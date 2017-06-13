As Tech Stocks Tumble, REITs Become 'Big Data' Powerhouses

Data Center REITs have rallied 80% over the past two years and are higher by 21% YTD. Q1 were strong and leasing dynamics have continued to improve in 2017.

The liquidity-rich tech giants are always looming on the horizon, though. We view consolidation as a positive and proactive move to maintain competitive positioning relative to hyperscale providers.

For now, these hyperscale cloud providers have a symbiotic relationship with these data center REITs. Demand for connectivity far exceeds their ability to build capacity for themselves.

Hyperscale cloud providers including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have increasingly used their pricing power when leasing data center space. The shift towards public and hybrid cloud pressures data center REITs.

REIT Rankings Overview

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Data Center Sector Overview

Data Center REITs comprise roughly 5% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our value-weighted Data Center Index, we track five of the six data center REITs within the sector, which account for over $34 billion in market value: CoreSite (NYSE:COR) Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), DuPont Fabros (NYSE:DFT), CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS).

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) is the sixth (and largest) data center REIT. We don't yet track EQIX because of its recent REIT conversion in 2015, which leaves insufficient data points for the regression analysis.

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the five data center REITs we track. For data centers, value is largely a function of its position along the "internet backbone," the physical fiber optic network that connects every connected device across the world. Properties within the backbone are able to provide higher-value connectivity-based services than properties on the periphery which provide more ubiquitous data storage-based enterprise services.

As connectivity and storage needs for enterprises across all industries have increased exponentially in recent years, these enterprises have increasingly outsourced their networks from on-site data center rooms into off-site data centers. Enterprises have two choices when it comes to deployment of their networks. They can rent space directly from these data centers (private cloud) and install their own servers and software, or they can use one of the hyperscale providers such as Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and run their software through these providers, generally mitigating the need to use their own servers and software.

For users, the public cloud comes at a cost, though, namely the loss of control over security, pricing, reliability, and customizability. Mid-size and larger firms increasing use a blend of public and private cloud, dubbed the 'hybrid cloud,' and chose to keep the mission-critical operations on their own private servers and outsource the less-critical applications to the public cloud.

Public cloud providers rent massive amounts of space from data center REITs, but command significant pricing power relative to smaller, individual 'private cloud' leases. A concern for investors in data center REITs has been the power of the hyperscale providers to push down rents lower and implicitly threaten to build their own data center space using their ample liquidity. For now, at least, the hypsercale providers' demand for space far exceeds their ability to build it themselves.

For the past five years, demand for data center space has been robust even as supply has increased substantially in all major markets. In JLL's annual 'Data Center Outook' above, the commercial real estate brokerage firm discusses how the "thirst for data will continue even if the broader economy slows." The firm sees lower energy costs as an incremental benefit for the power-hungry data centers, and sees benefits to continued consolidation. A negative for data center REITs is the trend towards universal wholesale pricing, a product of the increased presence of the hyperscale providers, which have decreased the relative pricing power of data center REITs.

Digital Realty Merges With DuPont Fabros

Last Friday, Digital Realty, the second largest data center REIT, announced they will merge with the third largest data center REIT, DuPont Fabros. DuPont Fabros owns twelve data centers across several of the most network-dense areas in the US and the merger is expected to save up to $18 million per year in overhead savings. Digital Realty CEO William Stein said that the combined portfolio would become the 'home to the cloud.' The combined company will be the eighth largest equity REIT.

Expected to close in 2H 2017 subject to shareholder approval, Digital Realty expects the 100% stock deal to be financially accretive, enhance scale and reach, and improve balance sheet strength. Digital Realty's presence in three tech hubs, Northern Virginia, Chicago, and Silicon Valley will increase substantially.

Following the merger, we believe that Digital Realty should be positioned to command better pricing power on hyperscale leases in these markets. Annualized cloud revenues for the five largest hyperscale cloud providers combined to exceed $50 billion in Q1 2017. Hyperscale cloud service will comprise roughly 25% of the combined company's ABR, and 51% of the company's leases by ABR will now be investment grade.

