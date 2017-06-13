Prospect Capital's Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 1 (Including September-October 2017 Dividend Projection)

Summarized results, in regards to PSEC’s near-term dividend sustainability, are stated within the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article. I also provide my current PSEC recommendation and price target.

Due to the fact PSEC did not disclose certain IRC data for the fiscal third quarter of 2017, I believe providing readers this detailed analysis greatly assists in investing strategies/decisions.

Author's Note: This two-part article is a very detailed analysis of Prospect Capital Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PSEC) dividend and net asset value ("NAV") sustainability. I have continued to cover this topic due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on PSEC at periodic intervals. Due to PSEC's reported results for the fiscal third quarter of 2017, I have received an even larger number of requests for this specific analysis. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to provide a detailed analysis with supporting documentation (via four tests) on the near-term dividend sustainability of PSEC. This analysis will be provided after a brief overview of PSEC's regulated investment company ("RIC") classification per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC"). I will be performing four dividend sustainability tests within PART 1 of this article. The first two tests will focus on PSEC's net investment income ("NII"). These two tests will be termed "TEST 1" and "TEST 2". The next two tests will focus on PSEC's net investment company taxable income ("ICTI"). These two tests will be termed "TEST 3" and "TEST 4". At the end of PART 1 of this article, there will be a conclusion based on the results obtained from TEST 1-TEST 4 about the near-term dividend sustainability of PSEC. I will also provide my current PSEC price target and BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation.

Understanding the tax and dividend payout characteristics of PSEC will provide investors with an overall better understanding of the business development company ("BDC") sector as a whole. From reading this article, investors will better understand how a RIC per the IRC comes up with the company's current dividend per share rate and specific signs when an impending increase or decrease should occur. For readers who like to pursue more active investing strategies, understanding this information can enhance one's total return (or minimize one's total loss) on a stock by more appropriately timing market purchases and/or sales.

PART 2 transitions to a more "forward-looking" dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some topics/trends to consider in a net rising interest rate environment. PART 2 will also provide an analysis on PSEC's future NAV sustainability and my projection regarding the company's NAV per share range over the next several fiscal quarters.

Side Note: It should be noted PSEC's fiscal year-end, based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), is June 30 th of a given year. However, PSEC's tax year-end, based on IRC methodologies, is August 31 st of a given year. Readers should understand there is a two month "gap" per se between PSEC's GAAP fiscal year-end and the company's IRC tax year-end as the analysis is presented below.

Brief Discussion of PSEC's RIC Classification per the IRC:

In prior articles, I have discussed PSEC's RIC classification per the IRC in detail. This included specific provisions that PSEC must adhere by to remain in RIC compliance. There is one specific provision which pertains to PSEC's dividend sustainability that should be mentioned. As a RIC, PSEC is required to distribute to shareholders at least 90% of the company's "ICTI" and "net capital gains" (in excess of its capital loss carryforward balance; if applicable) in any given tax year in order to be eligible for the tax benefits allowed in regards to this type of entity (dividends paid deduction at the corporate level). When these two figures are combined, this comprises PSEC's net ICTI which is also known as the company's annual distribution requirement ("ADR"). There is one specific exclusion to this rule which is mentioned later in the article (the "spillback provision").

Two Main Factors PSEC Considers Regarding Dividend Distributions:

Management continues to either state or imply PSEC's dividend is mainly based on the following two factors:

First Factor: Intend to cover the company's dividend payout level with NII ("expected NII" over the foreseeable future)

Second Factor: Intend to cover the company's annual dividend payout level with net ICTI/ cumulative undistributed taxable income ("UTI")

The first factor will focus on PSEC's NII and cumulative undistributed NII and be analyzed via TEST 1 and TEST 2, respectively. The second factor will focus on PSEC's net ICTI and cumulative UTI and be analyzed via TEST 3 and TEST 4, respectively. Readers should understand these distinctions as the four tests are provided below.

First Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company's Dividend Payout Level with NII:

To test management's first main factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss PSEC's prior quarterly NII figures to see if the company's dividend distributions were covered. This will lead to a better understanding of the overall trends regarding this particular factor and possible future pitfalls that may arise. This includes PSEC using the company's cumulative undistributed NII balance on any quarterly NII overpayments (or add to the deficit balance).

Table 1 below shows PSEC's NII from the fiscal third quarter of 2017 going back to the company's fiscal first quarter of 2016. Table 1 compares PSEC's NII figure to the company's dividend distributions figure showing the quarterly underpayment (overpayment). Table 1 below then shows PSEC's cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance for the same timeframe.

