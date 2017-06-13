Kroger Earnings Preview: An 8% Rally

Sentiment about the macro market can be seen as negative or positive, but the overall interpretation for Kroger is bullish.

Kroger usually beats on EPS, and I see the chance for a rally this upcoming quarter to be 89%.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) reports its earnings on June 15, before market open. I listed the stock as one of our Top 5 Earnings plays in Exposing Earnings. This is a stock that was losing comp growth but just recently saw a rebound that could reignite shareholder excitement:

The fundamentals of this stock have been so beaten down that it is hard to imagine KR falling any lower. But even with a 3% operating margin and relatively low comps, the company looks to be in good standing in my eyes, and especially so as we head into earnings. While I usually write 2,000+ word in-depth reports exclusive to Exposing Earnings, KR's earnings report is slated for Thursday, leaving me little time to write up my regularly exhaustive articles.

Instead, I am writing a "mini-analysis" for the public of Seeking Alpha to see. I am going to show you some of the main aspects of my earnings analysis today to help you predict KR tomorrow, and the day after that I hope to see you in Exposing Earnings.

Seeing as we started off talking about fundamentals, let's dive into what I have found to be the most accurate fundamental ratio for predicting earnings movements: EBITDA/EV. Specifically, we look to the trend: growth implies excess gains, whereas stagnancy or a decline implies a pullback. KR is looking good:

I am not at all surprised to see the uptrend in KR coincide with an uptrend in EBITDA/EV. The stock has recently pulled back with a down blip in this metric, but the overall trend is still clear: KR's EBITDA/EV has been pointing to excess gains since 2014.

The question, however, is what the upcoming earnings report will tell investors; as KR investors will tell you, this one is particularly important. The idea is that a fundamental rebound will fuel quick dividend growth. That's not to say KR's current dividend growth is slow - on the contrary, KR offers a dividend profile much better than the average stock in this sector:

Stability is not an issue either, as the raises have been consistent without posing danger to the bottom line. In fact, profits cover dividend payouts 4x or 5x. The issue really is dividend growth, and a chart of the dividends against the stock should give you that impression as well:

The unexpectedly large dividend raises correlated to unexpected gains in the stock. If KR can prove that its fundamentals truly have recovered, it would be within reason for the company to raise the dividend at higher rates and increments than expected.

But again, the fundamentals must come first. I always want to see how a fundamental surprise translates into actual stock growth, and with advances in artificial intelligence it is getting easier to make such correlations. I thus run a pattern recognition algorithm on each earnings play to get a general feel of the upside and downside. This, in addition with other statistically correlated measures (e.g., price-to-earnings of the company relative to the industry) can tell us whether the play is concave (with more downside than up) or convex (with more upside than down).

Unglamorous stocks such as KR (let's face it - you wouldn't namedrop KR to impress) also typically have stronger rallies than selloffs. And pretty much everything about this play is convex. The machine learning algorithm, for example, predicts an upside of 8%, which is higher than what the options market is expecting.

That's good - and it's exactly the kind of "mismatched" information we look for when we plan earnings trades. Any data that differs from the general market's data can benefit us - as long as it's trustworthy. The above information, for example, tells us that the market is underpricing options due to low expectations at earnings.

But as I said, other metrics support this. Take KR's PE relative to its industry:

Not only does a lower-than-average PE imply the stock will "mean correct upward" but it also has been shown as a tattoo for stocks that have unexpectedly strong rallies. This all is easily suggested by the overall story of KR and the idea of this upcoming earning report being a crucial one.

But none of this matters if we cannot reasonably expect an EPS beat. Luckily, we can. Many of my models predict a beat, and I'm going to show you some of the clearer indicators so that we don't need to dig into ugly numbers and can still get a rather accurate probability of a rally.

The trend itself is often a reliable benchmark for an EPS beat. For KR, EPS almost always beats (three out of every four times):

And luckily for KR, an EPS beat usually leads to a rally (this is not so true for other stocks, such as tech stocks). So unlike the 50/50 chance many investors mistakenly think most earnings reports to be, we have a 75/25. This probability can be raised when we have a sector consolidating, which the grocery industry is - and KR is one of those on the top, therefore benefiting from the increased competition and lower prices, at least in the short term.

This phase allows for faster scalability and expansion, indirectly impacting margins and EPS. And within the macro trends, we have a seasonal trend. June, which consistently contains earnings for KR, is one of the company's most consistent months:

And it has only gotten more consistently bullish recently:

The 75% benchmark is supported by a 80%+ seasonality and a suitable macro environment (a high probability trade). We have a convex play, with an amplified upside and dampened downside (a good risk/reward profile). This is one of the most important earnings reports in KR's recent history, and you can be sure management will present it correctly (hedging against guidance, the unknown).

Over the course of this small (still 1,000-word) earnings analysis of KR, we find the stock to be a good long play into earnings. Here's my recommended play:

Buy 2x Jun16 $30 call Sell 1x Jul21 $32.50 call

