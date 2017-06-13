General Electric: The One Thing That Actually Changed On June 12, 2017

The incoming CEO has a lot of work to do but he is not starting from scratch.

Not sure if you heard yet, but General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced that Mr. Jeffrey Immelt, President & CEO, would be stepping down and that Mr. John Flannery, President & CEO of GE Healthcare, would soon become the next chief executive of this storied conglomerate. Mr. Immelt's tenure is widely viewed as a major disappointment, so the market actually cheered the fact that this company will be under new leadership later this year.

GE shares finished the trading day up ~4% on the Immelt-Flannery news because of the one thing that actually changed today - investor sentiment. However, I believe that today's small gain in the stock price is likely only the beginning of a positive long-term trend for GE shares because this company is properly positioned for 2018 and beyond, and it is largely because of the man that is exiting the building.

This Hand-off Will Look A Lot Different Than The One That Occurred 16 years Ago

As I described in this article, Mr. Immelt was the main reason why GE shares underperformed the market over the last few years and it was strictly because the market lost confidence in him and his vision for the company. There is no denying that Mr. Immelt made several significant missteps over the last 16 years as CEO of GE - most notably, failing to exit the financing business before the Financial Crisis and the ill-timed investments in the oil & gas industry - but I am all for letting the past be the past, especially since he is the person that put into place a plan that has the potential to create a great deal of shareholder value by returning the company back to its industrial roots.

Mr. Immelt has led the charge for significant structural changes to GE's business portfolio by expanding its international power business [e.g. Alstom acquisition], downplaying GE Capital [e.g. sold over $200b in financing assets and split-off Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)], expanding its investments in the industrial digital space [e.g. small tuck-in digital acquisitions and focusing on Predix], and, finally, strengthening its oil and gas business in a down market [e.g. Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) tie-up]. Simply put, the GE that Mr. Flannery will be taking over is a very different company than it was a few short years ago and vastly different from the GE of the early 2000's.

As a GE shareholder since 2013, I thank Mr. Immelt for his service and for the company that he re-shaped into a major player in several key industries.

What Happens Now?

Mr. Flannery is already on the record saying that he plans to take a comprehensive review of GE's businesses, so investors should definitely expect additional restructuring efforts in the coming quarters/years. In the same interview, Mr. Flannery went further by stating:

"The review is something you'd expect us to do with speed and with urgency and with no constraints...I'll look at each business, I'd say, with a focus on its performance, its growth outlook, the cash, the cost structures, the returns, the competitive environment. There are clear areas, I'd say, that are of concern and interest to investors around our cash flow, around our cost structures..you're going to see good progress on all those things in the near term."

Change is coming but, in my opinion, this should be welcomed by GE shareholders. Now is the time for Mr. Flannery to further streamline operations and flush out costs because the next quarter or two will be viewed as "the mess that Immelt left".

There is a real chance that Mr. Flannery will lower expectations (yes, this includes announcing that the $2.00 EPS by 2018 is not achievable) and will then later have to convince the financial community that the earnings and cash flow pressure is not the "new normal." So investors should get in their minds that the next few quarters could be a bumpy ride. I, however, still believe that the company's dividend is safe.

Shareholders will need to give Mr. Flannery the necessary time to prove himself as a good capital allocator, an area where Mr. Immelt failed to impress, because this will be the key to GE's success in the years ahead. GE has good businesses in great industries but Mr. Immelt simply failed to make the necessary changes at the right time, so it will be important for the new management team to keep heavily investing in the "right" industries (i.e. digital, alternative energy, power, healthcare & aerospace) while also effectively communicating their long-term plans to the financial community.

Bottom Line

Analysts are already calling for the company to break itself up, but I do not believe that an insider like Mr. Flannery will be willing to make this type of structural change in 2017. I do, however, believe that some assets will be sold/spun-off and that the board and management team will create value by making the changes that need to be made. Remember, the scapegoat is still on staff.

GE shares are reasonably valued based on 2017E earnings and the company now has the opportunity to capitalize on a positive change in sentiment, which is really the only thing that changed on June 12, 2017. Mr. Flannery has a lot to prove and it is not a forgone conclusion that he is the right man to lead GE at this point in time, but I am willing to give him a chance. Any way you slice it, GE's long-term story is still intact so investors with a time horizon longer than two years should stay the course.