Table 1 - PSEC NII and Cumulative Undistributed NII (Deficit) Analysis (GAAP Based on GAAP Fiscal Year-End Timeframes)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 1 will be the main source of information as TEST 1 and TEST 2 are analyzed below. Now let us begin PSEC's near-term dividend sustainability analysis.

TEST 1 - Quarterly NII Versus Quarterly Distributions Analysis:

- See Red References "C, D, E, (D / C)" in Table 1 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I take PSEC's quarterly "NII" figure (see red reference "C") and subtract this amount by the quarterly "distributions from NII" figure (see red reference "D"). If PSEC's red reference "C" is greater than the company's red reference "D", then PSEC technically had enough quarterly NII to pay out the company's dividend distributions for a particular quarter. Any excess NII left over, after accounting for the dividend distributions, would be added to PSEC's cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance. This particular balance will be further discussed within TEST 2 later in the article. If PSEC's red reference "C" is less than the company's red reference "D", then the company technically did not have enough quarterly NII to pay out its dividend distributions for a particular quarter and must use a portion of the remaining cumulative undistributed NII balance to help with the overpayment (or add to the deficit balance).

TEST 1- Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, PSEC reported NII of $91.2, $100.9, $87.6, and $91.4 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. In comparison, PSEC had dividend distributions of ($89.1), ($88.8), ($89.0), and ($89.2) million, respectively. When calculated, PSEC had an underpayment (overpayment) of NII of $2.1, $12.1, ($1.4), and $2.2 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 98%, 88%, 102%, and 98%, respectively (see red reference "(D / C)"). As such, after a minor and modest underpayment of NII during PSEC's fiscal first and second quarters of 2016, the company had a minor overpayment of NII during its fiscal third quarter of 2016. However, PSEC had a minor underpayment of NII during the company's fiscal fourth quarter of 2016.

In my opinion, considering TEST 1 on a "standalone basis", this evidence helps support the notion that PSEC was able to generate NII that supported the company's monthly dividend distributions rate of $0.0833 per share throughout the fiscal year 2016. I believe this should be seen as a positive factor/trend. Now let us take a look at what occurred during PSEC's fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017.

PSEC reported NII of $78.9, $84.4, and $73.1 million for the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017, respectively. In comparison, PSEC had dividend distributions of ($89.4), ($89.7), and ($89.9) million, respectively. When calculated, PSEC had an overpayment of NII of ($10.5), ($5.3), and ($16.8) million for the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017, respectively. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 113%, 106%, and 123%, respectively. As such, I classify this as a modest, minor, and material overpayment of NII, respectively.

In my opinion, considering TEST 1 on a standalone basis, I believe the overpayment of NII during PSEC's first three fiscal quarters of 2017 should be seen as a "cautionary"/negative trend. Now let us take this analysis a step further and perform TEST 2.

TEST 2 - Cumulative Undistributed NII Coverage of Quarterly Dividend Distributions Ratio Analysis:

- See Red References "D, F, (F / D)" in Table 1 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, I take PSEC's "cumulative undistributed NII (deficit)" figure (see red reference "F") and divide this amount by the quarterly "distributions from NII" figure (see red reference "D"). From this calculation, PSEC's "cumulative undistributed NII coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio" is obtained (see red reference "(F / D)"). The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding PSEC's near-term dividend sustainability. Basically, this ratio shows the amount of cumulative undistributed NII covering the quarterly dividend distributions for a specified timeframe.

TEST 2 - Analysis and Results:

Continuing to use Table 1 above as a reference, PSEC reported a cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance of ($16.5), ($4.4), ($5.8), and ($3.6) million at the end of the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. This considers the fact PSEC had disclosed prior period adjustments to the company's cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance of $2.4 million during the fiscal first quarter of 2016. This type of prior period adjustment generally occurs when PSEC performs the company's annual tax return (initial misclassifications by the company). The following quote from PSEC's 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending 9/30/2015 supports this adjustment:

"...During the tax year ended August 31, 2015, we decreased accumulated overdistributed net investment income by $2,436, increased accumulated net realized loss on investments by $8,541, and increased capital in excess of par value by $6,105..."

