloud-delivered set of pre-built applications that can be purchased and put into production by a mid-sized insurance vendor without the normal interminable gestation cycle.

How much are these innovative delivery technologies going to shake up the space? Well, the emanations and penumbras from the CFO's script in the context of Guidewire suggest that the impact is going to be substantial. The consensus reflects a little of this, but really just a little. Current expectations for this quarter are in line with the company's forecast. Next year, the current published First Call consensus is calling for 21% revenue growth and for EPS growth of 20%. If margins are expected to rise as is made clear in the statement of the CFO cited above, then the EPS forecast is obviously below reasonable levels although I think that one or two of the published earnings estimates haven't been updated for the latest earnings release.

The company spoke a bit about the size of the MetLife contract. That deal had built a deferred revenue balance of $20 million which is to be amortized into revenue over the next 8 quarters. The CFO suggested, or at least I think he did, that deferred revenue would not show the very substantial increase it has done this year going forward, because of the ability the company will have to recognize revenue from very large deals using the technology developed for MetLife as soon as additional projects for other customers are provisioned. If that happens, and if other large property and casualty insurers decide that cloud-delivered software will cut the overall cost of ownership significantly, then next year is likely to see a significant growth step-up in either revenues or deferred revenues.

But how and when that trend is presented by Guidewire is a question that will linger until the company actually sees the impact of the offering. Here is a non-answer for those who collect such things, "We are guessing right now or estimating what portion of the future demand for InsuranceSuite will come in the form (as a cloud-delivered service.) We think it's increasing over time, but we are not in a position yet to guess exactly how much of it will come over time. We are going to-and we are going to put forward a view and that will be incorporated into our guidance that we will give after the next earnings call."

As I say, I hate to speak for companies which decline to speak on their own behalf. My guess, for what it is worth, is that the MetLife delivery paradigm will become increasingly significant over the next few years, and optimistically that it will become the default form of consuming Guidewire solutions. I think that it will accelerate the desire of users to refresh their technology and to move to what are called digital portals and that it will accelerate the growth of Guidewire's business significantly. The MetLife paradigm is likely to remain somewhat unique in that Guidewire is actually a business partner with MetLife in part of the overall transaction and it will be sharing risks and rewards of the success of the new digital business offering of that company.

But if they (management) aren't going to quantify those kinds of expectations, I certainly can't with any degree of certitude. I have no real idea as to how to quantify "a catalyzing a sense of urgency on the part of our customers for data and digital solutions." It is, I think, one of those emanations that means faster growth. It is, I think, basically saying that because customers feel a competitive imperative to offer their customers (I mean folks like us) a digital solution, they (Guidewire customers) are choosing to refresh their technology at a more rapid cadence than had heretofore been anticipated. (Basically insurance vendors want to change their business models that are currently still based on a very high-touch model involving thousands of agents/sales people and adjusters and back office staff to a model that looks much more like Esurance, not just for autos but for all other personal lines as well) I will be interested to see to what extent and at what level the company fulfills its plan of providing more color when it holds its analyst's day sometime this fall - although that hasn't yet been scheduled.

Valuation

After the perturbations amongst high-growth IT equities on Friday, valuation becomes an even more compelling discussion that may persuade investors to carefully consider the timing and level of entry points into a given name. Guidewire, with 74.2 million shares outstanding, currently has a market cap of $4.9 billion. It has $600 million of cash currently and thus a market cap of $4.3 billion. The First Call consensus revenue forecast is currently at $606 million of revenues for the fiscal year that starts August 1, 2017. As has been the case in the past, it is reasonable to imagine that this forecast will be raised throughout the year based on the company closing larger deals that it purposefully eliminates from its published expectations.

On the current revenue forecast, the EV/S calculates to be 7.65X although it will probably wind up to be 5-10% less than that number. That is perhaps not a remarkably low level for that metric, but given the recurring nature of revenues and the kinds of customers that have Guidewire subscriptions, the metric is perhaps more reasonable than is the case for other subscription-based vendors.

