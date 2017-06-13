Market Keeps Rising - Disaster Soon To Follow?

By Gary Alexander

Markets Take Off in Lockstep, Raising Worries of a Reversal - Page 1 Headline, Wall Street Journal, June 7, 2017

The Wall Street Journal argued last Wednesday that 2017 has been strong for stocks, bonds, gold, and bitcoins. They said this "unusual lockstep" is raising concern of a "sharp reversal" in the months ahead.

Not everything is up this year. Oil is down 14.7%, the CRB commodity index is down 8.2%, and the WSJ Dollar Index is down 4.8%. Several sectors are hurting badly, including retail stores (see Bryan Perry's column, above). That's why this negative spin on a positive situation is so unnecessarily confusing. Why can't we simply enjoy good market outcomes without a scolding? Headline writers must think like this:

"Star Student Scores Straight A's, earns scholarship; Parents fear lower grades will follow"

Or: "Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary; friends fear an imminent divorce"

Or: "Five days of great weather raise the probability of a really lousy day tomorrow."

I'm also baffled by the terms "risk-off" and "risk-on." Are investors really so manic-depressive that they have alternating "risk-off" and "risk-on" days in quick succession, like "bad hair" days? Reporters also like to say, "Stocks fell on profit-taking." Aren't there buyers for all those stocks? How do they know these stocks were sold at a profit? Smart investors also sell their losers, don't they? Some times they sell because they need the money. Why not just say that a stock index rose or fell without making up reasons?

Media moguls know that bad news sells, since fear is a more powerful emotion than joy or hope - or even greed. The press has found a wonderfully easy whipping boy in President Donald Trump, so they are working overtime to fan the flames of fear about what he once did, is doing now, or may do next. That is their privilege. We shouldn't begrudge them the best path to publishing profits - fear, anger & outrage - but they are also ignoring a whole raft of good news, not necessarily attributable to President Trump, but happening on his watch and therefore off limits since colleagues might accuse them of being pro-Trump.

Negativity is getting worse. A Harvard study published May 20 revealed that three of four major news outlets produce more than 90% negative coverage of President Trump. The study focused on the tone and content of four shows typical of each network's news coverage: CNN's Situation Room, NBC Nightly News, CBS Evening News, and Fox's Special Report. According to the study, CNN and NBC aired 93% negative coverage of the President. CBS was next at 91%, while the much-maligned Fox News network turned out to be the most "fair and balanced" with 52% anti-Trump coverage. Among the leading national newspapers, The New York Times was 87% negative on Trump, the Washington Post was 83% negative, and even Wall Street Journal came in at 70% negative in their coverage of President Trump.

Overall, the media surveyed in the Harvard study were 80% negative on Trump vs. half that level (41%) for President Barack Obama, 57% negative for George W. Bush, and 60% negative for Bill Clinton.

While musing over these predictable patterns of negativity in our human nature, I logged on Saturday morning to write this column and was assaulted by a series of negative headlines, including this doozy:

Jim Rogers: "Worst Crash in Our Lifetime is Coming"

Investor Jimmy Rogers, whom I have occasionally introduced at investment conferences, is a friendly and humorous gentleman who has traversed the world on motorcycles and written two books on the subject, "Investment Biker" (1994) and "Adventure Capitalist" (2003). He has also written a timely books on "Hot Commodities" (2004) and "A Bull in China" (2007) - great titles, good timing, and entertaining reading.

In his televised interview with Business Insider's CEO Henry Blodget, Rogers said, "Some stocks in America are turning into a bubble. The bubble's gonna come. Then it's gonna collapse." Fair enough. Some specific stocks are likely in a bubble condition, but when Blodget asked, "How big a crash could we be looking at?" Rogers responded, "It's going to be the worst in my lifetime" (Rogers was born in 1942).

A decade ago, the S&P 500 fell 57.7% in 17 months, from 1,576 on October 9, 2007 to 666 on March 9, 2009. It will be a dismal planet indeed if we see a 60% S&P drop - or 22% in a day (as on October 19, 1987), but Jimmy Rogers is apparently expecting the greatest drop since the 1930s within a year or two.

This prediction flies in the face of U.S. and global growth of 3%, rapidly rising earnings, the potential for a corporate tax rate cut this year or next, low borrowing costs, low inflation, and 4.3% unemployment.

Rogers is not alone. I've been reading Doug Casey's books and newsletters for 40 years. He always seems to be predicting the next great crash. Each morning, I get a Casey Daily Dispatch. Here are four consecutive headlines from last week's Casey dispatches. They seem to crescendo in their level of fear:

Sunday, June 4, 2017: "The U.S. Economy is in for a Huge Shock"

Monday, June 5: "All Hell is Breaking Loose"

Tuesday, June 6: "Do These Three Things to Profit When Stocks Fall"

Wednesday, June 7: "The U.S. is Going to Have a Crash and It Will Be Massive" - The opening headlines in the "Casey Daily Dispatch" (from Casey Research)

This perma-bear proclivity isn't limited to maverick newsletter editors. Economist Ed Yardeni wrote last Monday (in "Hannibal Spirits," June 5, 2017) that he attended an investment strategists' and portfolio managers' conference the previous week and noted their concerns over stock price overvaluations, but, Yardeni added, "Most of them have been bearish on stocks since the beginning of the bull market."

Specifically, Yardeni told CNBC last Friday that there have been 56 Wall Street "anxiety attacks" since the current bull market began. "I've kept a diary of these things since March 2009," he said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" (June 9). These anxiety attacks were most frequent early in the bull market, he said. Then, "I started to detect after we didn't go over the fiscal cliff in 2013 that my clients were starting to get anxiety fatigue. They were just tired of being scared that we were going to fall into 2008 all over again."

Last Friday, even though we had fallout from the poor showing of British Prime Minister Theresa May in the U.K. elections, and damaging testimony by former FBI Director James Comey regarding President Trump, the market shot up rapidly Friday morning while the CBOE volatility index dropped to its lowest point in over 23 years (since December 27, 1993). According to CNBC, Friday marked the 17th day this year that this "fear index" traded below 10, "accounting for nearly half of the 35 occurrences on record going back to 1990." This indicates that many investors are getting as tired of the fear mongers as I am.