Having an inverse relationship to the quarterly underpayments (overpayments) of NII shown in TEST 1, PSEC had a cumulative undistributed NII coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio of (0.19), (0.05), (0.07), and (0.04) as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, and 6/30/2016, respectively. As such, this ratio was positively impacted during the fiscal year 2016. Now let us take a look at what occurred during PSEC's fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017.

PSEC reported a cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance of ($11.6), ($16.9), and ($33.7) million at the end of the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017, respectively. This considers the fact PSEC had disclosed prior period adjustments to the company's cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance of $2.5 million during the fiscal first quarter of 2017. The following quote from PSEC's 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending 9/30/2016 supports this adjustment:

"... During the tax year ended August 31, 2016, we decreased overdistributed net investment income by $2,489, increased accumulated net realized loss on investments by $1,296, and decreased capital in excess of par value by $1,193..."

When looking at the cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance from the fiscal first quarter of 2016-fiscal third quarter of 2017, one can see that this deficit balance modestly increased (a negative factor/trend). This deficit balance increased ($17.2) million over a span of six fiscal quarters. When calculated, PSEC's negative cumulative undistributed NII coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio doubled over a span of six fiscal quarters.

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 1 and TEST 2, PSEC's ability to match NII with quarterly dividend distributions worsened, especially due to the fact the company had a material overpayment of NII during its fiscal third quarter of 2017. With that being said, TEST 1 and TEST 2 do not specifically account for PSEC's net ICTI/cumulative UTI figures. As such, TEST 3 and TEST 4 will now be performed to gain further clarity on PSEC's near-term dividend sustainability.

Second Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company's Annual Dividend Payout Level with Net ICTI/Cumulative UTI:

To "fully" understand and accurately project a BDC's dividend sustainability, one must understand the subtle, yet identifiable differences between a company's NII and net ICTI figures/cumulative balances. NII is a GAAP figure which is based on the accrual method of accounting. ICTI and net ICTI are IRC figures which are "generally" based on the cash method of accounting (some exceptions to this notion but I am keeping it simple for this discussion).

In order for PSEC to come up with a proper ICTI figure, there are specific GAAP to IRC adjustments (reversals) that need to be performed each quarter. Income and expense recognition of certain accounting transactions differ between GAAP and the IRC (book versus tax accounting treatments). Due to the fact this topic has been discussed, at length, in prior PSEC articles, further discussion of these adjustments is unwarranted.

Once PSEC's ICTI is known, one adds all net capital gains to this figure (if a capital loss carryforward balance does not exist). Net capital gains consist of realized short-term net capital gains in excess of realized long-term net capital losses for each tax year. Since PSEC had a material capital loss carryforward balance as of 8/31/2016, this balance will continue to remain $0 over the foreseeable future, even if PSEC realizes material net capital gains on the company's debt/equity investments. After this calculation, PSEC's net ICTI figure is known.

To test management's second main factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss PSEC's prior quarterly net ICTI figures to see if the company's quarterly dividend distributions were covered. This will lead to a better understanding of the overall trends regarding this particular factor and possible future pitfalls that may arise. This includes PSEC using the company's cumulative UTI balance on any quarterly net ICTI overpayments.

Table 2 below shows PSEC's net ICTI from the fiscal third quarter of 2017 going back to the company's fiscal first quarter of 2016. Table 2 compares PSEC's quarterly net ICTI figure to the company's dividend distributions figure showing the quarterly underpayment (overpayment). Table 2 below then shows PSEC's cumulative UTI balance for the same timeframe. Table 2 is providing IRC information based on GAAP fiscal year-end timeframes to better compare and contrast cumulative undistributed NII (discussed within TEST 2 above) and cumulative UTI (discussed within TEST 4 below).

Table 2 - PSEC Net ICTI and Cumulative UTI Analysis (IRC Methodologies Based on GAAP Fiscal Year-End Timeframes)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 will be the main source of information as TEST 3 and TEST 4 are analyzed below. Now let us begin the next phase of PSEC's near-term dividend sustainability analysis.

TEST 3 - Quarterly Net ICTI Versus Quarterly Distributions Analysis:

- See Red References "K, D, L, (D / K)" in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I take PSEC's quarterly "net ICTI" figure (see red reference "K") and subtract this amount by the quarterly "distributions from net ICTI" figure (see red reference "D"). If PSEC's red reference "K" is greater than the company's red reference "D", then PSEC technically had enough quarterly net ICTI to pay out the company's dividend distributions for a particular quarter. Any excess net ICTI left over, after accounting for the dividend distributions, would be added to PSEC's cumulative UTI balance. This particular balance will be further discussed within TEST 4 later in the article. If PSEC's red reference "K" is less than the company's red reference "D", then the company technically did not have enough quarterly net ICTI to pay out its dividend distributions for a particular quarter and must use a portion of the remaining cumulative UTI balance to help with the overpayment.

