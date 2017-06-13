Murphy Oil: An Attractive Buying Opportunity

Murphy Oil is one of the most undervalued stocks when compared to its competitors.

The stock at trades at 0.9x book value, giving a huge margin of safety for investors.

We wrote several times about our biggest holding and top rated stock in our portfolio, Murphy Oil (MUR). The stock is down nearly 10% since we initiated our position in the company due to lower oil prices (USO). As a result, we doubled our position, and the stock now has a weight of 30% in our portfolio.

Unreasonable valuation compared to comps

Murphy Oil fits the criteria of value investing. It’s trading sub-book value with all its book value based on retained earnings. Also, the company has a low amount of debt (32.8% of total capitalization), with an interest coverage ratio of 18. That's not to mention that Murphy has a letter of credit that - is still unused- of $1.2 billion that expires on August 2019.

However, the stock is trading at a depressed level when compared to its competitors, even though they aren’t in better shape than Murphy.

Murphy Oil has nearly the same balance sheet composition as Hess Corp. (HES) and yet the later trades at more than 2x that of Murphy on cash-from-operations basis.

Also, in the last 2 quarters, Murphy generated a positive free cash flow of $270 million, whereas all 3 competitors mentioned above recorded a negative free cash flow.

The lower capital spending associated with a more efficient production (operating leases expenses were slashed by 24% at a time when production declined 14%) enabled Murphy to make money in a low-price environment.

Also, the sale of the synthetic oil operations in Canada resulted in lower operating expenses as the segment had the highest lease expenses per barrel produced.

And yet, the market is not appreciating Murphy’s progress.

Moreover, unlike many in the E&P industry, Murphy pays a dividend. At the current price, Murphy’s dividend yield is 4%, which is high in a low-rate environment.

Is the dividend safe?

We believe that Q2 dividends are completely safe for this quarter. Murphy’s sustaining cost of each barrel (which include operating leases, capital expenditures, capital lease payments, exploration expenses, SG&A, royalty payments, and interest expense) is $32.4/BOE. At current production mix, Murphy gets a barrel of oil equivalent price of $37, slightly higher than the Q1-2017 realized price of $35.8 due to higher natural gas prices.

This leaves Murphy with $4.6 profit per barrel. Taking management’s guidance midpoint of 162,000 barrels/day, Murphy Oil should generate a cash- pre-tax profit of $67 million, an amount greater than the company’s dividend payables of $43 million.

However, the company’s effective tax rate is the highest in the industry. In its latest quarter, the company decided that its earnings in Malaysia and Canada won’t be reinvested there, thus the company reported $60 million in deferred tax charges due to the future repatriation payments on foreign earnings, recording 62% of its earnings in taxes.

Readers should know that this tax charge is a one-time payment which is due to the expected repatriation tax payment on foreign earnings. The corporate tax rate in Malaysia and Canada (25%, without including tax treaty effects) is lower than the US tax rate, as a result, Murphy should experience lower tax rates in the coming years.

At a 30% tax rate, Murphy can still cover its dividend payments when oil prices are hovering around $50/barrel. However, if oil prices average below $50/barrel in the third quarter, then Murphy will be pushed to issue debt to cover its dividends.

Technical Analysis

Last time, we shared the following chart:

We recommended that investors enter a stop loss at $23/share (red line). The recent sell-off in oil prices from $50/barrel to $45/barrel resulted in a severe decline in Murphy’s stock price.

However, the stock didn’t hit our stop loss. On the contrary, the stock rallied 7% from its one-year low.

Murphy has been trapped in a strong downtrend since December 2016 (lower lows and lower highs). If Murphy surpassed the $28/share level (blue line), then the strong downtrend would be broken, and another trend would be formed based on current lows. It happens also that the 200 day moving average is at the $28/share level. So, breaking this level would result in a strong upward trend.

Conclusion

Murphy Oil is one of our favorite stocks in this market. The stock trades at an attractive level from a risk/reward standpoint. With a stop-loss only $2.5 below current price, the downside is limited while the upside is attractive. If oil prices rallied to $60/barrel as Saudi Arabia wants, MUR could easily surpass the $30/share level (based on 20% increase in profit per barrel and assuming constant production). The company offers an attractive-safe dividend of 4% with undervalued reserves (as we mentioned in our first article on Murphy). Last but not least, we believe that the latest increase in oil inventories is temporary as it can be attributed to several reasons unrelated to decrease in oil demand/increase in supply. We believe that there is a decent possibility that companies are ramping up production to fill the expected gap which may result from a Saudi reduction in oil exports to the U S, accompanied by a higher demand for oil products this summer. We also believe that the recent drop in oil prices is overdone. Inventory numbers showed a much-greater surprise in the first week of February (14.4 million build up vs 1 million expected) than the current 6 million barrels gap, and yet oil prices just declined 6%, much lower than the current 10% drop.

We rate Murphy Oil as “strong buy”.

Happy Investing to All.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.