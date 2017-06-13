Dividends Forever! Hormel Foods Is More Than Just Spam

With a long-term investing horizon, I do not add positions to my Dividends Forever! portfolio without a firm belief in a company's business model and future. Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is my latest addition to the portfolio given its diversified product line, history of increasing dividends for 51 years, and favorable price entry. In 1891, an entrepreneur named George A. Hormel founded Geo. A. Hormel & Company in Austin, Minnesota as a meat packing company. In the late 1930s, Hormel introduced SPAM, the famous canned pork product that became popular with American soldiers in World War II. In recent years, Hormel Foods has expanded its product line with numerous acquisitions. With a dividend yield of 1.96% and a low payout ratio of 41%, the company has room to grow the dividend in the coming years.



Diversified Products

Hormel Foods Corporation may be primarily known for its SPAM, but the company maintains a varied product portfolio and has made several key acquisitions in recent years to further diversify its business. In 2013, HRL acquired Skippy, the second leading peanut butter manufacturer in the world, for a sum of $700 million. Skippy helped HRL bolster its international growth profile as the peanut butter brand is the top-selling brand in China. In 2014, HRL acquired CytoSport, the manufacturer of MuscleMilk, which gave Hormel exposure to the protein supplement market. A year later in 2015, HRL bought the natural and organic food manufacturer, Applegate Farms for $775 million. As consumers become more health conscious, the organic food market will continue to grow rapidly in the coming years. I expect Hormel to make additional acquisitions in the organic food market in the future.

Corporate Organization

Hormel's corporate operations are divided into five separate business divisions:



Refrigerated Foods (47% of Q2 2017 net sales)

Jennie-O Turkey Store (18% of Q2 2017 net sales)

Grocery Products (20% of Q2 2017 net sales)

Specialty Foods (9% of Q2 2017 net sales)

International & Other (6% of Q2 2017 net sales)

While international sales only comprised of 6% of total revenues, it is by far the fastest growing business division. In the 2nd Quarter, international sales and operating profit grew by 19% and 38% respectively, partly thanks to continued growth in the Chinese market. Pork is especially popular in mainland China as it comprises 60% of total meat consumption in the country. Chinese demand for pork has grown so quickly that pork imports from 2007-2014 grew at a rate of 150% annually.





Dividend Growth



Hormel has raised its dividend each year since 1967, which gives the stock the status of being a "Dividend King" as the company has increased dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. The stock has an annual dividend payout of $.68, which amounts to a healthy yield of 1.96%. Over the past three years, HRL has grown its dividend by 28.7% on an annualized basis. With sufficient operating cash flow, the company has plenty of room for future dividend growth. In fiscal year 2016, the company generated $922 million in operating cash flow and paid out $296 million in dividends. Investors can expect healthy dividend increases in the years ahead.

2nd Quarter 2017 Earnings



Last month, HRL reported financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2017. Net sales fell 5% to $2.2 billion YoY and net earnings came in at $211 million, which was a 2% decrease YoY. These weaker earnings were mainly driven by lower turkey prices, which greatly impacted Hormel's Jennie-O-Turkey Store business operations, and the divestiture the Farmer John subsidiary and Diamond Crystal Brands business. However, if you exclude the divestiture of these two subsidiaries, non-GAAP net sales actually rose 2% YoY. The weaker earnings at the Jennie-O-Turkey Store are due to a massive oversupply of Turkey products in the United States. With a saturated market, Turkey prices have fallen and this has hurt Hormel's turkey business. As a result, Jennie-O-Turkey Store's Q2 2017 operating profit and net sales fell 29% and 8%, respectively. With the recent earnings release, HRL sold off and is currently trading just 5% above its 52 week low. Chief Executive Officer, James Snee, said he anticipates that the Turkey glut will continue to be a drag on the company's financial results for the rest of the year.

We are maintaining our fiscal 2017 guidance range of $1.65 to $1.71 per share but expect the results at Jennie-O Turkey Store to push our full-year earnings toward the lower end of this range,” Snee said. “We expect the pressure on Jennie-O Turkey Store to continue for the remainder of the fiscal year given the oversupply in the turkey industry"

Going forward, Hormel will overcome the current financial headwinds from the oversupply of turkey products thanks to its diversified product portfolio. The recent selloff has created a buying opportunity for long-term dividend investors.

Conclusion

Hormel Foods Corporation is a good long-term dividend stock as it maintains a diversified product portfolio, a status as a "Dividend King" with the potential for future growth, and a favorable price due to a recent sell off. The current oversupply of turkey products will subside as the market will work itself out over time. I expect the company to continue to make acquisitions to further diversify its operations. As a superior company with a management team committed to dividend growth, HRL makes a nice addition to the Dividend Forever! Portfolio.

Dividends Forever! Portfolio Summary



Here are my current holdings for the Dividends Forever! portfolio. As I mentioned previously, I never intend to sell any stock in the portfolio unless my investing thesis changes. Until next time. Dividends Forever!

Name Ticker Dividend Current Price Dividend Yield Sector Apple Computer (AAPL) $2.52 $145.30 1.69% Consumer Goods Lockheed Martin (LMT) $7.28 $276.89 2.63% Industrial Exxon Mobil (XOM) $3.08 $82.93 3.75% Basic Material Gilead Sciences (GILD) $3.08 $65.44 3.21% Healthcare McDonald's (MCD) $3.76 $148.47 2.48% Services Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) $3.36 $131.82 2.55% Healthcare Verizon (VZ) $2.31 $47.19 4.94% Telecom Coke (KO) $1.48 $45.33 3.27% Consumer Goods General Mills (GIS) $1.92 $57.24 3.36% Consumer Goods PepsiCo (PEP) $3.22 $116.23 2.78% Consumer Goods Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) $.68 $34.73 1.96% Consumer Goods