TEST 3 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 2 above as a reference, PSEC reported net ICTI of $94.3, $99.9, $86.6, and $96.6 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. It should be noted these figures are prior to any subsequent quarter prior period net ICTI adjustments. These adjustments are taken into consideration within PSEC's cumulative UTI figures in TEST 4. In comparison, PSEC had dividend distributions of ($89.1), ($88.8), ($89.0), and ($89.2) million, respectively. When calculated, PSEC had an underpayment (overpayment) of net ICTI of $5.2, $11.0, ($2.4), and $7.4 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively (see red reference "L"). This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 94%, 89%, 103%, and 92%, respectively (see red reference "(D / K)"). As such, after a minor and modest underpayment of net ICTI during PSEC's fiscal first and second quarters of 2016, the company had a minor overpayment of net ICTI during its fiscal third quarter of 2016. However, PSEC had a minor underpayment of net ICTI during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2016.

In my opinion, considering TEST 3 on a standalone basis, this evidence helps support the notion that PSEC was able to generate net ICTI that supported the company's monthly dividend distributions rate of $0.0833 per share throughout the fiscal year 2016. I believe this should be seen as a positive factor/trend. Now let us take a look at what occurred during PSEC's fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017.

Side Note: For the first time since PSEC began providing taxable income ("TI") figures to the public, management did not provide any IRC amounts when the company reported results for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Having a professional background within the accounting/auditing/taxation field, I am usually able to accurately project (within a reasonable range) certain TI reconciling items that should be reported by companies when it comes to IRC methodologies. With that being said, my projected net ICTI figure for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 is an "estimate" at this point in time. This projection considers various NII to net ICTI reconciling items that can be obtained through research and from using skills built up through my professional career that most analysts cannot perform/provide. The following quote by PSEC explains why the company did not provide any TI metrics for the fiscal third quarter of 2017:

"…Refinancing liabilities, resetting maturities, and tax-loss-creating portfolio turnover of the loans inside our structured credit investments, as well as other factors, make estimation of taxable income a challenging exercise. Taxable income is only disclosed to us by each structured credit collateral manager on an annual basis…"

As such, it would now appear instead of PSEC providing initial/estimated quarterly net ICTI figures (only to "revise" such figures during most subsequent fiscal quarters), management has decided to omit providing TI metrics until finalized figures are known. With that being said, I believe it is very important to provide readers a general "ballpark" figure/range when it comes to PSEC's IRC metrics as this directly impacts the company's dividend sustainability. By understanding the moving variables regarding PSEC's NII to net ICTI reconciliation, in particular the company's collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") portfolio (for instance various refinancings which bore certain "upfront" costs), I can provide a projected net ICTI figure. Now, let us perform TEST 3 in regards to PSEC's first three fiscal quarters of 2017.

PSEC reported net ICTI of $77.0 and $73.3 million for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2017, respectively. I am projecting PSEC had net ICTI of $64.8 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC had dividend distributions of ($89.4), ($89.7), and ($89.9) million, respectively. When calculated, PSEC had an overpayment of net ICTI of ($12.4) and ($16.3) million for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2017, respectively. I am projecting PSEC had an overpayment of net ICTI of ($25.1) million for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 116%, 122%, and 139%, respectively. As such, I classify this as a combined material overpayment of net ICTI during PSEC's first three fiscal quarters of 2017.

However, as stated above, to remain "technically precise", PSEC's net ICTI figure for most fiscal quarters has been amended by the company via various prior period adjustments in subsequent quarters. Notable adjustments occurred during PSEC's fiscal first and second quarters of 2017. These adjustments will be further discussed in TEST 4 below.

In my opinion, considering TEST 3 on a "standalone basis", I believe the combined material overpayment of net ICTI during PSEC's first three fiscal quarters of 2017 should be seen as a negative factor/trend. Now let us take this analysis a step further and perform TEST 4.

