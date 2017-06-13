Alphabet: Bearish Valuation Shows Very Limited Downside

We calculate that Alphabet is only 3% overvalued when using the most bearish analyst estimates and recent year margins.

We looked into the lowest analyst revenue projections for the years 2017 to 2021 via Bloomberg. We used these conservative estimates as the basis for our bearish DCF model.

Bears argue that Alphabet will fail to achieve growth targets as the company struggles to profitably diversify from its digital advertising business.

Is Being a One Trick Pony Enough?

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is one of the world's most prominent tech companies. It has seen 20% plus y/y growth in 5 of the last 8 years. The company boasts an impressive balance sheet as well as improving operating cash flow margin. The company has also improved on controlling capital expenditure in recent years despite being involved in numerous new ventures. Investors fear that Alphabet's growth story will stagnate as the company struggles to profitably diversify away from its core digital advertising business. Alphabet's innovative ventures such as fiber optic internet, smart homes, smartphones, and autonomous driving have not resulted in any substantial profit.

Source: dominion-funds.com (segment analysis after Q4 2016).

However, we believe that Alphabet can serve as a strong backbone in any tech portfolio despite its failure to find profit in non-digital advertising segments. In this article, we will explore a bearish valuation of Alphabet. We will pull the lowest analyst revenue projections for the years 2017 to 2021 via Bloomberg and use these conservative estimates as the basis for our bearish DCF model.

A Conservative Valuation of Alphabet

Source: Bloomberg

We will use the past 8 years of revenue, operating cash flow, and capital expenditure to select an appropriate operating cash flow to revenue margin and capex to revenue ratio for our Alphabet free cash flow projections. We expect the operating cash flow to revenue margin to be 36.9%, the average margin for the past 3 fiscal years. This 36.9% operating cash flow to revenue margin is likely on the conservative side because it is reasonably lower than FY 2016's margin of 39.9%. We decide to use the Capex to revenue ratio of 11.05%, which is derived from the FY 2016 capex to revenue ratio.

Source: Bloomberg

Our FY 2017 revenue of $88,721 million, which represents -1.72 y/y growth, is the lowest of 40 analyst estimates via Bloomberg. Our FY 2018 revenue of $98,027 million, which represents 10.49% y/y growth, is the lowest 39 analyst estimates via Bloomberg. Our 2019 to 2021 revenue projections are also sourced from the lowest analyst estimates for those respective years via Bloomberg. In terminal year 2022, we project terminal growth to be 3%, slightly higher than the yield of the 30 year U.S. Treasury bill.

For our discount rate, we used the WACC of 7.57%, which is calculated by Gurufocus. We discounted the next five-year growth stage cash flow projections with our chosen WACC. Next, we used the Gordon Growth Model to calculate Alphabet's terminal FCF. Our GGM assumes that Alphabet's business will be valued as perpetuity with a 3% growth rate.

Using the GGM, we calculate a terminal FCF total of $560,146 million. Together with our growth stage FCF, we project total FCF to be $683,787 million. We subtract Alphabet's net debt of $-14,195 million to arrive at an enterprise value of $697,982 million. Given the current 749 million shares outstanding, we calculate an intrinsic value of $931.39 using this DCF model, which represents a -3.11% from the stock's current price of $961.81. (Keep in mind that our Alphabet DCF utilized very bearish growth assumptions)

Our model shows that Alphabet is only 3.11% overvalued if the company were to report disappointing growth and lacking margin expansion in the future. We believe Alphabet has a sufficient margin of safety and remains a worthy investment for the defensive tech investor to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.