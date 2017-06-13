Weekly Market Notes - June 12, 2017
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
Housing Affordability Index drops to lowest level in ten months – rising home prices offset lower mortgage rates; Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index down for first time in four weeks; jobless claims plunge, close to 44-year low.
FOMC meets this week with rate hike near certain.
Demand for puts suddenly drops; VIX hits two-decade low.
