Procter & Gamble: Time To Look Elsewhere?

One question to be considered given the investors’ risk and return objectives is if the yield is too low at present given the anticipated further raise in the Fed rates.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is one of the world leaders in consumer goods production. The company has moderate profitability but a very stable stream of net income. At the same time, the company's equity is heavily dependent on the value of goodwill and intangible assets which may potentially be prone to impairment. How has PG been performing lately from a stable income perspective?

PG is mostly susceptible to consumer behavior patterns and trends in developed markets. In 2016 the company derived more than 2/3 of its sales from North America (without Mexico) and Europe. These markets are highly saturated and companies need to compete with product quality, high marketing expenses, and correct positioning rather than simple pricing which is more important in developing markets.

As a result of increased competition, the company's revenue exhibited a slight decline in 1Q17 YoY (-1.0%). Expectedly, Healthcare was the only segment showing growth in sales (+3.8%) which was in line with booming healthcare market - but the company as a whole was suffering. The latest PwC "2017 Consumer Packaged Goods Trends"article discovers the problems large consumer goods manufacturers are facing in greater details. First, global brands are generally less marginal than small, high-end brands. Second, each geographical, demographical etc. market segment should be targeted with a specific strategy which in turn leads to increased selling expenses. Indeed, for the last 9 months selling, general and administrative expenses stood flat while sales demonstrated a minor decline.

Margins are moderate (gross profit margin is just above 20%). The main reason is that most of the markets in which the company competes are highly fragmented with a large number of global and local competitors and PG cannot charge a higher price because of fierce competition. One exception is grooming, where PG has a market share exceeding 70%. This segment is, in turn, the most marginal for PG with gross profit margin of 28.7% in 1Q17 compared to 21.4% for the company as a whole. Moody's rating agency comes to the same conclusions underlining that the company is facing "operating challenges from sluggish economic conditions and price competition in certain large categories".

Fighting for the margins, the company is undergoing constant restructuring and the latest program is to be completed in 2017 with a total cost of $5.5bn. As a result, the number of employees has decreased by 18.6% in the last 5 years and the company's net profit margin for the company increased from 12.1% in FY2012 to 15.4% in FY2016 (as measured by "net earnings from continuous operations"). Still, we believe that a significant further improvement in margins is not likely given the size of the brand portfolio.

Some problems may also be hidden within accounting and valuation assumptions. The company has a vast amount of goodwill and intangible assets on balance sheet. Combined, they amount to $67.8bn which is 57.4% of total assets or 124% of PG's equity. The company specifically discloses that although all the acquired businesses currently have the fair value exceeding their carrying value, some of them are quite close to being impaired. Namely, these are Shave Care goodwill and Gilette intangible assets that amount $34.6bn in total. An impairment of these assets if happens would have a significant effect on the company's equity.

The rest of the company's business can be described with a single word "stable". PG is very resilient in terms of generating cash. For the last 6 years, the company has been demonstrating net income in the range of $10.5-11.5bn with the only exception for FY2015 when a $2.1bn one-off charge related to the deconsolidation of Venezuelan subsidiaries was recorded.

The investments in PG can potentially be viewed as a "safe haven", a valuable addition to an investment portfolio that can decrease overall volatility while still providing a good yield. First, the stock is low volatile with beta of only 0.55. This is understandable since consumer goods are generally non-cyclical stocks and are not prone to severe downturns when the market declines. The opposite side of the coin is that they don't appreciate in value as much as the market when the upsweep in economic cycle begins - so the return is generally lower. For the last 5 years, PG has underperformed the S&P 500 index by 21%.

Second, PG offers a fair dividend yield of 3.1%. It is supported by the fact that PG has increased its dividend for 60 last consecutive years. Over the past five years, the dividend has increased at an annual compound average rate of 5%. The company is also supporting its stock price by aggressively repurchasing its stock - in the last 9 months $4.5bn was spent on this purpose. Together with $5.4bn dividends paid this represents 75% of the company's net income distributed to shareholders. The only question to be considered given the investors' risk and return objectives is if the dividend yield is too low at the moment given the anticipated further raise in the Fed rates in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.