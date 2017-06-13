Yield On Cost - The Great Debate Rages On

There are a number of meaningful questions one should ask themselves when determining what should be done with a high yield-on-cost investment.

Yield-on-cost is generally considered a feel good metric that reminds you that you made the right decision, or in the cases of a poor investment, a really stupid one.

Investment Thesis

We hear about it all the time, investors who purchased a stock on a dip or at IPO and are now reaping the benefits a high yield-on-cost (YOC) that comes from regular dividend growth. The question remains, is YOC a feel good metric that should be ignored, or can it be used as a valuable tool in the investor's arsenal for making better decisions?

The goal of this article is to review why investors have chosen to place value in the YOC metric and how proper implementation of YOC measurements can provide valuable information that will help investors make better decisions in the future.

Case Study

Years ago I read an article entitled: If You Had Invested Right After Coca-Cola's IPO (KO) about Coca-Cola and how much one share purchased at IPO would be worth. Coca-Cola IPO'd in 1919 at $40/share and an investor who purchased one share would have realized the following gains:

Let's be honest, none of us would have been alive long enough to see this point in time (although I am sure your heirs wouldn't be upset with an inheritance like this) and to get in at ground level IPO would have been equally as unlikely.

The true goal of showing this is to emphasize the benefit of the long-term hold effect when you manage to find an investment that has a reason to exist. In this scenario, YOC is extremely helpful because it helps put the current 2.81% yield into perspective.

Can YOC Signal When It's Time to Rebalance?

Over the years I have learned that I am not a fan of liquidating entire holdings unless I question the overall business model or if threats exist that could significantly impact the long-term outlook of a business. By selling some of my position in a stock and rebalancing my investment I can lock in my gains while capitalizing on future gains and dividends. For this example, I will use my position in Energy Transfer Equity (ETE).

At the peak of the oil crisis, ETE hit its all-time lows and I was fortunate enough to enter into a position on March 29th, 2016 with a cost basis of $6.76 on 150 shares ($1020.32 Total). Before the end of the year ETE's price skyrocketed to nearly $20/share and so I sold 50 shares at $19.59 which resulted in proceeds of $972.65.

What this does is eliminate the argument of investors who claim that they won't sell an investment because their YOC is too good to let go. In this case, I have still managed to maintain a 16.86% YOC and shifted the same amount of capital as the original investment cost so that I can further diversify/balance my portfolio.

Using this strategy is also helpful for avoiding seller's remorse because every investor can admit that they have (at some point) sold an entire position prematurely and avoided additional upside. In the case of ETE, I do not regret holding onto the additional 100 shares because even though share prices have dropped by over $2.50/share, I am still being paid a healthy dividend to wait and continue accumulating more shares. For dividend-paying stocks, this strategy is especially attractive because now I can continue being paid to wait.

I recently used this same methodology on my shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) by liquidating about half of my shares on 06/12/17 as I rebalanced my portfolio in an effort to reduce risk/exposure to rising interest rates. Although my YOC is still 10.4% versus the current rate of 10.1%, I have still maintained my 10.4% YOC because I still own half of the shares I previously did. This allows me to enjoy continued upside, limit my downside, and give me the additional capital necessary to take advantage of what I consider to be currently undervalued stocks in the meantime.

Thinking About YOC Differently

As stocks increase in value, an investment that previously demonstrated a high YOC may soon look like an investment that is underperforming if an investor chooses to not track YOC. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a great example of an investment whose yield has decreased due to the rapid ascent of its share price. A focus on the decreasing yield would end up negating the fact that it has achieved meaningful dividend increases during the same period of time.

If we go back to JNJ in June of 2012, we can see that the yield was extremely close to 4% and the share price had been stagnant for the last 6+ months. Fast-forward to June of 2017, and we can see that this stagnant price didn't last for long as the share price has more than doubled. This ultimately caused the dividend to drop to below a 2.5% current yield even though the average annual dividend increase during this time period was 7%.

Questions to Ask

The questions to ask are rather simple and go back to an article I wrote a month ago about my investing strategy (it can be found here).

Do I have a better investment opportunity available? Is my investment getting close to being fully valued and has the downside potential started to outweigh the upside opportunity? Do I have doubts about the long-term business model and dividend sustainability? Am I too heavily weighted in one sector? Is that industry going to be impacted by real political, economic, or cultural events? (This does not include conspiracy theories, but real situations such as Brexit, declarations of war, etc).

These are just a few questions that can help put the YOC into perspective and before I made changes to my positions in ETE and AGNC you can be sure that I asked myself these questions before pulling the trigger. As an investor, you have to understand what your risk tolerance is.

Conclusion

For me, YOC is so much more than a feel good metric because it acts as an indicator that can help put the overall benefit of a stock's growth and dividend into perspective when the current share and yield values fail to do so. Every financial metric, when viewed by itself, is an incomplete picture of what is taking place.

By adding YOC to your arsenal it can provide insight that the other measurements would fail to capture. By the same the same token, investors who heavily rely on YOC to justify their decisions are risking the potential benefit that could be achieved by diversifying their portfolio and rebalancing a fully valued position that is more likely to decrease in value than it is to appreciate in value. The key is to strike a balance between certain metrics and to avoid favoritism that could possibly lead an investor to overvalue or undervalue their total portfolio.

What do you think? Is this a reasonable way to view YOC, or is there more potential in the YOC measurement than I am giving it credit for? I would love to hear feedback and further discussion on this subject.

