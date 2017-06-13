Align Technology Hits A New 52-Week High, Yet Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down In 2017

International markets are also expected to be a key contributor to Align Technology’s revenue growth in 2017.

Today, Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is a stock on fire. Not only has the company's share price risen by more than 50% in the first six months of 2017, it still does not show any signs of slowing down. A stellar Q1 2017 performance has catapulted Align Technology in the league of companies with market capitalization exceeding $10 billion. Currently trading at $151.82, the company is boasting of market capitalization of $12.24 billion.

Robust market opportunity, effective product offerings, and proven commercial capabilities are the cornerstones of success for any company. I believe Align Technology is one of those rare companies with all these factors playing favorably in one place. Hence, I believe that this company is a healthy investment opportunity for average-risk retail investor in 2017. In this article, I will explain my rationale for recommending Align Technology as a long term buy opportunity in greater detail.

Clear aligners have a definite advantage over metal braces in the malocclusion segment

Malocclusion or teeth misalignment is a condition which affects around 10 million patients in the developed world. Traditionally, it has been treated by dentists and general practitioners using metal arch wires, braces, metal expanders, headgear, elastics, and other appliances. Requiring a period of 12 to 24 months to actual produce results, this technique also requires several hours of involvement of the dentists right from planning the treatment to executing it with periodic monitoring. It may also require involvement of the general practitioner for moving or adjusting teeth space for better results.

On the other hand, the Invisalign system is a proprietary malocclusion treatment method which involves use of multiple removable orthodontic aligners, custom made for patients based on the doctor's prescription. Invisalign automates a major part of the dentist's work by digitizing patient data and preparing treatment plan. Finally, after securing approval from prescribing dentist, custom aligners are manufactured and shipped to dentists. Invisalign can thus simplify a dentist's work. Further, reduced manual intervention generally results in higher treatment efficiency.

A patient wears one aligner for two weeks and then replaces it with the next one in the series based on doctor's advice. However, in October 2016, Align Technology introduced one-week aligners. In case the dentist switches the patient from two week aligners to one week aligner, it can further reduce treatment time by 50%.

There is significant scope for Align Technology to expand market share

Currently, 10 million people in developed markets annually approach orthodontists for treating malocclusion. Of these, around 50% or 5 million suffer from mild to moderate form of this disease and can be treated using Invisalign technology. This served available market or SAM comprises of 3.75 million teenagers and 1.25 million adults. Since Align Technology has only captured 7% market share of SAM, there is much possibility for the company to further penetrate the market currently served by traditional teeth alignment therapies.

Further, upcoming new product launches are expected to further expanded Align Technology's target market annually by 50% or by 2.5 million cases.

Demand in North American market is a key revenue driver for Align Technology in 2017

While global utilization of Invisalign cases in 1Q17 was 5.4 cases per doctor, it was at an all time high of 12.6 cases per doctor in North American markets. The more than double utilization in North American markets is testimony to high use of Invisalign by orthodontists and general practitioners in these markets. With continuous improvements and features suitable for various population segments, Invisalign has managed to win confidence of the dentist community in North America. Hence, now we see more number of orthodontists using Invisalign for larger number of cases as well as complex cases which mostly involve teenagers. All these trends highlight the higher chances for Invisalign to capture market share currently held by metal braces.

In Q1 2017, Align Technology launched Invisalign Lite, a system with 10 to 14 aligners, meant for less complicated cases. This product has effectively brought patients with minor teeth misalignments within the reach of Invisalign.

Align Technology has also been effectively promoting its products to all the profitable population segments in North America, from teens to adult males and females. All these efforts have resulted in rapid adoption of Invisalign systems in North America.

Increasing adoption of technology by DSOs in North America will be a key growth driver for Align Technology in 2017

Dental service organizations or DSOs are mainly multiple dental clinics under a single corporate ownership. Benefiting from economies of scale, centralization of operations, and established business processes, these DSOs manage to earn twice the revenues per clinic as compared to stand-alone clinic. However, in pursuit of higher profitability, these DSOs have already exhausted majority of efficiencies. They are currently focused on top line growth as well as consolidating with other DSOs.

The current trends coupled with higher tendency of DSOs to deploy technology as compared to non-DSO practices, for further margin expansion, make a strong case for increasing demand for Invisalign cases in 2017. Even in Q1 2017, Align Technology witnessed nearly 50% rise in shipment of Invisalign cases to DSOs as compared to non-DSO clinics.

Then we have the upcoming trend of digitization in healthcare, which may be the next major driver of demand for Align Technology's offerings. DSOs may increasingly require iTero scanners, Invisalign system, tracking and other technologies to satisfy increasing consumer preferences for digitized services.

Align Technology is also focused on major markets in EMEA, APAC, and Latin America regions.

Besides North American markets, Align Technology has also taken a keen interest in strengthening its position in Brazil, the second largest market for cosmetic interventions. There are about 1.4 million new patients commencing orthodontic treatment every year in Brazil. The market also employs 20% of the total dentists in the world. These statistics make a solid case for supporting Align Technology's choice of Brazil as a major focus market.

As a part of its long term strategy, Align Technology acquired its Brazilian distributor in February 2017. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Align Technology's position in the booming Latin American market.

EMEA region has also emerged as a major growth driver for Align Technology, thanks to effective implementation of its Touchpoint Frequency Multilayer or TFM model. The company witnessed increased demand for its Invisalign cases mainly from Germany, Spain, and United Kingdom, while other markets also demonstrated healthy growth in sales volumes.

Further, Align technology has also acquired its EMEA distributor in February 2017. This deal has given the company access to customers and other distributors in multiple underpenetrated markets such as Russia, Turkey, Cyprus, Monaco, Israle, the Baltics, Middle East, and Africa.

Launch of Invisalign Teen in key APAC markets and switching to direct coverage model in South Korea are expected to contribute significantly in driving penetration of Align Technology in these international markets.

The constant evolution of these markets and commercial success of recently launched products such as Invisalign Teen with mandibular advancement and Invisalign Go will play a pivotal role in strengthening Align Technology's position in the international markets in 2017.

Over-reliance on Invisalign is the major risk affecting Align Technology

The dental services segment is highly competitive with multiple players such as Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), and Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY). In such a scenario, Align Technology's over-reliance on malocclusion product franchise, Invisalign, exposes it to excessive business concentration risk.

Hence, in case demand from orthodontists and general practitioners for these Invisalign cases stagnates or average selling price drops, Align Technology may witness sudden contraction in revenues and margins.

Hence, despite being a mature company, retail investors should be aware of this key risk before investing their money in Align Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.