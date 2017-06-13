Something Exciting Going On In The Stock Market - Chaim Siegel's Idea Of The Month
by: Elazar Advisors, LLC
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.
Chaim Siegel of Elazar Advisors continues the series with his outlook on the markets.
What makes it so exciting is that no one really sees it - markets hit new highs and people are getting more bearish.
