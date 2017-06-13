I Ditched Annaly 7% Yield For An 8.51% Dividend

Both companies trade at a premium to book value for common shares. The preferred equity has substantially less risk of a price decline.

NLY’s preferred shares all have around a 7% dividend yield but some are beyond the first callable date and the rest will be there shortly.

The biggest mREIT

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is the biggest mortgage REIT. As such, they get the most attention from analysts and investors. NLY is usually the first to move when the sector moves significantly. There are four preferred shares for Annaly which I've seen as a mediocre investment for the last couple weeks. They've been sitting in the middle of the hold range. They refuse to dip back into the buy zone. NLY-A is getting a bit pricey and there is a higher risk of calls for the entire portfolio since call protection will expire for the final few series over the next few months.

Risk?

Annaly Capital replaced their CEO a couple years ago and began transitioning into a dramatically more diversified portfolio. This strategy should reduce the volatility in book value. With the more diversified portfolio, NLY carries more credit risk than before. It is now possible for things to go terribly wrong in the portfolio, but I don't think it's remotely probable - only possible. However, in a bankruptcy, now the preferred shareholders would be more exposed to the potential for getting back less than call value. Mortgage REITs holding only agency mortgages are unlikely to ever find themselves in the same situation that NLY would face.

How risky?

In my opinion, NLY's strategy is a good one and they carry less risk than the average mortgage REIT. The biggest risk right now in the preferred shares is the call protection.

Digging deeper

Let's get into the pricing with the below chart:

Colors, where are my colors?

All of the preferred shares from NLY are between a sell and a buy right now. NLY-A is the closest to a sell right now. If it were to go up $0.20 and I were holding on to it, then I'd be looking to sell. NLY-E is only $0.12 away from a buy rating and I believe it is the best NLY preferred share by a material margin.

Even though NLY-E is a little bit above the buy rating, it could make a nice investment for investors looking to grab a quick 1%. NLY-E should trade almost precisely in line with NLY-C. The primary difference between the two is an extra 2 months or so of call protection for NLY-E.

As an alternative to the NLY preferred shares, I suggest ARI-A for a high yield. ARI-A also has relatively low volatility, much like NLY-A.

Below we can dig deeper into the preferred shares:

The preferred shares for NLY don't have any material amount of call protection. NLY-D has the latest one on 9/13/2017 but also carries the lowest dividend yield of 7.37%.

NLY-A and NLY-C both have negative worst-cash-to-call. NLY-D and NLY-E both have worst cash to call in the positive. I still think all the NLY preferred shares are solid steady investments, but NLY-E is the best of the four. NLY-E is cheaper than the other three and has the second highest dividend yield. Based on current prices, NLY-E is the only one I would consider.

Compared to NLY-D, NLY-E offers an additional 0.17% in dividend yield. With a little over two weeks of difference in call protection, I see no reason to consider NLY-D when the E shares offer a superior yield.

Alternative?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) has a great alternative to the NLY preferred shares. ARI-A is in the same boat as the NLY shares with not having a lot of call protection. However, ARI-A currently has a stripped yield of 8.51% and is at the lower end of its price range for the last 52 weeks. I'm currently invested in ARI-A, and even though the worst-cash-to-call is in the negative, I don't think the shares will be called at the call date. One penny is a very acceptable risk for the negative worst-cash-to-call.

Compared to Annaly Capital Management, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is taking on more credit risk in their portfolio. However, investors have been extremely bullish on that credit risk. ARI trades at a massive 15% premium to their trailing book value. That is one of the largest premiums among the mortgage REITs. Specifically, the credit risk for ARI comes from commercial real estate lending. These loans do not carry an agency guarantee.

Preferred shares in a portfolio

Anyone who has followed my writing for a long period of time knows I'm a very defensive investor. I want relatively low volatility and high yields. I'm fine with the poor liquidity in preferred shares because I'm comfortable calling the exact prices where I want execution. Securities that rarely move outside the $24.00 to $26.00 range and pay dividends around $2.00 per share are appealing to me.

I hold some retail companies because I believe the death of retail is way overstated. Retail is far from dying, and I like the valuation of Target (NYSE:TGT) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG). Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) have both been on a tear and the valuations are becoming materially less appealing.

I have also become very interested in the strong dividend yield from CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). These mall REITs all carry exceptionally high dividend yields. However, their risk factors are dramatically different from those of the preferred shares in this article. I recently acquired preferred shares from CBL. The preferred shares carry less risk than the common stock, but both have substantial dividend yields.

There are some dividend champions which I believe belong in every portfolio. I own Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) which have given me fantastic returns. I can't see either going anywhere, especially with the new technology IQOS which is a defense against health concerns taking flight. Some of the dividend champions I'm keeping my eye on currently are Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) (I have owned this in the past and sold it at what I thought was a high valuation), and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

My current stance on the market is to keep a lot of cash on hand for investments I can find at a great deal. If I were absolutely sure I couldn't find deals in the preferred shares market in the next several years, I'd be looking to invest in something very defensive like the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC). I don't have utilities in my portfolio currently, so I think the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) would also be a good defensive allocation.

What portfolios need preferred shares

Investors in high beta tech companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 1.43, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 1.39, Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) at 1.71, or NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) 1.54 could really use a source of high yields and stable values. The preferred shares also offer a little duration exposure. Given the usual negative correlation between equity markets and bond yields, the duration exposure from preferred shares should have additional value.

Alternatively, they also provide an excellent yield for dividend-hungry investors using ETFs such as the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), or the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Conclusion

NLY shares have been a steady source of income for a long time. Now with all the shares being near their call date they carry a lot more call risk. I've invested in NLY preferred shares in the past, but currently there are other options in the sector which are more attractive. If I were holding on to NLY-A, NLY-C, or NLY-D shares, I wouldn't find them a poor investment, but I would be looking to sell them for better investments in other preferred shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Sell NLY, if you start tracking preferred shares buy ARI-A