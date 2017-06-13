Wells Fargo: Seeking A Preferred Exit

In an earlier article, we wrote that it may be time to part ways with some preferred shares issued by Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and, with this article, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC). In particular the Bank of America Non-Cumulative Convertible Preferred Series L (NYSE: BAC-L) and the Wells Fargo Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock (Series L) (NYSE: WFC-L), which were both issued within months of each other in the very early days of the housing crisis offer increasingly less compelling return opportunities and increasing interim risks.

The two preferred series have strikingly similar features with slight differences in preferred dividend rates and, of course, conversion prices. However, they are otherwise essentially identical in terms of structure, which we summarized for the Bank of America Series L preferred in our prior article. In particular, the lack of a redemption option for the issuing bank made the securities especially attractive late in the housing crisis as confidence returned and interest rates fell or remained at rock bottom levels since it eliminated any possibility of the securities being called for redemption at a time favorable to the issuers.

However, we continue to believe that it is time to consider parting ways with these preferred issues given that other options available in the market are more compelling for a number of reasons which we will summarize in this article. In addition, the limited future potential returns associated with these preferred securities based on their current market valuations and the prospective performance of the underlying common shares argues for consideration of other options.

Interest Rate Risk

The preferred shares are subject to interim interest rate risk in the sense that the long potential conversion periods for the securities could (and likely will) extend across multiple interest rate cycles. The following tables illustrate the potential conversion periods and associated compound yields to conversion for both securities assuming various compound annual growth rates for the underlying common shares:

Source: Author's Calculations

The values in the tables change from day to day as market values for the common and preferred shares change, but these changes do not greatly affect the conversion periods or yields to conversion.

We consider the likely average annual returns for the underlying common shares to be in the 8%-12% range (rather than the 15% range) which suggests conversion of the securities could be between a decade and two decades in the future. The potential stability of returns over that time may be appealing but become somewhat less so considering that over a decade or two decades interest rates could go through as many as three full cycles, as illustrated, for example, by the period from 1982 through 2002. The rise and fall of rates will similarly impact the valuation and yield of the preferred shares, as illustrated by the volatility of these preferred issues over the last four years. The preferred shares are, therefore, not necessarily as annuity-like as they may first appear.

In addition, while rising interest rates will likely boost valuations of bank common shares, possibly accelerating the eventual conversion of the preferred securities, rising (and falling) rates through those cycles will also present additional opportunities to capture yield in other securities which will be foregone by holding these preferred issues. In essence, the yield for these preferred securities is locked in for the long term despite whatever opportunities may exist elsewhere, especially since the current valuations are close to the eventual conversion values. The potential upside is essentially capped while interim downside volatility remains significant.

Finally, while many consider the lack of a redemption feature to be a positive for the bank preferred securities (as we did for some time), we find this feature less valuable in light of rising interest rates. We're less concerned from an investment standpoint about call or redemption features in a rising rate environment given that even mildly rising interest rates will likely present new investment opportunities of similar quality with equivalent or better yields in the future.

In essence, it is important to consider the opportunity cost of holding these preferred securities. We believe the opportunity cost could ultimately prove quite high for any but the most conservative investors.

A Comment on "Cost Basis Yield"

We also feel compelled to caution against price benchmarking when considering existing positions. In some instances, holders tend to view the yield received on the securities as the yield at the time of purchase (a "cost basis yield") rather than the current market yield. We believe this perspective to be irrelevant since it ignores current valuation and alternate opportunities. In our portfolio, our average cost basis for the Bank of America Series L preferred securities is around $650 per share. The yield at the time of purchase was 11.2% coupled with a potential gain of more than 50% just based on a return to par value. In this context, our potential (and ultimately realized) compound average annual return was in excess of 20% assuming the bank avoided collapse. However, to view our present holdings in the context of a "cost basis yield" of 11.2% is clearly meaningless since the return potential today is vastly different than the return potential at acquisition.

A Few Alternative Securities

In lieu of the Bank of America and Wells Fargo Series L preferred securities, our preference in preferred shares (and exchange traded bonds) currently tends towards securities with shorter maturities, floating rates, and high secured yields, or some combination of these despite any potential call features. A few options we would suggest considering as alternates as part of a diversified fixed income portfolio would be the following:

· Ally Bank (NYSE: ALLY) floating rate trust preferred securities (NYSE: ALLY-A). The trust preferred securities carry a floating interest rate of three month LIBOR plus 5.785%. The securities trade at a slight premium to their redemption price though we are not especially concerned give the minimal premium and focus of the company on other initiatives.

· First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) fixed-to-floating rate notes (NASDAQ: INBKL). The floating rate notes yield just under 6% through 2021 and a floating rate of three month LIBOR plus 4.85% through maturity in 2026. The notes can be called in 2021; however, the call feature is not especially concerning to us due to the potential of higher rates at that time for this or equivalent securities. The price of the securities has been volatile recently but can occasionally be caught close to par to avoid a yield premium.

· M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) non-cumulative preferred shares (Series A) (NYSE: MHO-A) yielding approximately 9.5%. The preferred shares are presently callable and trade above the redemption price but the risk is essentially limited to a single quarter's preferred dividend payment. In addition, although the company called part of the securities in 2013, the strength of the housing market has encouraged the company to direct funds to growth rather than redemptions. We believe this remains a security worth considering given the ongoing growth of housing from the bottom.

The above credits clearly have different credit profiles and structures than either Bank of America or Wells Fargo. In addition, other than the M/I Homes preferred securities, the holder does not benefit from the current 15% qualified dividend provisions. However, given yields at or above those of the bank preferred securities, we consider these more compelling opportunities as part of a diversified income portfolio.

Conclusion

The bank preferred securities may have a role to play in certain portfolios seeking relatively fixed long term returns with a slight positive return optionality, but they are essentially annuities (with far greater potential interim volatility) with a poorly defined termination date. The longer the preferred issues ultimately remain outstanding before conversion, the more the ultimate rate of return approaches the current yield. We believe better diversified income opportunities exist in the current environment. However, between the Bank of America and Wells Fargo preferreds, we continue to believe the Bank of America preferred represents the better option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have no position in any of the common stocks mentioned. However, we have long positions in Bank of America Preferred Series L securities, Ally Bank (GMAC) trust preferred securities, and M/I Homes preferred Series A securities.