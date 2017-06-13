Charles Schwab Will Go Up With Higher Interest Rates - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/12/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, June 12.

Bullish Calls

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW): Higher interest rates are good for them.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT): Mortgage insurance is a good business.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): "Unfortunately, the stock has done absolutely nothing, but I do believe in them and I think the drug is a good one – the anti-itch part especially. So I'm sticking with it."

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP): Cramer is a fan. He believes in Chairman Jim Murren.

Bearish Call

Chemours (NYSE:CC): It has moved up a lot. Don't buy at current level.

