Gilead Sciences Is A Buy

Before getting into the numbers, I use a Valuation Model that creates a 'Valuation envelope' for each stock I follow. That 'envelope' is something akin to Bollinger Bands except its computation doesn't involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed ten year earnings growth of the company and the envelope's 'width' (its boundaries) is a function of the company's financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/E's and the stock's beta.

The lower boundary of that 'envelope' (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the Sell zone. When a stock enters that Sell zone, my discipline is to Sell Half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio's cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. But it maintains a position in the company as long as the fundamentals don't change.

There is one final component to this Buy/Sell discipline and that is a Stop Loss Price which is set 15% below the lower boundary of the Buy zone. This recognizes that I can be wrong and prevents me from taking big losses. However, this Stop Loss does NOT follow the price of the stock up. Once I am in a stock and have made money, I want to allow it normal volatility. In other words, I am not trying to create a trading strategy.

Now to Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD). First, let me say that I know all the negatives facing this company. I know that its HCV (hepatitis C) franchise is experiencing intense competition and pricing pressure. I know that the company has faced some pipeline setbacks. I know that its HIV drugs are facing patent expiration. I know that the company gave disappointing forward guidance.

I also know that the stock has been cut half, reflecting those problems.

But longer term,

(1) much of Gilead's success comes from its drugs for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C. The recent introduction of Epclusa has received promising reviews; and the company continues to work on new HCV therapies,

(2) treatment of HIV is another major focus for Gilead. Recently introduced products [Genvoya, Odefsey and Descovy] have been well received. In addition, Gilead's pipeline in HIV drugs has several other promising drugs in Phase III testing,

(3) GILD's pipeline includes treatments for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis [a leading cause of liver transplants], gastric cancer. Crohn's disease and hepatitis B,

(4) the company is financially strong. It is looking for acquisitions that will help offset its recent slowdown in earnings growth. In addition, management's confidence in the company's future can be seen in its recent dividend increase and the repurchase of shares.

In summary, GILD's stock has been pummeled based on short term problems. In my opinion, based on the longer term outlook for its earnings growth, the selling was overdone. Meanwhile, the stock is now trading within the Buy Range ($62-$68) as calculated by my Valuation Model. As a result, I Bought GILD @ $65 and change in mid-May with a Stop Loss at $55.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.