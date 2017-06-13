Weekly Market Notes - June 12, 2017

by: Robert W. Baird & Co.

Summary

Housing Affordability Index drops to lowest level in ten months – rising home prices offset lower mortgage rates; Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index down for first time in four weeks; jobless claims plunge, close to 44-year low.

FOMC meets this week with rate hike near certain.

Demand for puts suddenly drops; VIX hits two-decade low.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , , Market News Article
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here