Is Skyworks Overvalued?

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) has had a nice run over the past 12 months, up close to 60%, and I think the time has come to re-evaluate the stock's valuation. Before the tech sell-off at the end of this past week, SWKS reached 52-week highs of $112 per share, but the broader drop in technology stocks, and especially top Skyworks customer Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), have precipitated a minor pullback:

While a dip here might seem attractive, I thought it might be worthwhile to make another determination of whether SWKS still presents good upside value at current prices. But first, just a quick recap of why we've seen shares drop over the past two trading days.

The broader tech sell-off Friday was fairly straightforward. The NASDAQ fell close to 2%, which could most likely be attributed to the immense gains the sector has seen in 2017 and over the past 12 months. Pullbacks like these are not uncommon and are often healthy; it was just a matter of time.

Monday saw another drop for SWKS, about 3%, which is likely more attributable to Apple's struggles on the day rather than the more modest 0.5% drop in the NASDAQ. Despite diversification, Apple remains Skyworks largest customer and the movements of their stock prices are intertwined. Apple fell 2.5% Monday following a downgrade Mizuho on the day and reports Friday of modem supply issues for the upcoming iPhone model.

The basics of those reports are that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Apple's second modem supplier next to Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), will not be able to supply modems with gigabit speeds such as those that Qualcomm can provide and that are present in the Samsung Galaxy S8. This will likely cause Apple to throttle Qualcomm's modem performance, which will lower the iPhone's speed relative to competitor smartphones. The concern here is that the lower speeds will lead to lower sales for Apple.

This of course relates to Skyworks in that lower sales of the iPhone means lower sales of Skyworks' components in the phones. This is a legitimate issue that I think deserves investor attention. While Skyworks has widened its revenue mix with IoT-related revenue and by growing content in Huawei devices, Apple is still a huge source of revenue.

This issue is essential to SWKS' short-term price movement as the upcoming iPhone is the primary catalyst over that time period. In my opinion, slower speeds are not something that will significantly impact sales. For one, the main, and perhaps only, reason Apple has been so successful as a company is because of the brand it has maintained and the reputation the Apple name has among loyal customers. People don't buy iPhones for the tech, they buy them for the iconic fruit logo on the back.

In addition to this, the lack of a gigabit-capable modem is not something a consumer is likely to notice over the course of owning and operating a smartphone. These modems will not really be necessary until further down the road, and the only real significance of this news is the headlines it creates. The iPhone won't be able to transfer data as quickly as competitor smartphones, and that headline could potentially hurt sales. For the reasons I discussed earlier, I don't think we'll see a significant hit to iPhone sales (and therefore Skyworks' sales) from the modem supply issues that have caused both SWKS and AAPL to drop.

Beyond this event, I still think the argument can be made for further gains for SWKS from these levels. Because shares were already so undervalued before the recent boost, the big run-up in price over the past 12 months should not in itself deter investors from potentially buying in or buying more here. As I discussed in my previous article on SWKS after its most recent earnings report, which can be read here, the company guided for strong Q3 results of $890 million in revenue and EPS of $1.52, well above consensus estimates. Q4 will include the launch of the iPhone 8 and will likely set a new high-water market for Skyworks in terms of quarterly revenue, and the sales strength will likely continue into Q1 2018 if past trends hold.

At its current price, SWKS is trading at 14 times forward earnings and also 14 times estimated fiscal year 2018 earnings, which still seems fairly cheap considering the company's expected revenue growth and best-in-class profit margins. While second-largest customer Huawei dominates the Chinese smartphone market and Apple dominates the U.S. market, Skyworks is showing no signs of weakness at this point in time. Add in the ongoing success and growth in the Broad Markets segment, especially in the IoT market, and the stock's future looks bright.

I will continue to hold my shares in SWKS and will consider buying more if the stock dips further from here, specifically below $100 per share. The company's strong fundamentals and balance sheet, and growth narrative indicate a company and stock with high upside potential even after the recent, steep price increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.