Almost no insurance company, short of some kind of catastrophe, is not going to renew their term leases; and most will also grow the size of their GWRE installations. The cost of implementing the kinds of solutions that are part of InsuranceSuite is simply too painful for most customers to contemplate. The insurance industry has been more conservative than most in seeking to implement a digital transformation as it involves a more extensive set of processes and regulatory compliance functions than is the case for many other business segments. That is apparently changing now and doing so around the world. It means that every time investors look at an EV/S calculation they have to contemplate a more elevated trajectory for the "S" part of the calculation going forward.

Management pretty forthrightly has said that it will be showing incremental margin improvement in fiscal 2018. That is not yet totally embedded in the published consensus. I would take the company's forecast to mean that margins will grow noticeably but at a slower rate than has been the case this year. As mentioned earlier, operating margins are supposed to grow by 300 bps this year and reach just short of 18%. I think it is reasonable to construct a model using 19.5% non-GAAP operating margins as a likely number. That would relate to an operating income forecast of $119 million, non-GAAP. The company has been earning about $5-6 million a year on its cash balances and other income is not a major factor, so it looks as though pre-tax income is likely to be $125 million next year. The company has been using a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 32%. I think it is reasonable to forecast an average share count of 77 million for fiscal year 2018. That works out to a reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.10. So, that is a P/E of 60X. No, that isn't a bargain so far as P/Es go. It is, on the other hand, one of the lower P/Es the company has had since it has been a public company.

The company continues to use a lot of stock-based comp, but the growth rate in that metric is falling. Last quarter, SBC grew by 6% year on year. Stock-based comp continues to represent more than 100% of non-GAAP earnings and that is likely to be the case, or nearly so, next year as well.

The company's GAAP gross margin has fallen from 61% to 58.5%, primarily a function of the ISCS merger and the concomitant deferred revenue write-down. The management of operating expenses has achieved noticeable results. General and administrative costs were flat in the quarter and research and development, although very elevated by most standards, fell as an expense ratio to 27.6% from 34%. Sales and marketing expense remained at 23% year on year. That is a big bump from the prior quarter ratio of 20% and also reflects merger-related sales costs with no corresponding revenues.

For most of its life, the company hasn't really been a cash flow story and I doubt that this is really going to change the next year or two. If it becomes a cash flow story it will be a function of the rate of growth of the company's digital offering. Overall, cash flow from operations was $52 million through the first 9 months of the year. That sum includes a rather sizeable increase in receivable balances that itself relates to the large transaction the company recorded in Q3 for which it billed but has not yet collected. Even adjusted for that, stock-based compensation is more than 2/3rds of CFFO.

The company has seen a substantial build-up in deferred revenues. The growth in deferred revenues rose more than 3X last quarter compared to year earlier results. Again, that is a function of the recognition of the digital Greenfield initiative as deferred revenue to be amortized over the next 8 quarters. If there are similar transactions in the future, and that is certainly a likely expectation, then deferred revenues are likely to increase as will be the case for the CFFO metric.

Cap ex is not a major factor for this company and it pays little in the way of cash taxes. I think it is possible that free cash flow could reach $150 million in fiscal year '18, although that is probably the upper bound of a reasonable forecast. That would be a free cash flow yield of 3.5%. That is not bad for a growth company, although I doubt that many observers will find it a reason to buy the shares, especially given the proportion of cash flow coming from stock-based comp.

Is the valuation compelling? Using traditional measures, not really. I think the issue is the opportunity the company will have in terms of its digital transformation offering. I think that's an enormous opportunity. Self-service digital offerings from property and casualty insurers will be dramatically cheaper for consumers than the system currently available. Younger generations around the world are going to prefer self-service and the concomitant cost savings. And many insurance companies have simply underinvested in IT.

Most high-growth IT companies that have become public entities in the last few years are seeing declining percentage growth rates as they scale. That is to be expected. This company is unique in that not only is the growth rate not declining, it has a reasonable prospect of increasing, although by how much is not really known. As mentioned earlier, I doubt that the company will do the best job possible in presenting the opportunity. The analyst community has rated this name positively at this point with 8 of twelve analysts rating it as a buy or strong buy. I myself am now looking for an entry point as I think the ride based on selling digital solutions to large insurance vendors is likely to have legs still not yet contemplated by many investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GWRE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.