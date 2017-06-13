Don't Pay Trade Fees... Instead Get Paid To Buy Aircastle Limited Under Current Market Price

I am a long term value and dividend growth investor looking to build a growing stream of income over time. I have created a stock rating system that ensures me that I am investing in high quality companies at a good valuation with strong financials, a strong dividend, and a built-in margin of safety.

In this article I will explain the negative impact of trade fees on one's portfolio and explain how to avoid them, in effect, by using a covered call option strategy. I will also show you how Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) rates high in my stock rating system, why I recommend it for purchase, and how it is a candidate for my option strategy which eliminates the need to pay trade fees.

Trade fees

Trade fees. Everyone pays them, everyone understands why we pay them, but nobody likes paying them. Trade fees are like taxes in a way. Our government, our military, and many aspects of our society can't function without tax revenue, yet I haven't met one person who enjoys paying Uncle Sam! We can't avoid paying taxes but in a way we can avoid paying trade fees. Tune in to find out how.

The chart above shows the trade fee or commission charged to the customer for the most popular discount online brokerages around. The average commission from the chart above is $5.70.

If an investor makes just two $1000 trades a month at $5.70 per trade, that investor would have spent $136.80 on commission. If half of those trades were purchases, then approximately 1.14% has been taken away from your overall ROI over the year. Us poker players call this fee "the rake" and fully understand how "the rake" can determine if you're a winning poker player or not. For investors, that 1.14% can determine if you underperform the overall market or not.

If one could figure out a way to avoid paying "the rake", then an investor can arguably make an extra 1.14% a year. Because my goal is to continuously build a growing income stream while buying undervalued stocks, finding a way to eliminate trade fees would help me build my income stream even faster.

Introducing: The Cash Secured Option Put

The cash secured put involves writing a put option, often below current market price, and simultaneously setting aside enough cash to buy the stock at your agreed upon price (aka the strike price) during a predetermined time frame. The goal is to be assigned and acquire the stock below market price and to receive premium income for writing the put option. The option premium is paid to the investor upfront at the time of initiating the put. Put options must be written in 100 share blocks.

Let's assume an investor writes a 30-day cash secured put on stock XYZ at a strike price of $20.00. XYZ is currently trading at $21.00 a share. There are 2 outcomes when writing this secured put:

1. If XYZ closes at $20.00 or less at the end of 30 days, the option is assigned and the investor is forced to buy 100 shares of XYZ at $20.00 a share with cash put aside in their brokerage account. The investor also keeps the premium paid to them at the time of initiating the put.

2. If XYZ closes above $20.00 at the end of 30 days, the option expires worthless, the investor buys no shares, keeps the premium received upfront, and the cash set aside in their brokerage account is no longer tied to any pending trade.

The cash secured put is a way to increase portfolio income and allow you to buy shares of stock under current market values.

Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited engages in leasing, financing, selling, and managing commercial flight equipment. AYR rates favorable in my stock screening system, which is explained in detail here, and should be considered for purchase. Also, the existence of a favorable option chain, makes AYR a candidate for attractive cash secured puts.

AYR data by YCharts

The following table shows AYR's score in my stock rating system and is compared against other dividend paying rental & leasing services industry peers; Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) & Aaron's Inc (NYSE:AAN).

Criteria AYR @ 22.70 AYR Score R @ 66.08 R Score AAN @ 39.99 AAN Score #1 Current Ratio >=1.5 1.02 68% 0.56 37% 2.39 100% #2 Long Term Debt/Working Capital <= 1.10 310.69 0% 5.03 0% 0.54 100% #3 Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 5 100% 5 100% 5 100% #4 Dividend > 0 1.04 100% 1.73 100% 0.10 100% #5 Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 2.00>0.46 100% 4.57>4.09 100% 1.97<2.25 0% #6 Price/Book <= 1.2 0.96 100% 1.70 58% 1.88 43% #7 P/E(ttm) < 10 11.35 86% 14.46 55% 20.29 0% #8 Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 6 100% 12 100% 14 100% #9 Current Yield >= 3% 4.58% 100% 2.62% 68% 0.25% 25% #10 Payout Ratio < 50% 50.0% 99% 37.6% 100% 5.3% 100% #11 FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 -11.07 0% -1.39 0% 43.56 100% #12 5 Year DGR >= 10% 14.4% 100% 8.7% 87% 14.0% 100% #13 3 Year DGR/5 Year DGR >= 1 0.84 84% 1.08 100% 0.98 98% Final Scores: 80% 70% 74%

Source: Data from Morningstar & David Fish, Calculations by Author

As you can see from the table above, AYR is the clear winner with the highest score. As you have learned from my detailed explanation of how my stock rating system works, provided in the article linked in the beginning of this writing, this table shows that investing in AYR gives you the largest margin of safety, the best value, and the strongest dividend.

