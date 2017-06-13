There Is No Oversupply Of Gold And Silver Bullion Now

The data delivered by the Shanghai Gold Exchange in May confirms that the Chinese demand for silver is getting stronger.

Additionally, the movements in gold / silver stocks at the COMEX (excluding JP Morgan's warehouses) are indicative of a limited supply of these metals.

Last week the SPDR Gold Shares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) tested its local resistance at $123.0 (look at the red, horizontal line on the chart below):

The result was negative - GLD did not break above. However, in my opinion, the big picture is still supporting higher gold / silver prices. Here is why I think so.

COT Report

Below I have plotted the table depicting the last week's changes in net positions held by big speculators (mainly hedge funds) in a few futures markets related to gold and silver:

Comments:

US Treasuries

Last week big speculators once again cut their net long positions in 10-year Treasury notes futures (a decrease of 46.1 thousand contracts). In my last article on gold I have noted that the precious metals market is losing the support from the Treasury futures market. Last week's developments confirm this thesis but investors should keep in their minds that big speculators still hold a large net long position in 10-year Treasury notes (212.1 thousand contracts, as of June 6). In other words, ahead of the incoming FED meeting and despite smaller bets on higher Treasury prices (and lower market interest rates), the general sentiment among big traders in Treasuries is still positive (for Treasuries and the precious metals market).

US dollar

Although big speculators slightly increased their long bets on the US dollar, the big picture still supports a thesis on a weaker greenback:

The green circle on the chart above indicates the last week's net long position held by big speculators (measured as a net long position / total open interest). It is easy to spot that the previous enthusiasm for a stronger dollar is dissipating. Summarizing - my thesis on a weaker US dollar is still intact.

Gold and silver

Last week the big speculators increased their long bets on gold and silver (by 37.4 thousand and 4.5 thousand contracts, respectively). I think that gold bugs should be satisfied with that jump in optimism but the big picture remains generally unchanged - the current pattern is typical for a bull cycle in gold / silver. For example, look at the chart below:

The blue circle depicts the current position held by big speculators in gold futures (measured against the total open interest). Note that the blue circle is well below the red circle (indicating excessive optimism among gold futures traders) so there is plenty of room for gold prices to go up. The silver market presents a similar pattern.

I would summarize this situation as "All Quiet on the Western Front" (paraphrasing a famous novel by Erich Maria Remarque).

Physical market

As usually, I would like to look at the COMEX gold / silver stocks but before I do it, let me say the following.

There is a group of readers expressing their doubts about the way I discuss JP Morgan's (NYSE:JPM) disclosures of its gold / silver stocks at the COMEX. They argue that whenever the bank, or its customers, are adding gold / silver to its COMEX vaults, it is the evidence that there is too much gold / silver on the market. In other words, the gold / silver supply is higher than the demand for precious metals and…their prices should go down.

Well, I cannot agree with this thesis because, in my opinion, JP Morgan is an exception. The bank is a big, active speculator in gold / silver futures and its metal stocks at the COMEX warehouse have nothing to do with a typical supply / demand play (for example, JP Morgan may hedge its trading position on the futures market with gold / silver bullion).

However, there is a simple way to discuss the COMEX stocks in a way that's a bit different, but logical. To do it, I have excluded JP Morgan from my calculations of the COMEX gold / silver stocks. For example, the COMEX gold stocks are calculated as total COMEX gold stocks less JP Morgan's gold stocks. Here is the result:

I think that gold bugs should like this chart. What is more, it should fit my opponents as well. Why? Because it shows four distinct phases of a gold cycle:

September 2014 - November 2015: COMEX gold stocks were following gold prices until the stocks reached a very low level (6 million ounces); shortly after a bull market in gold started

November 2015 - September 2016: gold stocks were rising in tandem with gold prices

September 2016 - December 2016: gold stocks were going down in tandem with gold prices

December 2016 - now: gold stocks have been going down but gold prices are in their upward trend

Further, the chart shows a general rule that lower stocks at some point trigger higher gold prices and vice versa. For example, the last bear market in gold ended when COMEX gold stocks reached a very low level of 6 million ounces.

Another example - the last year's rally in gold prices ended when gold stocks went up to 9.5 million ounces.

In other words, rising gold stocks are indicative of an oversupply. And the oversupply triggers lower gold prices in the not so distant future.

On the other hand, declining gold stocks are indicative of a declining supply, which should trigger a jump in gold prices at some point.

Finally, the most interesting issue - as the chart shows, since December 2016 gold prices have been in an upward trend but gold stocks have been going down. Due to some undisclosed reasons, gold is withdrawn from the COMEX warehouses and sold on the market or shifted somewhere else (the Far East or other warehouses? Any suggestions?). However, the problem is that there is less and less gold on the COMEX so, according to the rules discussed above, there is a good chance that we will see higher gold prices soon.

Now, a quick look at silver stocks:

There are three important observations:

silver stocks at the COMEX are less volatile than gold stocks (they move in the narrow range of 75 - 135 million ounces)

since October 2014 silver stocks have been in a downward trend

most recently, despite higher silver prices (the violet arrow), silver stocks have been trending down (the blue arrow)

To remind my readers - I published a number of articles on silver claiming that the silver market was cornered. I think the last chart is another confirmation of this thesis (declining silver stocks at the COMEX, excluding JP Morgan's warehouse).

Last but not least - in May the Chinese withdrew a record amount of silver from the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE):

Well, in China the demand for silver is still very strong.

