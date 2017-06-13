Risk Arbitrage Today Poll: Tech Wreck Or Buying Opportunity

Merger Arbitrage Poll Question Results

Here are the results of last Monday's merger arbitrage poll. We asked the question, which of the following companies is most likely to make a large acquisition this year? 57% of the respondents thought that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) would be likely to make a big deal. Only 8% chose Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thanks to those who answered the question.

Choices Totals Apple 28 Google 22 Amazon 12 Verizon 84

This week's Merger Arbitrage Poll Question

This week's question asks about the recent technology stock selloff.

Norsat International

The bidding war for Norsat International continues. On Monday Privet Fund Management made a unsolicited proposal to purchase Norsat for $11.50 per share in cash.

Privet says it is prepared to sign a definitive agreement on non-financial terms and conditions substantially identical to the existing agreement with Hytera.

The existing agreement between Hytera and Norsat is a cash deal for $11.25 per share in cash. Hytera and Privet have been going back and forth. This offer is Privet's 4th for Norsat. Hytera has topped or matched Privet's last two bids.

Norsat's board of directors will make a determination as to whether the Privet proposal is superior in the next three days. It is extremely likely that they will deem Privet's $11.50 offer superior since earlier in this bidding war Privet's higher bid at the time was deemed superior.

The next move is Hytera's.

NSAT data by YCharts

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) hopes the 3rd time is the charm. Lattice on Monday withdrew and then re-filed their joint voluntary notice to CFIUS. It was the third time that Lattice has submitted the deal. Once CFIUS accepts the joint voluntary notice, it will commence a new 30-day period, which may be followed by a 45-day investigation period.

Lattice and Canyon Bridge agreed to extend the outside date of the merger to September 30, to allow for the possible 75 days for the latest CFIUS review.

In November, Canyon Bridge Capital Partners agreed to buy Lattice for $1.3 billion which works out to $8.30 per share in cash. CFIUS approval is needed for the deal to close. The issue is that Canyon Bridge is funded by cash originating from China's central government.

Should the deal not be completed at least Lattice investors can point to the company's proxy's background section which showed that 15 other companies had interest in Lattice last year. In addition, the Semiconductor index has gained almost 25% since Lattice has been bought.

Lattice and Canyon Bridge say they have been and will continue to be actively engaged with CFIUS, and remain fully committed to the merger.

NXP Semiconductors

On Friday, EU antitrust authorities opened an investigation into the Qualcomm (QCOM)-NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) merger. Qualcomm had not offered any concessions in its bid for NXPI.

The EU commission will decide on the deal by October 17.

Approval from China is also needed as is a percentage of shares tendered by NXPI holders.

Qualcomm is buying NXPI in the largest deal in the history of the chip industry. NXPI's enterprise value is approximately $47 billion and the deal is for $110 per share in cash. There have been persistent rumors the past several months that a higher bid could be coming. Recently activists including Elliott Management have been pushing Qualcomm to pay more for NXPI.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

On Monday, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) announced that the final regulatory approval has been received in order to complete its acquisition by Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. The transaction is expected to close on Thursday. No final dividend was to be paid unless the deal closed after June 20.

C. R. Bard

On Friday Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), and C. R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) announced that they have each received a request for additional information from the Federal Trade Commission in connection with BD's pending acquisition of Bard. The second request is a standard part of the regulatory process in connection with the FTC's review.

The BD and Bard businesses are highly complementary, and areas of overlap are minimal and not material to either the strategic or financial rationale of the pending acquisition. Both companies are confident that the regulatory approvals will be obtained and continue to expect the transaction will close in the fall of 2017-Joint company news release

Jive Software

Jive Software's (NASDAQ:JIVE) merger has closed. Aurea paid $462 million for Jive or $5.25 per share in cash. The deal completed in just 42 days.

First South Bancorp

First South Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBK) is being bought by Carolina Financial (CARO) for $162M based on Friday's closing price. That works out to .52 shares of Carolina.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter and is subject to both regulatory and shareholder approvals.

First South is headquartered in North Carolina. The deal will solidify Carolina Financial's position as one of the largest Carolinas-based community banks.

FSBK data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSAT, NXPI, LSCC, MJN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.