I understand AYR is not the perfect stock, it has a lot of long term debt and no FCF, but the other financials are extremely attractive such as its yield, P/E, P/B, and dividend growth.

Industry peer R has balance sheet problems and FCF problems as well but it is also has high P/E and P/B ratios, which indicate the stock is overvalued. R is not trading at a fair price.

AAN has a strong balance sheet with very little debt. However, AAN's earnings or profitability has been shrinking and it pays a minuscule dividend even though the payout ratio is small and FCF is high. This is a strong indicator that AAN management does not view paying an attractive dividend to shareholders to be a top priority. In other words, AAN can afford to pay a much higher dividend and chooses not to.

This table, which only took me 15 minutes to put together, clearly shows AYR's financials are stronger than the industry peers included and gives you the best purchase value. 80% score is indicating that AYR is a BUY at this price.

Get Paid to Buy AYR

Now that AYR has passed my test with an 80% score, how should I purchase AYR? I have two options:

1.) Pay a trade commission and buy 100 shares of AYR at current market price ($22.70 at time of writing).

Or

2.) Write a cash secured put and get paid a premium to buy 100 shares of AYR at the below market price of $22.50 within a specific time frame.

I think I am going to go with option 2 so I am getting a better price, essentially avoiding trade commission, and making a little extra income on the side.

The chart below is AYR's option chain and shows the bid I would receive of $0.55/share (or $55 for 100 shares) of premium if I write the July 2017 40-day put.

Source: OptionsHouse

If I write the put outlined in red above, I will receive $55.00, then pay $8.71 (the cost my brokerage firm charges to write an option). Technically I am still paying a trade fee but it just does not feel the same because I am profiting $46.29 for the trade. It feels more like I am getting paid to buy stock. I also have the opportunity to slightly buy below market price. This deal almost sounds too good to be true, but trust me, it is!

Now if my option expires worthless because AYR never drops down to $22.50 after 40 days, I will just repeat the process again. Hopefully AYR stock has not increased dramatically and still trades at a fair value according to my stock rating system. I can perform this strategy over and over, picking up great income as I go until the stock is purchased at the price I desire.

Lastly, I would like to point out that AYR pays a 1.04 dividend or $104 a year for an investor who owns 100 shares. If I am making $46.29 every 40 days by writing secured put options then I am CRUSHING the dividend by more than 400%. $46.29 every 40 days is annualized out to $422.40 over a year. Income investors should take note that option writing can be another lucrative way to build your portfolio income.

Is There Risk Involved?

Yes, but it is small. The only risk of this secured put option strategy is that you are sort of locked in at your strike price. If AYR plummets to $18 by the time of expiration, I am forced to buy at $22.50. Now I say "sort of locked in" because at any time you can buy back your option for a fee. If I don't want to be forced to buy 100 shares of AYR from the option holder, I can pay them a premium to "get out" of my contract. That premium cost is dependent on how much time is left until expiration and how far the current market price is away from my strike price. The more time away from expiration, the lower the premium, and the closer the market price is to my strike price, the lower the premium.

However, this ends up not being much risk at all. Because if AYR lowers to $18.00 and I pay the option holder say $100 to get out my contract. I can then instantly write a new $17.50 put and receive some of that $100 back through another premium and more importantly have the option to buy 100 shares of AYR at a much lower price. In my experience, I have never gotten out of my option contract because the way I see it is that if I just did a standard trade and bought at $22.70, I would have held on to my shares an witnessed the stock drop to $18.00 because I am a buy-and-hold investor. The option gives me the ability to buy at a lower price but I am still holding on through the downturns because most stocks recover and go up in the long term.

The other risk is that a contract holder can assign your option early. This is usually not a popular move, but you might not have a chance to buy out of your contract if the contract holder chooses to suddenly early assign. But remember what the goal is here. My goal is NOT to just collect premium income, it is to build an income stream through dividends and invest in income producing assets that grow their dividend every year and can be purchased at a great value. I WANT to own AYR at my strike price.

Lastly, every investor has to take taxes into consideration. It is important to mention that dividends are taxed at 15% (for most of us) and put option premiums are treated as capital gains and taxed at our higher income tax rates. Most premiums are taxed as short term capital gains. But if you spend the time factoring in taxes, you will find out that you are still coming out way ahead and over performing the current dividend when using this strategy.

Summary

AYR rates high on my stock rating system indicating it is a favorable BUY and is an attractive candidate for an income producing secured put option strategy. Instead of buying 100 shares of AYR traditionally, I recommend purchasing a secured put at under current market prices.

Trade fees destroy returns over time and are unavoidable unless an investor can get creative and use cash secured put options effectively. Premiums received from secured puts also usually outperform the stock's dividend and effectively give an investor's income stream a large boost.

With a little extra knowledge about options and the use of my stock rating system, any investor can use my strategy to buy undervalue stock at under market prices, and get paid while doing it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long "AYR".

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.