Arconic: The Growth Part Of Alcoa Is On A Roll

Arconic's price can gain some tailwind if the United States President cuts the tax on foreign income. The Paris Air Show is next week and should help the aerospace sector.

Arconic's dividend yield of 0.9% is well below average and not suitable for the income investor but the growth in share price makes up for it by miles.

This article is about Arconic (ARNC) and why it's a buy for the growth investor with an interest also for the total return investor. Arconic manufactures a range of light weight metal parts in the United States and in foreign countries. Arconic is 0.82% of The Good Business Portfolio and is one of four companies I have not written about. This article will be followed by the other 3 companies in the next few weeks.

Fundamentals of Arconic will be reviewed in the following topics below: The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Arconic has only been a separate company for 8 months and some of the guidelines are long term and will not be evaluated for this report. Arconic passes 6 of 8 (applicable) Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Arconic does not pass my dividend guideline of having a dividend of at least 1%, but it's close and safe. Arconic is therefore not a choice for the dividend income investor. The earnings payout ratio is low at 25%. After paying the dividend this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and pay down debt.

Arconic is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $11.1 Billion. The size of Arconic plus its cash on hand of $2,533 Million give it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. This is shown in the slide below from the first quarter earnings call slides.

Source : ARNC earnings call slides

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 20.0% easily meets my requirement.

Arconic S&P Capital IQ rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $31.0. Arconic price is presently 12.9% below the target. ARNC is under the target price at the present and has a fair PE of 22, making ARNC a fair buy at this entry point considering the growth potential.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is yes, all portfolios need some great growth companies . The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes ARNC interesting is the growth in the aerospace sector and the automobile sector. Also the possibility of reduced foreign taxes will help earnings.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Arconic total return YTD over performs the Dow baseline by 39.95% making it a great growth investment in its 8 month time as a separate company. The good total return of 47.57% makes Arconic a good investment for the total return investor looking YTD and does provide a small income as the dividend increases with earnings. ARNC presently has a yield of 0.9% which is below average and not a good investment for the income investor.

DOW's YTD total return baseline is 7.62%

Company Name YTD Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Arconic +47.57% +39.95% 0.9%

When I scanned the Arconic chart it has a good showing going up and to the right for its 8 month existence as a separate company and shows the growth unleashed by the spin off.

ARNC data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 25 ,2017 Arconic reported earnings of $0.33 that beat expected by $0.12. Total revenue was $3.20 Billion more than a year ago by 4.9% year over year and beat expected by $200 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out in July 2017 and is expected to be $0.27.

As seen in the graphic below ARNC is a growing and has projected solid targets for this year.

Source : ARNC earnings call slides

Business Overview

Arconic is a downstream developer of light weight metals parts mainly for the aerospace and the automobile industry in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters "Arconic, formerly Alcoa Inc., is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging. The Global Rolled Products segment produces a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for the aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, brazing and industrial markets. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment develops and manufactures products for the aerospace (commercial and defense), commercial transportation and power generation end markets. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment produces products that are used in the non-residential building and construction and commercial transportation end markets. "

Overall Arconic is a good business with CAGR projected growth high and could grow strongly as the growth of the Automobile and Aircraft manufacturing businesses continues.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in March 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1-2 more increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe just one more, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the May 17, 2017 earnings call David Hess (Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director) said,

As you know, on April 17, I was named Interim CEO, while I continue to serve as a Member of the Board of Directors. Pat Russo who has been Arconic’s lead director has agreed to serve as the Board’s Interim Chair. I joined the Arconic Board in March, and I’m honored that I have been asked by my fellow directors to serve in this role, where the Board conducts a search for a permanent CEO. I expect to be able to leverage my 38-plus-years of executive leadership roles at UTC’s Aerospace and Industrial businesses, including serving as President of both Pratt & Whitney and Hamilton Sundstrand at different points in my career. In a short time that I’ve been a member of Arconic’s Board, I have come to be extremely impressed by the Board’s level of expertise and knowledge there, heavy level of engagement, and strong commitment to meeting the expectations of our shareholders, customers and employees. And I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with the Board, the senior leadership team, and Arconic’s dedicated and hard working employees to deliver on the plan it was created by the Arconic’s senior leadership team in concert with the Board. Arconic is a great company, built for the future, and built to create shareholder value and I’m excited to be able to lead it through a challenging period as we conduct a permanent CEO search. Now, as you can imagine, selecting the company’s CEO is one of the most important responsibilities of the Board, and the Board has committed to taking whatever time is needed to select the perfect candidate with the right experience and capabilities to lead Arconic into the future. In the meantime, my focus will be on continuing to meet, or exceed the expectations of our customers and shareholders, and seamlessly deliver on our targets."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of the Arconic business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

The graphic below shows the percentage of each of Arconic's segments and the percentage change.

Source: Arconic Earnings call slides

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Arconic is an investment choice for the growth investor and the total return investor with its well above average total return and strong growth potential in two great business sectors . The company revenues and earnings are just starting to grow as the company has only been a separate company for 8 months and is looking for a permanent CEO. ARNC is 0.82% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and may be increased as cash is available. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (NYSE:DLR) now at 1.7% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while. 3M (NYSE:MMM) is intended to be bought after HOG position has been sold off.

Wrote some HOG June 30 strike 53.0 calls on a portion of the holding.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the first quarter were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Trimmed Boeing (NYSE:BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.82%. Great Company but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show starts June 19 and may give a kick up to allow a trim of this position.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is 8.3% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.8% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, MO and home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (NYSE:TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