TEST 4 - Cumulative UTI Coverage of Quarterly Dividend Distributions Ratio Analysis:

- See Red References "D, N, (N / D)" in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2017 Column

Once again using Table 2 above as a reference, I take PSEC's "cumulative undistributed UTI" figure (see red reference "N") and divide this amount by the quarterly "distributions from net ICTI" figure (see red reference "D"). From this calculation, PSEC's "cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio" is obtained (see red reference "(N / D)"). The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding PSEC's near-term dividend sustainability. Basically, this ratio shows the amount of cumulative UTI covering the quarter's dividend distributions for a specified timeframe.

TEST 4 - Analysis and Results:

Continuing to use Table 2 above as a reference, PSEC had a cumulative UTI balance of $57.7, $66.2, $70.6, and $76.9 million at the end of the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. Again, one should note these figures exclude any prior period adjustments that were reported by PSEC in subsequent quarters (more on this shortly). I would also point out PSEC's cumulative UTI balance has been (and continues to be) notably higher when compared to the company's cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance which was analyzed back in TEST 2. As such, this is why I believe net ICTI figures should always be analyzed in any BDC's dividend sustainability analysis (and is of greater importance).

PSEC had a cumulative UTI balance of $96.6 and $34.4 million at the end of the fiscal first and second quarters of 2017, respectively. This considers the fact PSEC had disclosed notable prior period adjustments to the company's cumulative UTI balance of $32.2 and ($45.9) million during the fiscal first and second quarters of 2017, respectively. These types of prior period adjustments generally occur when PSEC performs the company's annual tax return (initial misclassifications by the company). PSEC's cumulative UTI balance through 12/31/2016, both prior to and after all company adjustments, has been reconciled back to prior and current supporting documentation. These specific adjustments were fully discussed last quarter.

So, while PSEC had a quarterly net ICTI overpayment of ($12.4) and ($16.3) million during the fiscal first and second quarters of 2017 respectively (discussed within TEST 3), due to the fact management also recorded prior period net ICTI adjustments of $32.2 and ($45.9) million, the company's cumulative UTI balance actually decreased ($42.5) million (rounded) during the fiscal first half of 2017 (another negative factor). I believe this important fact should be highlighted for readers.

I am projecting PSEC had a cumulative UTI balance of $9.3 million as of 3/31/2017. Now, while some readers could conclude it is a positive factor/trend that I am projecting PSEC still had a cumulative UTI balance as of 3/31/2017, I would point out this is the lowest surplus balance the company has had since, at the earliest, 6/30/2011 (earliest date I have when it comes to tracking cumulative UTI balances). To put things in better perspective, PSEC had a cumulative UTI balance of approximately $35 million the last time the company reduced its monthly dividend.

Having an inverse relationship to the quarterly underpayments (overpayments) of net ICTI shown in TEST 3, PSEC had a cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio of 0.65, 0.75, 0.79, 0.86, 1.08 and 0.38 as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, and 12/31/2016, respectively. This includes all prior period adjustments that were reported by PSEC in subsequent quarters. I am projecting PSEC had a cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio of 0.10 as of 3/31/2017. To put things in better perspective, was specific ratio was 0.33 the last time PSEC reduced the company's monthly dividend.

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 4, PSEC now only has a minor cumulative UTI balance to help assist if the company continues to distribute distributions in excess of its quarterly net ICTI. Simply put, PSEC's cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio has notably decreased over the prior two fiscal quarters. This puts added pressure for PSEC to reduce the company's monthly dividend per share rate to a more appropriate level.

Side Note: In comparison, the following five BDC peers had the following cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio as of 3/31/2017:

MAIN: 2.11

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR): (0.40)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC): 0.16

NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT): 0.10

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC): (0.23)

As some readers likely know, both FSC and FSFR decreased each company's dividend beginning in March 2017. With each company's negative cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio above as support, I believe it was not that surprising FSC and FSFR decided to reduce its dividend. The following dividends have been paid/declared by FSC over the following four calendar quarters:

Calendar Q4 2016: $0.18 per share

Calendar Q1 2017: $0.14 per share

Calendar Q2 2017: $0.02 per share

Calendar Q3 2017: $0.125 per share

The following dividends have been paid/declared by FSFR over the following three calendar quarters:

Calendar Q4 2016: $0.225 per share

Calendar Q1 2017: $0.19 per share

Calendar Q2 2017: $0.19 per share

With that being said, mainly due to the notable increase in the company's non-accrual rate during the calendar fourth quarter of 2016 (9.5% as of 9/30/2016 versus 16.7% as of 12/31/2016; based on amortized cost basis), I was disappointed with the severity of FSC's dividend decrease. Due to these new FSC non-accruals, certain cumulative accrued interest income and original issue discounts ("OID") needed to be reversed (amongst several other adjustments). This led to FSC actually reporting negative net ICTI for the calendar third quarter of 2016 and below average net ICTI for the calendar fourth quarter of 2016/first quarter of 2017.

