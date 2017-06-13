Go Ahead And Pick Up A Growing 5.80% Dividend

For this article I'll be talking about Go-Ahead Group (OTCPK: OTCPK:GHGUY) (London ticker LSE: GOG), it provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the Department for Transport, and Transport for London. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Business Segments & International Expansion

The company is one of the UK's leading bus operators. The company has substantial market-share in both regional and London bus routes, currently with a fleet of 5,200 buses carrying over 2 million passengers per day. Choosing to focus on high density commuter markets, they have approximately 24% market share in London, providing regulated services for Transport for London. In September 2016, the company began operating a bus contract in Singapore which holds 25 routes, on behalf of the Land Transport Authority.

Go-Ahead's rail operation, Govia, is 65% owned by themselves and 35% by the largest private French transportation company Keolis. It is the largest rail operation in the UK, responsible for over 30% of all UK passenger rail journeys through its rail franchises: Govia Thameslink Railway, Southeastern and London Midland.

Taken from the company's website pink areas indicating the Regional and London bus operations blue lines indicating the rail operations.

The company also has won 2 contracts in Germany to operate rail services in Bavaria and the Baden-Wurttemberg region from June 2019 until 2032. A bidding team has been established in Sweden to co-ordinate bids in Scandinavia, this has led to Go-Ahead being short-listed for a rail contract in Sweden and they have pre-qualified for a Norwegian rail competition.

Potential Risks

A significant risk has thankfully passed a few days ago, and that was none other than the UK Election. The Labour party's manifesto included a potential nationalization of the railway, which could have meant investors being forced to sell their shares. This was definitely reflected in the share price but the country has a history of being fair to investors and purchasing companies at fair value. I for one don't see how this would have been a positive for commuters, as the British railways were nationalised back in 1948 under Labour. It was returned back to private hands by the Conservatives in 1993. During this period journeys gradually declined from around 1 billion in 1948 to around 750 million by 1995, due to being underfunded from the government.

Though completely unrelated this was also the case for Royal Mail (OTCPK: OTCPK:ROYMY) (OTCPK: OTCPK:ROYMF), a few years ago they complained they couldn't compete with private companies due to a lack of investment from the government. Royal Mail has been a public service, and after operating as a government department for 499 years, the company was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2013 and is now subsequently doing much better. Long live capitalism and the Conservatives!

The other slight risk is the on-going industrial action within the Govia Thameslink Railway franchise. The trade unions ASLEF and RMT have been in a heated dispute with the company since December 2016. The issue is due to Southern Rail (a brand under the GTR franchise) withdrawing safety trained guards from its trains. Many trains in the country operate without guards, we even have automated trains such as the Docklands Light Railway. The problem is that during the rush-hour period in London, these trains can hold 1,100 passengers and the driver is not given adequate time to check all 24 carriage doors using the on-board CCTV equipment. To do so would mean a delay in the service and would have a knock-on effect, meaning the company would incur fines. Progress to solve the dispute is still ongoing, and the company looks to resolve the matter as fast as possible to be able to resume normal operations.

I personally feel that Go-Ahead has suffered unfair treatment from both the media and the ASLEF, I would argue for guards to be on trains during rush hour times, any other time they're not really needed to be honest. London Bridge station has been completely revamped, and while this was an ongoing processes spanning several delays, construction work and rail work maintenance did cause disruption for commuters traveling at the weekend. In the annual report it is stated on page 17 that the GTR franchise has been on a recruitment drive for additional train drivers in preparation for 3 new train fleets that will be available in 2018, totaling an extra 1,398 carriages for passengers. While maintenance is ongoing to improve the service, short term pain is unfortunately necessary in order for a more positive experience in the future.

Financials

Go-Ahead Group has been steadily growing its revenue nearly every year since its listing in 1994 on the London Stock Exchange. The earliest annual report on the company website is 2006 and back then the company had revenue of £1,463 million with a dividend of £0.56 per share. In that 10 year period revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 8.67%. While the dividend has grown from £0.56 to £0.96 per share, giving an annual growth rate of 5.54%.

The company has been slowly reducing their long-term debt and is currently in the process of refinancing their £200 million sterling bond ahead of its maturity in September. As a result of lower interest rates, finance costs will be reduced and will be shown in their annual report next year. The company has a rock solid balance sheet due to its strong cash generation, the company is currently sitting on £637 million in cash and short term investments, nearly double the company's £312 million long-term debt.

The company is clearly capital intensive due to infrastructure improvements and maintenance, the purchasing of new fleets of buses, trains, and bidding for future transportation routes. Even with a large amount of capital expenditure the company still has plenty of free cash flow to pay shareholders generous dividends, and considering the payout ratio is only 40% there is no risk of it being cut in the future.

Conclusion

If we look at the chart listed below, I believe the fall in the share price is unjustified. The UK Election is over so that's 1 geopolitical risk that we can ignore for the time being, the second is the industrial action on the GTR franchise that is currently being negotiated between the company and the trade unions. Investors need to remember that GTR is only 1 franchise out of many, and the company is diversifying itself further with operations in Singapore last year and Germany in 2 years time. Considering the weakness in the pound sterling, international expansion in Asia and Europe could help to boost the company's profits further, as it would be foolish for the Bank of England to raise interest rates anytime soon due to the UK leaving the European Union.

With the current share price of £17.56 near a strong support level of £17, and with a dividend yield of 5.8% after the announced 6.5% increase, investors have a nice margin of safety. Considering where the company has traded in the past few years, you're also being given the opportunity of a nice return in the share price if it trades back up to the £25 area.

