Why Procter & Gamble May Not Be Overvalued After All

A modified Graham Formula calls to question whether P&G shares really do trade at a significant premium.

Given a trailing 23x P/E, P&G stock falls squarely into the category. Or does it?

Some market observers believe most Consumer Staples are overvalued: prices have strayed too far above historical P/Es.

Based upon historical P/E ratio analysis, many Consumer Staples stocks appear to be overvalued. Typically, such low-growth, slow-growth tickers earn relatively modest multiples. This makes sense. Investors pay up for rising future earnings / cash flow. Shares in the stodgy Consumer Staples sector usually don't exhibit strong growth characteristics.

What About Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)? Overvalued?

A post-Great Recession F.A.S.T. graph illustrates P&G's long-term price and earnings relationship:

Through the period, investors awarded PG a 17.5x trimmed-average price/earnings ratio (the blue box). The current trailing operating PE is 23x. Clearly, the shares are overvalued, right?

Maybe not.

The Graham Formula

Benjamin Graham, the godfather of value investing, sought simple formulas to help understand and evaluate common stocks. The Graham Formula attempts to estimate reasonable P/E ratios. The original 1962 version is found below:

PE = 8 + 2g

where 8 is the expected P/E multiple for a no-growth company, and g is the estimated forward earnings growth rate.

When applied to more modern times, the formula tends to place too high an emphasis upon the growth component; thereby offering P/E estimates that are much too high. Recent investors modified the equation a bit, yielding better results:

PE = 9 + 0.5g

Here a baseline 9x P/E is considered appropriate for a no-growth stock. When combined with the reduced earnings growth rate factor, the revision dials back the net estimated PE results.

Graham Considers Interest Rates

In 1974, Graham added another component to his formula. He included a factor to address how interest rates may affect stock valuations.

PE = 9 + 0.5g * (4.4 / Y)

where 4.4 represents a minimum expected, risk-free hurdle rate; and Y is the current long-term, AAA corporate bond rate. This has the effect of modulating the result up or down contingent upon current rates as a function of a long-term benchmark.

Back to Procter & Gamble

Now, let's apply the revised Graham Formula to example Procter & Gamble. Our inputs are as follows:

g is 7% and Y is 2.9%

Source data for the aforementioned is found below:

Note consensus 2018 to 2020 EPS growth is ~7% a year.

This chart reflects post-Recession corporate AAA yields. Default risk on AAA bonds is almost nil. The most recent effective yield is highlighted in yellow.

Putting it together, we get

PE = (9 + 0.5 (7)) * (4.4 / 2.9)

= 19x

Looking forward to Procter & Gamble's fiscal year (ending June 2018) expected $4.11 operating EPS, and combining a recent ~$88 share price, the forward P/E is about 21x.

So we're in the ballpark.

One may conclude PG shares aren't cheap, but they're not trading at an unreasonable premium, either. However, there's another factor to consider.

P&G Enjoys An Historically Elevated P/E

Our analysis wouldn't be complete without thinking about the fact PG stock has a long-term 17.5x average P/E. This baseline is higher than may be expected slow-growth stalwarts. Looking back at the F.A.S.T. graph, we see Procter & Gamble has grown EPS growth rate has only been 2.1%. The 15-year average growth rate has been 4.4%. Not very robust.

Nonetheless, the following 20-year F.A.S.T. graph chart plots PG price-and-earnings. Notice the multiple almost NEVER drops below 15x. For years, Mr. Market has awarded Procter & Gamble an elevated P/E.

Through the period, the multiple has only been less than 15x for two years; coming out of the Great Recession. One of those years the P/E was 14.6x.

This is certainly a bona fide investment consideration. A factual, consistent set of data points, demonstrated over an extended period cannot be ignored.

Conclusion

Many Consumer Staples sector stocks appear overvalued. Procter & Gamble stock looks pricey on a straight-PE analysis, too. However, some additional legwork changes the calculus.

Using a modified "Graham Formula" as a foundation, historically low interest rates may reasonably be expected to contribute to above-average price-and-earnings ratios. Combined with the fact PG shares have commanded a P/E premium for years, an investor may conclude Procter stocks is not wildly overvalued; indeed, current valuation may be justified.

Please do you own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.