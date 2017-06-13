Can Car Rental Companies Survive The Autonomous Driving Revolution?

We wrote a little overview of the autonomous vehicle (AV) revolution, and the impact on society and sectors. The first sector we think of that is in the firing line is that of the car rental business.

While not immediately, but ultimately the AV revolution will lead to a dominance of the TaaS, or transport as a service model. That is, the incentives of ownership of cars will diminish as transport services can simply be acquired at the point of need.

This will free up drivers from a host of additional cost and hassle associated with owning a car, like insurance, maintenance, parking and the like.

One might retort that TaaS already exists, there are taxi's and car rentals which essentially offer transport services at the point of need. Neither are driverless, but the question is, how prepared are they for that future?

However prepared they are, in our view, there is little they can do to remain relevant as they are hamstrung by legacy cost. In fact, one does not have to wait for the arrival of the AV revolution, which would only add yet another level of problems for these companies.

Even today the rental companies are already under siege from ride sharing companies like Lyft and Uber, and it's very hard for the rentals to compete against these.

The crucial factor here is the capital intensiveness of their business model. A car rental, especially the ones that operate on a national or even global scale, simply needs a host of fixed assets:

Multiple offices and staff

Large parking spaces

A diverse fleet of cars

Maintenance

Insurance

Add to that the dependence on the second hand sales value which seems to be tripping these companies up as there is a bit of a glut in the US car market right now.

One could argue that such a development also has something of a silver lining for the car rental companies, the faster cars depreciate, the stronger the incentive against private ownership. Increased urbanization and increasing city regulations against cars could play a similar role.

But in effect it is a large burden, fast depreciation simply is an incentive against buying a new car, not against private car ownership and it exposes the car rental companies to cyclical swings in the second-hand market that can be very costly for them, given the capital intensive business models.

And they face increasing competition from businesses like Uber and Lyft that are at the opposite end in terms of business model. These are companies that are extremely light in terms of capital, they have little in the way of hard assets, let alone those that depreciate at a torrent rate.

What they also have is, rather than a physical presence (which would require a host of capital), a digital presence, which allows them much easier (and, needless to say, much cheaper) access to customers.

Of course renting a car is usually meant to be for any prolonged period of time (at least a couple of days) at which it will likely be considerably cheaper compared to hiring an Uber or Lyft car. But this difference is likely to diminish or even disappear when the latter start introducing entirely autonomous cars, as the cost differential is in the driver.

And for those that think this is still far into the future we have to raise a couple of points. The first is that the competition has already started today. Witness the following figure from an article by SA contributor Wolf Richter:

The car sharing companies Uber and Lyft are already gaining on car rentals (and, not shown in the figure, taxi's).

Our second point refers you to our earlier AV overview article and the likely speed of introduction of the AV revolution. It already exists as proof of concept, but there are a number of big hurdles to remain, especially regulatory and infrastructure hurdles.

However, things could also speed up. In California, they've already proposed a full set of regulations, and things could move pretty fast from here, from Recode:

But just think about what happens once that first city has 24/7 readily available autonomous driving. That city will feel like the city of the future. Overnight, not having autonomous in your city is going to feel like when you lived in a place without broadband, or a city without mass transit or electricity. Every other city or country is going to be on a mad dash to modernize to autonomous at that point.

With a declining revenue per vehicle since 2012, the car rental companies are stuck with a fleet that is structurally too big, a problem that is likely to only get worse. This will force them to unload more cars on the second hand market which is already depressed.

There doesn't seem to be a whole lot the rental companies can do to stop the rot. They are already at a structural disadvantage versus the ride sharing companies, and with the looming AV revolution, the rug will be pulled from underneath them.

At first sight, it looks a little similar to companies making hard disks. While hard disks still have a price per capacity advantage over SSDs, one realizes this is eroding (apart from a host of other advantages SSDs enjoy).

At least the hard disk companies like Western Digital (WDM) could buy into the relevant capabilities (it bought SSD producer SanDisk, for instance). But we feel such an escape for car rental companies is more difficult to engineer whilst the slow downward slope is fraught with problems given the high capital intensity of their business model.

