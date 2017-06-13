Wal-Mart Is Great, But Its Peers Are Cheaper

I’ve been a Wal-Mart (WMT) shareholder for a couple of years now. Being a yield starved investor, I was sold on a blue chip dividend aristocrat that traded at 12 times earnings. How the picture has changed, just a couple short years later... Wal-Mart is now being viewed as one of the few retailers prepared to stand up to the scourge of Amazon (AMZN). Wal-Mart now trades at 18x earnings as an e-commerce growth stock, but its competitors are growing online sales just as fast. Buying Wal-Mart at $80 requires the expectation that Wal-Mart will maintain its impressive online growth, which thus far it has delivered on that.

Another good quarter

Wal-Mart continues to defy the retail industry. As most retailers scale back, tighten their belts and prepare for a continued declines, Wal-Mart bucks the trend. They reported robust sales growth (1.4% YOY), with strong growth online and at Sam’s Club. This even defies Wal-Mart’s peer Target (TGT), who is wrestling with 1% declines in store sales. It could be argued that Wal-Mart has a moat that its competitors don’t. Its size gives it tremendous advantages in terms of marketing and negotiating with distributors. This is likely partially why Wal-Mart trades at almost a 50% earnings premium to Target. With Wal-Mart’s stock trading much closer (or at) fair value, buybacks have begun to subside, with spending down 20%. I don’t take issue with this, there’s no point buying back stock if it is no longer accretive for shareholders to do so…

Wal-Mart is beating dollar stores

If you follow dollar stores, you’ll know they have been facing stiffened competition from Wal-Mart as of late. I remember hearing 10 years ago that dollar stores would kill Wal-Mart, instead Wal-Mart is beating them at their own game. Wal-Mart appears to be moving to a simpler pricing model, with many items near the front of the store priced at $1, $2, or $3 flat. For the first time I can remember, sentiment on dollar stores has turned negative, as have their comps. Family Dollar, a competitor targeting the same customer base experience same store sales declines of 1.2%. Wal-Mart has proved very capable of adapting to shifting market trends.

E-Commerce growth

Wal-Mart faces a competitor they never would’ve expected 20 years ago. A medium once considered far too expensive to ship anything but the densest, most expensive of goods is now challenging the brick and mortar model in things as cheap and large as toilet paper. Wal-Mart realized they were behind the curve in terms of their online presence and fixed it in one fell swoop. In 2016, they spent $3 billion to acquire Jet.com. Jet is a direct competitor to Amazon offer a model similar to Amazon’s ‘Subscribe and Save’; the more you shop, the more you save.... Thanks to this acquisition Wal-Mart grew its online sales over 60% year over year. Not all of this is organic growth though… It’s also important to remember that online sales made up quite a small percentage of Wal-Mart’s total sales. Wal-Mart’s online sales still make up less than 4% of its total sales. If one looks strictly at online sales per $ of market cap, Wal-Mart lags both Amazon and Target. Even assuming a fairly lofty $20 billion of online sales this year, Target and Amazon offer more exposure strictly to online shopping, both with excellent online sales growth… If you are buying Wal-Mart for online sales growth exposure you must either:

A. Believe Wal-Mart will post superior online sales growth to Target and or Amazon.

B. Believe Wal-Mart’s size, scale and other businesses provide them some additional moat compared to the aforementioned competitors.

An underappreciated part of Wal-Mart

The market absolutely loves Costco (COST). I've never seen a retailer (especially with a fairly weak online presence) trade at 30x earnings. Included within Wal-Mart is Costco’s biggest direct competitor, Sam’s Club. Both wholesales enjoyed almost a 3% bump in same store sales. Sam’s Club operates 660 stores to Costco’s 727, though many of Costco’s stores are international. Not only does this mean that Wal-Mart differentiates itself from other retailers with no exposure to the fast growing warehouse club sector, Wal-Mart can also expand Sam’s Club into Canada and Mexico for future growth.

Where I’d like to see improvement at Sam’s Club is in driving sales per square foot growth. Costco sells almost double per square foot what Sam’s does. For example, Costco did $118 billion in sales in 2016 with a storebase of roughly 100 million square feet. Sam’s did $57 billion with 88 million square feet. Costco is eating Sam’s lunch. Sam’s Club says their median customer’s household income is $80 thousand, compared to $120 thousand at Costco. Key to their plan is increasing the quality and variety of food and opening in higher income areas to drive sales growth. Makes sense… Unfortunately Wal-Mart doesn’t break down the profitability of the Sam’s Club unit, but I’m sure it could become a huge boon to earnings should they begin to close the gap with Costco in same store sales.

What's the case against Wal-Mart at $80?

There's no question Wal-Mart trades at a much higher valuation than its closest peer and rival, Target. Target trades with almost twice the yield, two thirds the PE and is posting impressive online growth in its own right. You pay this premium for Wal-Mart's 1.4% comp increase to Target's 1% decline. The interesting thing is that Target is implementing many of the same investments in margin that helped Wal-Mart turn around its comp declines two years ago. The question one must ask is this, "Is it worth paying a premium for Wal-Mart for its warehouse club exposure, increased scale and online growth?" I don't think Wal-Mart is unreasonably expensive, but Target trades at such a steal right now, I have a hard time recommending it over Target. Conservative investors should consider owning both, as I have done.

Conclusion

Wal-Mart has proved its naysayers wrong. It’s store-base appears impervious to e-commerce and it is expanding rapidly into the online battleground. The expertise brought over from Jet.com seems to be doing a good job of growing online sales. Sam’s Club is underappreciated, has an excellent plan to grow sales per square foot and is a catalyst for Wal-Mart stock going forward. Wal-Mart's comps are the best in the business. If you can tolerate a bit of added risk, I feel Target is a better long term investment right now. With that said diversification is key to any portfolio and I would be happy owning both Target and Wal-Mart in any portfolio.