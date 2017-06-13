Chevron On Its Way Higher

In investing, you get paid to predict the future. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has been diverging from oil prices pretty much since the start of the year but I believe this divergence is about to finish. The reasons being are the company's fundamentals (primarily upstream production), the bullish technicals in crude oil in general and Chevron's meticulous planning process. I believe it will ultimately be a blessing in disguise that Chevron invested right through the down-cycle in energy prices.

At the start of the steep decline in energy prices in mid 2014, the company had already invested heavily in projects such as Gorgon, Australia so pulling out of this project for example temporarily was just not an option in the eyes of management. Why? Because Chevron is a company that always has favored its long term objectives over short term market conditions. Because of this philosophy, the explosion of its upstream production which should coincide with rising oil prices in the near term, Chevron should rally aggressively from here.

The perfect conditions for any energy company aligned more to upstream activity is to have really productive assets (so that the net gain can be maximized) when energy prices are high. Well, the carnage in the energy sector over the past few years has resulted in Chevron having to become laser focused on cost control due to cash flows and earnings plummeting to record lows. We saw this cost cutting out in force last year when the company was able to slash its operating costs by a whopping 16% compared to 2015, and the first quarter this year also reported some promising news in this department.

However the big advantage over its peers at present is the production it has coming on stream. With the Wheatstone project scheduled to have its first shipment in August and Gorgon now very close to full output, this looks very bullish from an earnings point of view as LNG pricing is linked to the price of oil. Furthermore Chevron is expected to significantly increase its operations in the Permian Basin which is exciting over the coming 12 months.

This is exciting as Chevron has been in the Permian for a long time, and it is probably here - over any other play - where the company's long term planning and strategy can be seen. Why? Well, when the shale boom got under way a few years ago, Chevron to a large degree missed the opening rounds. Many smaller players benefited from the initial thrust in the Permian but Chevron was quite content to see how others were operating so it could formulate a long term strategy.

Well now with crude oil prices on the march, Chevron is expected to double its rig count over the next 12 months and meticulous planning has gone into how the company will roll out its operations there. Although I believe rising oil prices will help, Chevron will leave nothing to chance and ensure its supply chain has been planned thoroughly. Even with crude oil prices below $50 a barrel, the rig count is rising in the Permian and I believe Chevron with its massive 2 million acres+ will see strong gains here.

Although Chevron's bears keep harping on about the company's inability to cover the dividend, the company actually managed to print a positive free cash flow number ($567 million) in the first quarter of this year. Operating cash flow excluding working capital came in at almost $5 billion and net income rose to $2.7 billion for the quarter. Despite having to issue debt and sell off non-core assets over the past few years, Chevron's long term debt of almost $37 billion pales in significance to the assets this company has on its balance sheet ($260 billion). In fact the company's debt to capital ratio currently stands at the 24% mark, which is a good 10% lower than the industry's average. Expect the dividend to rise more swiftly in the years ahead as cash flows become more plentiful. In essence, it may be a while that the present 4% yield becomes available once more.

As the chart illustrates below, I believe crude oil looks to be in the initial innings of a brand new intermediate cycle where the lows took place on the 4rth of May. The technicals are oversold and long term sentiment is also trading near its 2017 lows. Furthermore the sharp move we have seen in energy stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) seems to be further confirmation that the lows in crude oil are in. Chevron being an integrated major heavily aligned to its upstream operations should do very well from rising oil prices especially with its production numbers expected to increase meaningfully over the near term.

To sum up, as I write Chevron is trading at around $110 a share in pre-market but I can see this stock past $120 a share over the next few months. The inability to pay the dividend is a misnomer. Watch this company's earnings reports improve meaningfully throughout 2017. Long Chevron.

