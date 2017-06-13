DryShips: Something Fishy - Part 3

Therefore, it should be able to raise a remaining $129 million in 7 months.

DryShips' CEO: George Economou

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

DryShips CEO George Eocnomou may have destroyed his shareholding longs, but his actions have helped greatly a lot of those who shorted DRYS. Since the Kalani deal, short sellers must have been profiting from DRYS consistently, while longs must be losing consistently. The company has plenty of cash on hand, and is regularly purchasing vessels. Whatever the case may be, DRYS is still one of the more dangerous stocks out there.

Strategic Share Dilution

The company has been issuing press releases regularly. It is painful for longs to watch the stock touch new all-time lows on a regular basis. On the other hand, short sellers approve the CEO's actions. The dilution is very slow. The company has until April 2019 to collect a remaining $129 million. The regular positive press releases must reflect a game of share dilution.

June 09, 2017 release: Dryships says taken delivery of previously announced 320,105 deadweight tons. The stock traded at a low of $1.85 and a high of $2.05-about an 11% gain from low to high

June 06, 2017 release: DryShips Inc. Announces Successful Delivery of Its Fourth Kamsarmax Drybulk Carrier. The stock traded to a low of $1.77 and a high of $2.29--about a 30% gain from low to high

May 25, 2017 release: DryShips takes delivery of 159,855dwt newbuilding Suezmax tanker. The stock traded at a low of $2.97 and a high of $3.34-about a 13% gain from low to high

May 17, 2017 release: Dryships Inc says has taken delivery of previously announced 81,129 deadweight tons Kamsarmax drybulk carrier built in 2014. The stock traded at a low of $3.77 and a high of $4.37--about a 16% gain from low to high

May 15, 2017 release: DryShips Reports Delivery of Its Second Aframax Tanker. The stock traded at a low of $4.32 and a high of $4.90--about a 14% gain from low to high

These are some examples I want to point out that suggest a strategy of share dilution to attract new investors.

Conclusion

Such routine positive press releases from the company help the stock to recover somewhat and make the dilution smoother, but regardless, the stock has been touching new all-time lows on a regular basis and the stock has been trending down overall. Even though the dilution is slow (deadline of April, 2019), the company is still collecting about $2 million per day on average. Other than on weekends and public holidays, money is constantly going into the company. Thus, there may be a reason why GE is smiling (see above picture) - I am just kidding. And bears (short sellers) are just playing guitar because they already know the outcomes of the CEO's actions.

DRYS' Short Sellers Mood

Until the share dilution is over, the stock has no bottom. My recommendation remains the same: just short it. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