Then there is another problem, from Electrec:

"Our work on used car value is focused on the technological obsolescence of the 250 million cars on US roads today - 2 trillion dollars worth of cars. Tesla's cars can get better because they can learn. They put in that equipment so that the vehicle 5 years from now is much more superhuman and much better than the one that is just learning and watching right now. Our used car thesis is that in a 5-year period we are running scenarios of used car value being off by as much as 50%"

The person speaking here is Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, and what he is referring to is Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) fleet which has the second generation Autopilot hardware is collecting data even when that is switched off.

This enables Tesla to train its algorithms with massive amounts of data, improving them at a rate that no competitor can match, producing a much better system in years to come which could drastically reduce the second hand value of cars by that time putting more pressure on the already leveraged car rental companies.

Transformation?

Could car rentals transform themselves into full-blown AV companies? After all, they are actually in the TaaS business and they do have a wide infrastructure and fleet in place so in principle they would be able to exist in an AV world.

Once a substantial amount of cars do not require drivers and can be hailed on the street or via a smartphone app, there is no reason to assume car rentals could not exist and compete in such a world, as long as they have a digital infrastructure in place that can locate cars and handle payments.

However, the transition is where the problems are, here are some thoughts:

A crucial requirement is a commanding digital presence. They already have mobile apps ( Avis) but the question is whether these can gain the currency that Uber and Lyft already enjoy.

The transition is going to be brutal. At present, the capital light models are having big advantages, not only in terms of cost, but also as a result of their sky-high valuations which allows them to attract capital at low cost and incur very substantial operational losses.

We don't see any inherent reason why Uber's business model (different categories of cars for different demands, surcharging according to demand, etc.) can't be matched.

Insofar there is little space for differentiation, competition is likely to be mainly on price. We assume that the bulk of TaaS is a rather undifferentiated "get me from A to B" type of transport demand which doesn't require fancy cars, simply cheap and reliable ones.

Uber was able to grow offering a host of advantages to drivers and clients and it was able to do this simply because of its low cost of capital. The car rental companies, with their legacy assets, face exactly the opposite problem so it isn't likely that they will be able to undercut the ride sharing companies on price.

Which one

So we argue that while, in principle, the car rental companies could be viable businesses in an AV world, it's their capital intensive legacy business which makes this hard. Not only when the AV world has arrived, but especially during the transition. Is there a rental that is better placed? Comparing Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) with Avis (NASDAQ:CAR), here is SA contributor Quin Foley:

Avis had an operating margin of 9.9% TTM versus 7% for Hertz, and the two companies have the same asset turnover ratio. The difference is leverage. Financial leverage for Avis is 60.4 compared to 13.7 for Hertz. ROIC (which adjusts for differences in leverage) is the more useful metric for comparing the return-generating capacity of the two firms. Avis had a TTM ROIC of 2.6% compared to 1.15% for Hertz. From an underlying profitability standpoint, Avis appears to be the better choice... We believe the difference in financial leverage reflects differences in how the two firms account for pensions. Avis has a substantially higher net pension deficit than Hertz (as a percentage of assets).

So while the companies have similar long-term debt levels, Avis looks more leveraged, reflecting its pension deficit. However, that difference is largely due to less aggressive accounting, according to Foley.

Avis uses a 30-bps lower interest rate to discount its future benefit obligations, and also assumes a lower expected return on plan assets (approximately 100 bps lower on average). This results in a higher present value for the pension liability and a lower present value for the funding assets.

So it doesn't seem that one is much better placed to make it through to the AV world. Neither of these stocks have been winners:

Operating margins are indeed higher at Avis:

Conclusion

Car rental companies could, in principle, adapt to the autonomous vehicle revolution. The biggest rental companies have a near world-wide presence, but they need to bolster their digital presence. They also have big fleets, which in time will get replaced by AVs.

However, they face substantial barriers. Having a large fleet ties capital, which places the rentals at a disadvantage versus the ride-sharing companies and since the bulk of the transport services on demand will be a commodity, this puts them at a price disadvantage.

Making the transition, given the large amounts of debt and capital intensive business model, seems even more problematic as the rentals face rising competition today which makes servicing their debt that much more difficult.

They could retrench during the transition, which would free up some capital. AVs are also likely to be more standardized, producing some economies of scale. But whether this weighs sufficiently against the disadvantages as described in this article, we very much doubt.