Conclusions Drawn - PART 1:

To sum up the information in PART 1 of this article, four dividend sustainability tests were performed on PSEC. The first two tests were based on PSEC's NII figures which are based on GAAP. The next two tests were based on PSEC's net ICTI figures which are based on IRC methodologies. TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to PSEC's NII for the prior seven fiscal quarters:

PSEC's NII Payout Ratio for Fiscal Q1 2016, Q2 2016, Q3 2016, Q4 2016, Q1 2017, Q2 2017, and Q3 2017, Respectively: 98%, 88%, 102%, 98%, 113%, 106%, and 123%

TEST 2 provided the following information in regards to PSEC's cumulative undistributed NII coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio at the end of the prior seven fiscal quarters:

PSEC's Cumulative Undistributed NII Coverage of Quarterly Dividend Distributions Ratio as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, Respectively (Includes Prior Period Adjustments Recorded in Subsequent Quarters): (0.19), (0.05), (0.07), (0.04), (0.13), (0.19), and (0.38)

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 1 and TEST 2, PSEC's ability to match NII with quarterly dividend distributions worsened, especially due to the fact the company had a material overpayment of NII during its fiscal third quarter of 2017.

Next, TEST 3 provided the following information in regards to PSEC's net ICTI for the prior seven fiscal quarters (includes my projection for the fiscal third quarter of 2017):

PSEC's Net ICTI Payout Ratio for Fiscal Q1 2016, Q2 2016, Q3 2016, Q4 2016, Q1 2017, Q2 2017, and Q3 2017, Respectively: 94%, 89%, 103%, 92%, 116%, 122%, and 139%

Finally, TEST 4 provided the following information in regards to PSEC's cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio at the end of the prior seven fiscal quarters (includes my projection at the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2017):

PSEC's Cumulative UTI Coverage of Quarterly Dividend Distributions Ratio as of 9/30/2015, 12/31/2015, 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, Respectively (Includes Prior Period Adjustments Recorded in Subsequent Quarters): 0.65, 0.75, 0.79, 0.86, 1.08, 0.38, and 0.10

When looking at the results from TEST 3, there has recently been mounting pressure when it comes to PSEC being able to support a stable monthly dividend as calendar year 2017 progresses. When looking at the results from TEST 4, this conclusion is only solidified due to a combined notable overpayment of net ICTI during PSEC's first three fiscal quarters of 2017 and the company's combined cumulative net UTI true-down adjustment during its first two fiscal quarters of 2017.

If PSEC wants to be cautious/prudent, the company should lower its monthly dividend per share rate as early as September 2017. However, PSEC's Board of Directors ("BOD") may want to wait until finalized net ICTI figures are provided to management. This would likely occur sometime in early calendar year 2018.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not analyzed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at less than a (10.0%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (10.0%) but less than a (17.5%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (17.5%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately two weeks ago).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a HOLD. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $8.50 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. My current re-entry price for PSEC is approximately $7.80 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This re-entry price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC's positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

In addition, I recently wrote a sector comparison article which provided various metrics between PSEC and ten other BDC peers. The information provided within the following article provided additional support on my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation:

Final Note: The four tests provided within PART 1 do not "completely" consider certain future events that could occur over the next several fiscal years. Such events could have a direct impact on PSEC's "longer-term" dividend sustainability. As such, I believe it is only prudent to include additional analysis regarding PSEC's dividend sustainability for the next several fiscal years. As such, PART 1 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis. A "full" conclusion regarding PSEC's future dividend sustainability will not be provided yet. PART 2 of this article will just pick up where PART 1's analysis ends. Since PART 1 of this article mainly covered PSEC's past and current performance, PART 2 will transition to a more forward-looking dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some additional topics/trends to consider in a net rising interest rate environment that may counter (or confirm) the evidence obtained within PART 1. PART 2 will also perform an analysis on PSEC's future NAV sustainability.

At the end of PART 2, I will include the following PSEC projections: 1) next set of monthly dividend declarations (dividend per share rate for September 2017-October 2017); and 2) NAV per share range for the next several fiscal quarters. PART 2 of this article will be available to readers sometime in the near future.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