Recent Developments and Performance

Data Center REITs have been the best performing REIT sector over every recent measurement period. The sector has gained 21% YTD and nearly 80% over the past two years.

Q1 earnings were again very good. Of the five REITs we track, all five beat street expectations. While nearly every other REIT sector disappointed on forward guidance heading into this year, data center REITs painted a rosy outlook for 2017 and beyond, expecting 12% YoY revenue growth this year. Leasing has improved considerably over the past two quarters following concerns late last year that volumes were slowing. The supply/demand outlook remains moderately favorable and executives have expressed that developers, including the REITs themselves, appear to be disciplined despite the increased flow of capital into the industry.

During REITWeek last week, we had to chance to listen to updates from all of these REITs. Overall, we came away more confident that the hyperscale providers are not an immediate threat to the supply outlook over the next several years. It appears as though the cloud providers are content with simply overlaying their services atop the rented data center space and see no immediate need to enter into the complex arena of building and operating the physical space on a large scale.

These executives appear confident that we are still in the very early innings of data center demand. The digitization of health records, self-driving technology, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence remain key drivers of demand over the next decade. Data Center REITs remain a relatively conservative way to play these trends relative to non-real estate technology stocks.

Below is our REIT Heat map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. Data Center REITs have gained 21% YTD, vastly outpacing the broader REIT index as well as the S&P 500.

Valuation of Data Center REITs

Compared to the twelve other REIT sectors, Data Center REITs appear fairly expensive based on current earnings, but very attractive after factoring in the robust growth expected over the next several years. Data Center REITs trade at 25x current Free Cash Flows, making them the fourth most expensive REIT sector we track. Based on FCFG, Data Center REITs are the second most attractive sector, as the sector is expected to grow 10-15% per year over the next three years compared to the broader REIT average of 6-8%.

Within the sector, we note that the larger players, CoreSite, Digital Realty, and DuPont, trade at moderate premiums to the smaller REITs, CyrusOne and QTS. All five REITs are within the top 10 of the FCFG metric across the entire REIT sector.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Data center REITs are among the more interest-rate sensitive REIT sectors, which is a surprise to many investors. High interest rate sensitivity is a result of the sector's long lease terms and relatively high dividend yields. The low Beta to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) shows that these REITs are not particularly sensitive to movements in equities.

Within the sector, we note that there are significant divergences in factor sensitivities. Digital Realty is among the most interest-rate sensitive REITs in any sector, which is a surprise given its double-digit growth rate expected over the next several years. CyrusOne, on the other hand, is among the least interest-rate sensitive.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Two years ago, before the 80% rally in share prices, data center REITs were among the highest yielding REIT sectors. At 3.2%, the sector is now one of the lowest-yielding REIT sectors.

Bottom Line

Data center REITs are the growth engines of the broader REIT sector. Once a "fringe" sector, they have gained mainstream acceptance but both REIT-focused and generalist investors, and for good reason: these companies are at the epicenter of the internet and the explosion in data consumption.

Last week, Digital Realty announced plans to merge with DuPont Fabros. The combined company, the largest data center REIT, will be a cloud computing powerhouse. Hyperscale cloud providers including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have increasingly used their pricing power when leasing data center space. The shift towards public and hybrid cloud pressures data center REITs.

For now, these hyperscale cloud providers have a symbiotic relationship with these data center REITs. Demand for connectivity far exceeds their ability to build capacity for themselves. REITs have become elite developers and operators of data center space. We view consolidation as a positive and proactive move to maintain competitive positioning relative to hypercloud providers.

Data Center REITs have rallied 80% over the past two years and are higher by 21% YTD. Q1 were strong and leasing dynamics have continued to improve in 2017. The digitization of health records, self-driving technology, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence remain key drivers of demand over the next decade. Data Center REITs remain a relatively conservative way to play these trends relative to non-real estate technology stocks.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view Digital Realty as the most attractive REIT within the sector, followed by Coresite and DuPont Fabros.

