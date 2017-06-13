Ambarella: Much More Work To Do

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) reported first quarter earnings for the 2018 fiscal year last week and the results were not enough to excite a market that has been skeptical of the company's future potential. Despite top and bottom line beats, guidance came in below estimates, and again gave credence to investor concerns regarding the growth narrative. These concerns have led to AMBA's underperformance over the past 12 months as the stock is about breakeven over that time span while the NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is up 28% and the SOXX Semiconductor Index (NASDAQ:SOXX) is up more than 50%.

In essence, the earnings report was an affirmation of everything the market has been worried about regarding Ambarella's flailing growth and contracting margins. While the company beat on the top and bottom lines as is usually the case, the sandbagged guidance, which has also become a recurring theme, for about $70.5 million in revenue, 62.75% gross margin, and $26.75 million in operating income, was fairly disappointing.

It was evident from these numbers that Ambarella is feeling the heat from losing sockets in DJI drones, from the struggles of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), and from competitive pressures in general. The growth rate of revenue and contraction of margins is evidence enough of this development:

While concerns over margins and slow revenue growth are well-founded here, I think the long-term story for Ambarella is still intact, especially in the field of computer vision. The image processing and video compression IP and products that the company have to offer and valuable and take advantage of developing trends, which seem poised to pay off handsomely in the future. And yet, we see Ambarella losing high-margin, high-value sockets in products that seem tailor-made to utilize the company's offerings.

As margins can attest, competition is intensifying here. Low-end suppliers are attempting to supplant Ambarella's current design-wins, and much larger companies like Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) are trying to beat the company at its own game. At the very least, this will exert a negative pressure on margins in the short-term.

While all this is going on and after AMBA has dropped recently, the stock is still trading at more than 20 times forward earnings and more than 20 times estimated fiscal year 2019 earnings. Evidently, the market expects more out of Ambarella down the road than just some single-digit revenue growth. What this valuation indicates is that AMBA is not out of the woods yet by any means; there is much more room to fall if the company cannot demonstrate consistent revenue growth or the ability to maintain a stable, high-margin business. Don't be fooled into thinking that a significant drop in share price always indicates those shares are now undervalued.

One thing that Ambarella does still have going for it is the wonderful balance sheet it has managed to maintain. With over $420 million in cash and zero debt, the company certainly has the resources and time to grow into its valuation as its products become more relevant and widely adopted. Ambarella does have valuable tech that should allow revenues to grow as the years go on, but it's not a sure thing. There is high potential upside here but high risk as well. On one hand, Ambarella's products are on the bleeding-edge and capitalize on markets that are far from reaching their potential TAM. But on the other hand, competition is tearing the company apart and there is much more work to be done before AMBA's valuation can even begin to be justified. I view Ambarella stock as a high-risk, high-reward play.

