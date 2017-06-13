Time To Buy The Pound After Overreaction To UK Elections

The elections just held in the United Kingdom would have only been a passing secondary headline of political intrigue if not for speculations regarding its possible effect on Brexit. It is only the perceived uncertainty regarding Brexit that led to the selloff in the British pound of 2.4% against the euro since Friday, June 9.

If it is true that the major reason for the deep sterling selloff is Brexit confusion, then it's time to buy the pound because Brexit is unlikely to be affected. The coalition agreement formed by the Conservatives with the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party is enough to keep Brexit on track, and once currency traders realize this (in short order I believe), the pound is likely to bounce back for at least a 2% move higher in the short term for a nice quick trade.

Source: BBC

In order to understand why, let's first have a quick overview of the new UK Parliament aside from the 13-seat loss suffered by the Conservatives and 30-seat gain by anti-Brexit Labour. Those changes are what are making headlines and stirring markets, particularly that the Conservatives no longer have a ruling majority, to the exclusion of other positive news for Brexit on the results. First of all, the anti-Brexit Scottish National Party lost 8 more seats than the Conservatives for a full 21-seat loss. The SNP has been pushing for a second Scottish independence referendum precisely because they want to stay in the European Union. Break off from the UK and they can stay in, or reapply if necessary. All parties taken together, the parliamentary swing from pro-Brexit to anti-Brexit is only 24. That's not great for the Brexit crowd, but it's not enough of a swing to inspire any major parliamentary shenanigans to threaten the process existentially.

Second, the nature of the DUP nearly ensures a stable coalition to see the process through. Here's why. The DUP is a typical big spending party supporting government subsidies and central planning, but with certain social positions associated with the right wing - such as being anti-abortion even for rape, being against same-sex marriage, and supporting creationism. These notorious positions have little impact on economic policy, though. They may make the DUP seem kooky to some, but they are really minor issues in the economic scheme of things. Even skepticism of man-made global warming is not much of an issue economically now that President Trump has already pulled out of the Paris Accords.

What really matters most to the DUP is that anti-Brexit Labor Leader Jeremy Corbyn does not get into power, and for that goal they will make sure that the Tories stay in power. One DUP spokesman was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "For as long as Corbyn leads Labour, we will ensure there is a Tory PM." This is a personal issue for the DUP revolving around comments Corbyn has made in the past in support of the Irish Republican Army, which the DUP hates.

Another plus, perceived as a minus by some, is that the DUP may only support a now-weakened Theresa May administration from the outside rather than as part of the coalition itself. This would mean that the two parties would only cooperate on what they outwardly agree on, which is Brexit, while keeping all the other social issues at bay. Such a setup would actually make Brexit a priority rather than getting it caught up in agreements on same sex marriage and abortion issues which have nothing to do with what markets are actually worried about.

The thrust of the argument then is that the teaming up of the Conservatives with the DUP is actually a strong tag team fueled by DUP antipathy towards Jeremy Corbyn. It won't fall apart easily, and the DUP will likely want to hang on to its influence for as long as possible, allowing Brexit to go through in the mean time.

Even if the DUP did not officially join a coalition government, Brexit would be furthered, and a soft Brexit at that, which would be good for the pound. A soft Brexit as opposed to a hard Brexit would keep basic trade agreements intact and lower the uncertainty surrounding the pound due to the election results. The DUP opposes a hard Brexit because they do not want any legal questions surrounding Northern Ireland's border with Ireland, an EU member.

Bonus: Possible Eurozone Tremors

The other thing to keep in mind with the pound is that any tremors from within the eurozone are sure to hurt the euro, driving the pound higher. Possible flashpoints include Italy and once again, Greece, which has another debt payment it has to make by June 15 as bailout funds have been once again suspended. They will likely be released in time, but still, this is a stress factor that the pound does not suffer from, a stress point that will keep coming up again and again.

Spain is also in trouble as Spanish banks Banco Popular and Liberbank shares are cratering and regulators are instituting emergency short selling bans as a means of damage control. While the UK is not the perfect picture of bank health, it has nothing like the problems in the eurozone.

Bottom line: the stress on Brexit due to the UK election results is only perception, and the stress on the euro remains real. Therefore, it makes sense to go long the pound here against the euro for a quick trade for forex traders, and to go long the Guggenheim CurrencyShares British (NYSEARCA:FXB) for those who only trade the ETFs. The FXB follows the pound versus the dollar rather than the euro, but the ETF should still rise once the market realizes that the UK election results are not really a threat to the Brexit process at all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.