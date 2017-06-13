Will Saudi Arabia's New Tactics Work For Oil?

Saudi Arabia (Private:ARMCO) has always worked to control oil (NYSEARCA:USO) prices through various means. As a large producer, they often could in the past. However, U.S. shale has taken dominance of the market. As America's production has grown, the ability for the OPEC cartel to control prices has flatlined. Jumping between ineffective measures left the market confident that oil prices would languish for quite some time.

Now SA has moved to a new tactic. It is slashing exports to a number of countries in an effort to stem inventories. The plan has so far resulted in a sharp delta in crude stocks, and the trend is likely to continue. But the question remains: how much of an impact could this have on prices?

US Change in Crude Oil Stocks data by YCharts

Perfect Timing

Saudi will reportedly cut 35% of exports to the U.S. - a sizeable amount. This will quickly reduce crude buildups in America as it heads into the summer driving season. What most analysts haven't noted is that this outcome was inevitable.

Last week, I discussed that the futures curve was flattening and that Saudi Arabia may be behind it. Furthermore, I reasoned that a flattening curve would inevitably lead to a reduction in inventories and a more volatile oil market. With statements from Aramco pointing to an attack on stockpiles, it may be the case that demand for Gulf crude has simply dropped.

Increased Demand For U.S. Oil

It has long been the case that U.S. refineries were slowly ramping up the capability to refine the abundant light oil that America produces. As summer approaches, the demand for light oil will grow substantially as diesel and gasoline - both of which are abundant in light oil - eat up more of crude oil demand. This will result in a reduction of demand for heavy Gulf crude - crude that would have ended up in storage.

Source: EIA

Reality Check

I would argue that Saudi Arabia's actions merely mimic the current market - and are trying to prevent the market from seeing that it is doing three things at once:

Save itself from storing oil in a market where the contango is not steep enough to justify oil storage Try to reduce oil in storage to encourage investors to become bullish on oil prices Do both of the above while preventing an oil price crash

Point three automatically runs afoul of points one and two. A flat futures curve and reduced oil in storage guarantee more oil price volatility. SA's hope is that more volatile oil prices will prevent hedging and hoarding, but it is trying to do so without allowing a downturn in prices. It is a hard, and almost impossible game to win. My bet is that the market eventually sees through the games that are being played and oil markets take a beating down to the low 40's - a bet I make despite heading into the summer driving season.

Investor Takeaway

Week to week changes in inventories are as much a reflection of the futures curve as they are of excess oil. Oil storage exists all over the world, and America is not the only game in town. As the contango flattens out, it becomes less desirable to store oil and Saudi's actions reflect this reality. SA's slashing of exports to the U.S. could reflect economics more than tactics, and if the futures curve steepens, I have little doubt they will once again raise exports.

At the end of the day, oil stocks represent several things. Investors would be wise to understand that price is only part of that representation. It is inevitable that the present futures curve pushes oil to the market and reduces inventories. It is also inevitable that this increases oil price volatility. One of two things will happen in the coming months.

Prices will spike, encouraging more shale supply onto the market and crushing prices again, or prices will plummet to the low 40's, representing a buying opportunity and a much-needed slashing of capital expenditure.

I'll be waiting for the outcome with some cash on hand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.