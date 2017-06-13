Broadcom Sentiment Analysis: The End Of Optimism

The recent movements in Broadcom seem a bit overdone, and that is to be expected.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shareholders who hung around after earnings are probably asking whether the earnings rally actually meant anything in the long term. A strong earnings rally brings a stock to a new trading region, solidifying a new valuation with a breakaway gap. But sometimes what looks like a breakaway gap is actually an area gap:

I urge my students never to misplace their notes on how to differentiate the two gaps, and thus, we closed our AVGO's earnings trade as soon as we saw the characteristics of an area gap:

Now that the gap has filled and options prices are fair (i.e., volatility is fairly priced), it is as if AVGO has reset to its pre-earnings state. The market seems to have refuted the glowing earnings report from AVGO. But how much credence do we give to the price and how much do we give to the actual results?

Naturally, a fundamental investor would say it's the new information from the earnings report that matters. We should not adulterate the fundamental information with a general tech market sell-off. I agree. This is not hydrodynamics - this is a much simpler analysis in which we ask whether the information released on earnings gives a more bullish or more bearish picture of AVGO.

The answer might be derided by the market's short-term price movements, but it should sustain the test of time. This has been found in academic research: An earnings report allows the market to price in the new information over the following three months, with most of the change occurring in the first month.

This article aims to investigate the new information to determine whether we have a buying or selling opportunity. We use the new information from earnings to determine whether the current sentiment is trustworthy. I hope we can make the opaque somewhat more translucent today.

Still, we cannot begin without at least referring to the importance of the day-by-day changes in the technicals. While the area gap filling is a good sign for AVGO because it "resets" the gap trade, the other technicals are not looking so good. For example, the stock's momentum has been strongly correlated to the directional indices for quite some time, only showing one sell signal, which paid off (sell signal = red line crossing above green):

The Chaikin oscillator and stochastics also are flashing sell signals:

From a fundamental perspective, it is interesting to see so many bearish signals at a time when profitability is expected to just now be returning to the company on the back of a rush in cash flow:

The fundamental trends and the technical trends diverge. When this happens, many fundamental investors take solace in the fundamentals alone, ignoring the technicals. The actual profitable response, however, is to recognize both set of signals as having different durations of validity: the fundamentals in the long term and the technicals in the short term.

AVGN Is an Overreactor

That said, all things being equal, we should expect a short pullback followed by a return to a long-term momentum. I am in support of a statement of such but we also must explain the reason for the short-term bearishness - and no, the tech selloff cannot explain all of the bearish signals of a stock that just reported golden earnings. More likely is an under-recognized and under-utilized characteristic of a stock: its susceptibility to overreaction.

A backtest of a stock on news releases can show you whether the stock moves as expected, more than expected, or less than expected in a consistent manner. For AVGO, such a test reveals the stock to be an overreactor. In light of earnings, then, the price jump that produced the gap was an overreaction, and a partial retracement, if not a full retracement, was to be expected.

I hence avow my lack of surprise and my justification for selling my calls right after the earnings report. I also avow that AVGO will again overreact, for better or for worse, when Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) chooses between AVGO and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) on June 15 for the winning bidder of its NAND flash memory-chip joint venture. I can't help but wonder whether this deal has any connection to the unusually high amount of buying of AVGN's January $300 calls, calls that I remind the reader are fairly priced by volatility comparisons and therefore actually underpriced due to AVGN's propensity to overreact to news (a fact that is not known to investors, analysts, or the options market and therefore gives us an edge).

For the record, I do not believe AVGO will win the bid. The details exceed the scope of this article, but suffice to say the decision is not about who is better suited for the deal; instead, AVGO is more likely to have been added to the bidder pool by Toshiba as part of its negotiating strategy. If you hire a landscaper and have a second on reserve, you can usually get a better deal than if you were to go into negotiations blind.

Still, some investors might be pricing the deal into their valuations of AVGO, which means that AVGO would sell off on the Toshiba announcement. Together with the overreaction characteristic, this would imply a rapid drop in AVGO's stock price. Of course, as an overreaction, it would recover. The point remains: We might have some significant short-term downside before we see the upside here.

Let's make one more thing clear before we jump into the new information from earnings: One way many investors look at AVGO's future is to see it as the junction of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the semiconductor industry. AVGO is seen as an indirect investment in Apple, the company at which many of AVGO's end products wind up.

A Deep Look into Earnings

Apple's new iPhone sales look strong, albeit off to a slightly slower start than analysts had expected. Thus, the prediction to which I've been implying in AVGO - a short retracement, followed by a return to long-term upward momentum - is justified from the "AVGO is Apple" angle. So, we go into an analysis of the earnings information with the perspective that AVGO's growth is there, hidden behind short-term area gaps.

Let's begin with a look at AVGO's most recent earnings call. I use my newest software - a work in progress - on AVGO's earnings call transcript to calculate a sentiment score and to locate any statements of interest. In actuality, I find the sentiment to be quite low: My software scores the most recent report 30% less optimistic than the average.

Let's see what statements we can pull from the call to understand why:

(Speaking of revenue) "I would note, we do expect to be able to sustain these gross margins going forward."

-A focus on maintenance, not growth; contradictory to a company priced and treated as a growth stock.

"During our previous earnings call, we express a cautionary tone around enterprise storage for the third quarter; however, we continued to see stability in most of all sustain bookings."

-A reiteration of caution, not in sustaining growth but in stability.

"This guidance reflects our current assessment of business conditions and we do not intend to update this guidance."

-Stagnant guidance

"I never try to be too optimistic."

-While such a phrase might sound conservative, lack of optimism is correlated with a lack of excess growth over the coming months.

"The seasonal sequential decline in our Wireless segment was less than expected and more than offset by contributions from all other segments."

-An emphasis on fighting downsides instead of promoting upsides.

These statements were chosen for a reason: They do not read like the earnings call of a growth stock. With so much data on earnings calls, we are able to compare the earnings call of AVGN to the exemplar responses of stocks preparing for excess growth. While the recent earnings report was more positive than negative, a deeper look supports my overall story for the stock:

AVGN posted a decent earnings report. The stock, having the characteristic of an "overreactor," jumped. The gap created appeared to be an area gap, implying the stock would pull back. The pullback was more than just "beta-surfing," as we have multiple technical signals supporting a move. AVGN nevertheless shows potential to resume its long-term upward momentum based on fundamental aspects and based on a positive macro sector, which includes still strong clients such as Apple.

In conclusion, I believe that AVGN shareholders have only short-term concerns, at least for the moment. Nevertheless, the most recent earnings report, once viewed up close, shows a slightly concerning drop in tone. I would urge some caution here, but AVGN investors have little reason to reevaluate the long theses that were originally impetus for investment.

Note 2: All unlabeled figures were created by me. I used R to pull data directly from Yahoo and ADVN. Charts with blue backgrounds are from Etrade Pro. Fundamental charts from a paid subscription at simplywall.st.

