U.S. auto sales reached a record high in 2016 but had a slow start this year. With speculation of a “dying industry,” are slower sales a signal of something big? Dina Ignjatovic, Economist, TD Bank (TD), talks to Sara D’Elia about the road ahead for car sales in the U.S. and the three speed bumps the industry is facing. TD Economics reports are available here.
U.S. Auto Sales Gear Down: Speed Bumps Ahead
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Could the slowdown in U.S. auto sales be signaling a dying industry?
Which factors are contributing to a slowdown in sales?
What are the 3 big "speedbumps" in the auto industry?
