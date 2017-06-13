Boeing: Growth Capacity Doesn't Justify Price

The 50% increase in share price is simply too much for me to purchase the stock at current levels.

While the company has a huge backlog of orders, deliveries take more time than I would like.

While Boeing (NYSE:BA) is a great company with a massive backlog of orders guaranteeing business for subsequent years, the 50% increase in price since Donald Trump's election makes the stock too expensive for a dividend growth investor like myself. I don't believe the earnings potential is great enough to justify the increase in price.

1st quarter earnings increased by 19% compared to Q1 2016, on revenues which were 8% weaker. The company increased their dividend by 21% giving the company a 2.98% dividend yield. The stock has been periodically entering and exiting my screener this last week.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields, a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%. Payout ratio less than 70% Current ratio greater than 1x At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments and a positive PE ratio.

Boeing fits the bill in every single respect, as the table below suggests.

Company Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Current ratio Number of years Price Earnings 1 year dividend growth Boeing 2.98 54.01 57.6 6 22.7 21.1

Source: uuptick

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

REVENUES AND NET INCOME

Boeing's revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% vs. 3% for the S&P 500; however BA's earnings grew faster at a 20% CAGR vs. 3.4% for the S&P 500.

Source: uuptick

A stable 5% net margin has driven results for the past years. The lower revenues in this year's first quarter were mostly due to timing of airplane deliveries and can be somewhat ignored.

The company has a massive backlog of over 5700 backlogs, guaranteeing production for years to come. The main challenge comes from capacity. If we take the example of the 787 Dreamliner, which has a backlog of 700 aircraft but a monthly production rate of 12, we can extrapolate that to just under 5 years of production.

This maxed out capacity is the norm for a high number of the aircraft. This is encouraging because it means that future business is certain, but there is a catch. It takes the company a while to increase production capacity.

The Dreamliner 787's capacity is expected to increase from 12 a month to 14 a month by 2020, representing a 5% CAGR increase in production over the next 3 years.

HISTORICAL PAYOUT RATIO & OUTLOOK

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

Source: uuptick

The company has maintained a payout ratio between 30% and 55% throughout the latest 7 years. This is a definitive positive, since the company clearly has enough net income to pay shareholders a dividend. The company is expected to remain within this range for 2017. On the other hand, in 2009 when earnings tanked, the company had just enough earnings to pay the dividend.

Since 2014, earnings have been flat, yet the dividend has increased at a double-digit rate. Given the company's lack of flexibility in increasing capacity, management might want to watch the rate at which they increase the dividend if earning growth doesn't follow.

HISTORICAL DIVIDEND YIELD

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value as well as the historical 1 year trailing average.

Source: uuptick

Boeing has historically yielded between 2% and 3.5% with short stints above and below this range. A 2.98% yield is not fantastic, and below the TTM average. This indicates that the stock price has increased during the last year.

PRICE ACTION

Source: uuptick

As you can see above, Boeing has outperformed the S&P 500(NYSEARCA:SPY) during the last 5 years. Following the trump nomination in late 2016, the stock shot up 50%. Given Boeing's large defense segment, they were viewed as an ideal candidate to play Trump's military spending increase.

The price action has impacted negatively on the stock's yield, despite the large 21% increase.

SAFETY OF THE DIVIDEND

Next I need to assess the safety of the dividend, since the stock has increased 50% in the last 6 months, I want to know that the business is in fantastic shape.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

Source: uuptick

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: here between 20% and 40%. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 20%, the company will continue to produce positive operating income.

This shows Boeing's capital-intensive nature. While a 20% decline in revenues seems unlikely with the massive order book the company has, strong increases in energy prices or economic downturns could hurt the business badly like in 2009.

I then look at the interest coverage ratio, to make sure the company's financial burden isn't too high to sustain a potential decrease in revenues.

Source: uuptick

BA's operating income has been consistent throughout the cycle with a dip last year. The interest expense has been too low to be considered relevant. In the last year the company had enough to pay its interest 19x. This is very encouraging, because we know that the company will likely be able to pay for interest and have enough money left to pay a healthy dividend. This is reassuring since you wouldn't want to combine operating leverage to financial leverage as a conservative dividend growth investor.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. BA has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 6 years by different amounts. This relatively short history masks the fact that Boeing has been paying investors dividends since the 1940s. In 2010 and 2011, the company failed to increase the dividend, maintaining the 2009 payout.

This is encouraging because the company is willing to return capital to investors. However, BA tends to sacrifice the dividend streak in difficult economic situations.

Source: uuptick

As you can see in four of the last 17 years (2002, 2003, 2009 and 2010) BA failed to increase the dividend. The dividend has grown at an average rate of 14%. Unless the company can become way more efficient than they currently are to increase margins, the current dividend growth rate will be unsustainable. I would prefer to see consistent 5-7% increases in payouts, rather than extremely high increases followed by flat dividends for subsequent years.

VALUE OF THE DIVIDEND STREAM

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays 5.68$ in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 6% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.6

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyze which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener's theoretical value to their stock price.

For Boeing, this gives us a value between $120 and $201, or between 63% and 106% of the current share price with a midpoint of 79%.

Source: uuptick

This is quite a bit under the average midpoint of 94% for stocks in the S.A.F.E screener, which indicates that there might be more interesting stocks to invest in right now.

RELATIVE VALUATION

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5 year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

Source: uuptick

As you can see Boeing is trading above its average PE multiple for the last 5 years. The stock has traded at an average multiple of 15x earnings for the last five years but has recently spiked to a new 5-year high of 22x earnings.

This is something I dislike. The earnings outlook hasn't increased enough to justify a 50% run up in price. There is clearly a lot of momentum behind the stock right now, it being a "Trump trade".

CONCLUSION

While Boeing is a very well-managed company with a rosy outlook, I dislike its price as well as the company's erratic dividend policy. I like the company, and would like the stock in the $140 to $150 range. The growth in the business just isn't possible right now to justify the current price.

I will be analyzing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the opinions of the author, and not of his company uuptick ltd.