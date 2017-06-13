Champion Dividend Dogs Are Led By National Retail Gains For June

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June top-yield Champion stocks showed 65.09% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Champion dividend dogs are distinguished by achieving 25 or more straight years of higher dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Augured 8% To 35.3% Net Gains For Ten Champion Dogs By June 2018

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Champion dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Champions was graded by Wall St. wizards as 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for June 2018:

National Retail Props (NNN) was projected to net $353.14, based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

People's United (PBCT) was projected to net $320.69, based on a mean target price estimate from nine analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) was projected to net $266.21, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) was projected to net $239.62, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment (FRT) was projected to net $180.83, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $168.16, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% greater than the market as a whole.

Old Republic International (ORI) was projected to net $162.09, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) was projected to net $97.81, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

United Bankshares (UBSI) was projected to net $81.23, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) netted $80.45 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11-13): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Projected Three Champion Dogs To Lose 6.8% To 10.15% By June, 2018

Three probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Consolidated Edison (ED) projected a loss of $67.93 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% less than the market as a whole.

Mercury General (MCY) projected a loss of $96.91 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Northwest Natural (NWN) projected a loss of $101.45 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 8.9% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three dividend Champion dog stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 68% less than the market as a whole.

Top 30 Champion Dogs Represented 10 Sectors In May

Yield (dividend / price) results from here June 9 verified by YCharts for thirty stocks from ten of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

The U.S. Dividend Champions are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "25 of more straight years of higher dividends."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Champions

U.S. Dividend Champions were selected based on "25 or more straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Champion Stocks By Yield

Top ten Champion Dividend dogs selected 5/31/17 showing top yields 6/9/17, represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) energy [3 listed]; (2) communication services [1 listed]; (3) real estate [2 listed]; (4) financial services [3 listed]; (5) consumer defensive [1 listed].

The first of three energy firms, was tops of the ten by yield, Helmerich & Payne (HP) [1]. The other two energy representatives showed up in the sixth and ninth slots: Chevron (CVX) [6], and ExxonMobil (XOM) [9].

In second place by yield, AT&T Inc. (T) [2] was the lone communication services dog listed.

Two real estate outfits claimed the third and tenth slots: National Retail Properties (NNN) [3], and Universal Health Realty (UHT) [10].

Tops of three financial service firms placed fourth, Mercury General (MCY) [4]. The other Financial firms, placed seventh, and eighth: People's United (PBCT) [7]; Old Republic Intl (ORI) [8].

Finally, the lone remaining sector representative placed fifth, Target (TGT) [5] representing the consumer defensive sector, to complete the top ten June Champion top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (15-24) Ten Champion Dogs Showed 6.29% To 30.16% Upsides, While (25 & 26) Two Showed Downsides Smaller Than Dividends And (27-29) Three Others Showed Losses Exceeding $30 Over Dividends Earned To June, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wonked (30) A 5.21% Median Target Price Upside & (31) A 7.06% Net Gain From 30 Champion Upside Dogs Come June 2018

Champion stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 9, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 4.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.3% in the coming year. Notice, price higher than dividend in the coming year forecasts the overbought conditions continuing for the Champion top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Brokers Estimated A 65.09% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Champion Stocks To June 2018

Ten top Champion Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Champion dogs selected 5/31/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 6/9/17 represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (32) Analysts Cast 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Champion Dogs Delivering 21.47% Vs. (33) 13% Net Gains by All Ten by June 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Champion kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 65.09% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The lowest priced Champion dividend dog, People's United (PBCT), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.07%.

The five lowest-priced Champion dividend dogs for June 9 were: People's United (PBCT); Old Republic Intl (ORI); National Retail Props (NNN); AT&T (T); Helmerich & Payne (HP), with prices ranging from $17.67 to $53.27.

Five higher-priced Champion dividend dogs for May 4 were: Mercury General (MCY), Target (TGT); Universal Health Realty (UHT); Exxon Mobil (XOM); Chevron (CVX), whose prices ranged from $55.78 to $106.40.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

