Are you armed with “Trump-screen” this summer? Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist, TD Wealth, talks to Kim Parlee about how to avoid the noise from Washington, how low interest rates have impacted the markets and what it could mean for stocks going forward.
Trump-Screen: How To Block The Noise
by: TD Wealth
Summary
What is Trump-screen?
How have low interest rates impacted growth stocks?
What should investors focus on going forward?
