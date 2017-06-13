Kroger 2017 Q1 Earnings Preview

The company will likely announce a double digit dividend increase.

The company will likely meet or beat Wall Street earnings per share estimates.

Food price deflation has ended but comparable store sales growth will still be impacted this quarter.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is set to release its first quarter earnings for 2017 on Thursday June 15th. Kroger's stock is down over 13% this year after the company reported its first quarterly same store sales decline in Q4 2016.

The paragraphs below will review a few things that investors should expect in the earnings release.

Comparable Store Sales Growth

Over the past 12 months, deflationary food prices negatively impacted comparable store sales growth for all grocers. Last quarter, when comparable store sales declined 0.7%, price deflation was 1.3%.

The US Federal Reserve has two price indexes for tracking consumer food costs: Food At Home and Food Away from Home.

Food At Home tracks the total expenditures for food at grocery stores and excludes nonfood items.

Food Away From Home tracks total expenditures for meals (excluding alcohol) at fast food, take-out, delivery, restaurants, vending machines, food trucks, etc.

The graph below shows the Food At Home price index from January 2015 through April 2017.

(source)

Food price deflation ended in January but comparable store sales for the first quarter will still be impacted. The table below shows the available food price index for the months in Q1.

Food At Home Price Data Period Price Index Period Price Index Feb 2017 237.928 Feb 2016 241.401 Mar 2017 238.426 Mar 2016 240.499 Apr 2017 238.863 Apr 2016 240.690

Comparable store sales growth for Q1 will still be slightly impacted by food price deflation. For the periods ahead, prices will likely become inflationary.

It's important to note that Food At Home tracks the prices consumers pay at the store not the prices grocers pay producers.

Top and Bottom Line Estimates

During the earnings release for last quarter, the company stated:

They expect the operating environment in the first half of 2017 to be similar to the second half of 2016

Identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, to range from flat to 1% growth for 2017

The Wall Street consensus for earnings per share is $0.57; a 22% decline versus the actual EPS in Q1 2016 ($0.70).

Can Kroger beat EPS estimates in Q1?

Shares outstanding, the denominator in EPS, will be lower versus year ago.

At the end of Q1 2016, shares oustanding were 941 million

At the end of Q4 2016, shares outstanding were 924 million; a 2% decrease versus Q1 2016.

In March 2017, the company announced an additional $500 million repurchase authorization to supplement the existing one that had $120 million left. The combined authorizations represent 20% of shares outstanding.

Shares outstanding will likely be at least 3% lower in Q1 2017 versus year ago.

Net income, the numerator in EPS, may be higher than Wall Street estimates based on the increasing Food at Home Price Index.

A 3%+ reduction in shares outstanding and a stabilizing Food At Home Price Index will likely result in Kroger meeting or beating Wall Street earnings per share estimates.

Dividend Hike

Over the past eleven years, Kroger has increased its dividend annually.

(source)

The table below shows the company's annual dividend increases over the past 11 years.

Kroger Dividend History Year Dividend Annual Increase 2016 $0.4500 14% 2015 $0.3950 16% 2014 $0.3400 10% 2013 $0.3075 24% 2012 $0.2475 15% 2011 $0.2150 10% 2010 $0.1950 7% 2009 $0.1825 10% 2008 $0.1725 19% 2007 $0.145 48% 2006 $0.0975 --

Kroger will likely increase its dividend again due to:

The company's payout ratio was only 20% in the most recent fiscal year

The reduction in shares outstanding (paragraph above) making dividend increases easier

A twelfth year of consecutive annual dividend increase again may make the stock more appealing to income investors.

Kroger has been been very shareholder friendly with consistent share repurchase authorization and dividend increases. I find it unlikely will stop this trend by forgoing another dividend increase.

Conclusion

In conclusion, for Kroger 2017 Q1 earnings release, investors can expect a reduced impact from price deflation to same store sales based on the food at home price index, earnings per share that meet or beat Wall Street expectations and a twelfth consecutive annual dividend increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.