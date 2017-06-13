Netflix: Earnings Momentum Is Going To Crush The Shorts

Bears will be surprised at how high GAAP profits will be.

Based on my model and Netflix's own guidance Q2 looks to be the high point of content amortization.

In my previous article I had created a model to determine how Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) amortizes its content. I concluded that it was amortizing content approximately over 19 months, which I thought was rather conservative. Here I am going to look at what that model tells me about amortization going forward and how it relates to Netflix's guidance for 2017.

Previously my model extrapolation was within 0.26% of the total amortization over a 3 year period. Of course all of us know about adventures in curve fitting and the real test of a model, any model, is its ability to predict future trends with some accuracy. Based on my model current year amortization should come in as below.

Source: Author's model and calculations

That is a big, big jump. Before we get into how we reach that number and what it portends for Netflix, let me demolish the bear argument once more.

"But are they Amortizing enough?"

Assuming my numbers are hit for the year and I will show you below that we have good reason to believe that, here is the change in amortization and content additions over a 6 year period. I have estimated 2017 additions based on Q1-2017 trends.

Source: Netflix annual reports & author's calculations

From 2011 to 2017 content additions jumped about 300% while amortization jumped more than 900%. Annual amortization has moved up 3 times faster than content additions. For those arguing that Netflix is not following correct accounting practices, how much did you want this number to jump by? The current year's amortization will be a about 80% of 2016's additions number. I maintain that given Netflix's low penetration in many English speaking markets, this content has huge value and Netflix is being too hard on itself with its rate of amortization.

Q1 2017:

For Q1 2017 below were Netflix's numbers.

Q2 2017 and Full Year 2017 Extrapolation:

Remember amortization is lumpy and became more so as certain original content got pushed to Q2. For Q2 2017, Netflix provided revenue guidance ($2.755 Million) & operating income guidance ($120,000). Using 3% higher spend amounts for marketing, technology and G&A as Q1 2017, we can extrapolate where their Q2 2017 Amortization (Cost of revenues)will come in.

Q2 amortization should be about $1.89M. If we extrapolate H1-2017 we get to $7.095M in 2017 annual amortization. This compares to my model estimated $7.013M. Pretty close and this is based largely on Netflix's amounts for Q2.

Full Year EPS:

I have modeled my own numbers for Full year 2017 as below. I expect cord-cutting to accelerate in the back half of the year and a higher migration to its higher fee subscription. Based on what I expect revenue and expense trends to be.

My Assumptions are

1) 6% Qtr on Qtr growth in revenue for both Q3 and Q4 2017.

This is based on a high level of "cord-cutting" and migration to Netflix, the full impact of which will be seen in the back half of the year. I also expect a much weaker US dollar driving overseas revenue conversion and a migration to Netflix's $11.99 plan raising average prices.

Source: Axios.com

2) Amortization based on my estimate.

3) 3% increase in other costs for Q2 and an additional 5% for H2-2017.

4) Increase in interest costs to account to for the recent Euro note offering.

5) 25% tax rate.

The highest analyst estimates for revenues and earnings on Yahoo finance are $11.51 Billion and $1.19 respectively. Based on my blowout prediction, the bears will be in for a rude shock in the back half of the year and 2018 as the "very high P/E" argument for shorting will be harder to sell. Currently though Netflix is very overbought and a big retracement is highly likely before the next leg up begins. Bears should use it exit their positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is waiting with bated breath for August 18, 2017.