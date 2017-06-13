Appian Is Poised To Climb Higher With Upcoming Quiet Period Expiration

We recommend investors consider purchasing shares ahead of the 6.19 date to benefit from this expected stock increase.

The quiet period is set to expire on recently public Appian, on 5.19, at which time underwriters will be allowed to release reports for the first time since the IPO.

The 25-day quiet period on Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) will end on June 19, allowing the firm's IPO underwriters to publish detailed positive reports and recommendations on Appian for the first time since the IPO.

Appian provides a low-code software development platform that enables various organizations around the world to develop applications. We expect underwriters will be eager to release positive reports once restrictions are lifted, leading to a boost in stock price as more investors become aware of the company and its fundamentals.

Underwriters include: Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Cannacord Genuity, Cowen & Company, and Pacific Crest Securities.

Early Market Performance

Appian Corporation went public on 5/24, raising $75M through the offer of 6.3M shares at $12, the midpoint of the expected price range of $11 to $13. The stock jumped 25.1% on the first day of trading and then has continued to rise. Currently shares are trading at $18.37 (market close 6.12).

Business Overview: Provider of Low-code Software Development Platform

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform that enables companies to develop applications. Appian's platform automates the creation of data flows, reports, records, and forms, as well as other software elements that typically require coding. Companies are able to easily design, build and implement enterprise-level applications through the platform. The company provides customer and professional support services.

Its clients include transportation, manufacturing, energy, media, telecommunications, government, healthcare, and financial services organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Appian launched its cloud platform in 2007, and it continued to improve the Appian platform with its records data management technology in 2012 and its patented Self-Assembling Interface Layer, also called SAIL, in 2013. The SAIL technology enables customers to develop application immediately for deployment across a full range of desktop and mobile devices. The company introduced Quick Apps in 2016, and this product enables non-professional developers to develop web and mobile application with no coding.

In 2016, Appian generated the majority of its revenue through sales of software, subscriptions, and support. To a lesser extent, the company derived revenue from the sale of perpetual software license agreements and related maintenance and support agreements. Subscriptions vary in length from one to five years, with the average being three years.

Since its inception, Appian has invested in its professional services organization to help customers build and deploy applications on their platform. Appian has several strategic partnerships with companies, including Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (NYSEARCA:PWC), and KPMG, that refers clients to Appian for professional services using the Appian platform.

Financial Highlights

Appian generates the majority of revenue through subscription as well as professional services. Both revenue streams have been growing, with subscription services growing at a faster rate and accounting for a larger percentage of the total revenue (see table below). Subscription services generates a significantly higher margin, and so it is encouraging to see this growth. The company has been spending heavily on sales and marketing and has not yet generated profits.

(S-1/A)

Management Team

Matthew Calkins co-founded the company and serves as CEO, President, and Chair of the board, positions he has held since inception in 1999. His previous experience comes from senior positions at MicroStrategy. He was awarded the 2004 Ernst & Young "Entrepreneur of the Year" award in the Emerging Technology & Communications category. Calkins received a B.A. in Economics from Dartmouth College in 1994 where he won Dartmouth College's Rockefeller Prize for outstanding Economics Graduate.

Mark Lynch serves as Chief Financial Officer, position he has held since October 2008. Previously, Lynch served as the Chief Financial Officer of MicroStrategy Inc. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from George Washington University

Conclusion: Consider Purchasing Shares Ahead of 6.19 Event

