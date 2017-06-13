Implications Of The China Downgrade

Puay Yeong Goh, Senior Economist, Sean Jutahkiti, Head of Asian Credit Risk, Prashant Singh, Lead Portfolio Manager - Asia Emerging Markets Debt

A push to reduce leverage, not the Moody's rating decision, is likely to drive any volatility in Chinese debt markets in the coming months.

On May 24, Moody's downgraded China's sovereign rating by one notch to A1 and changed its outlook to stable from negative. The rationale was anticipation of a continued rise in Chinese debt levels over the next several years, although the rating agency acknowledged that recent steps to reduce financial system leverage will slow the pace of the increase. The downgrade was not unexpected, as Moody's and Standard & Poor's have had a negative outlook on China since March 2016. The action also brought Moody's ratings for China in line with those of Fitch, while S&P still has China rated one notch higher at AA-. S&P reaffirmed its negative outlook in January and is unlikely to follow suit right away.

The immediate impact will likely be quite limited, in our view. The downgrade is primarily based on a medium-term trend in general debt metrics rather than any immediate deterioration in fundamentals. Further, low levels of external debt and low foreign ownership of onshore bonds will limit any external flow-driven reaction. The ratings downgrade is also unlikely to impact the potential inclusion of China onshore bonds in various fixed-income indices. China comfortably satisfies the rating criteria for all the indices, and it is the operational and accessibility aspects of the onshore market that will determine its eventual inclusion.

Rather, we think it is China's policy focus on reducing financial system leverage that could potentially lead to periods of higher volatility or stress in markets over the next few months. Financial leverage has increased notably in recent years, and the magnitude has been most pronounced in lower-tier banks. Since 2015, the primary driver of credit growth in the economy has been the increase in their balance sheet exposure to shadow banking. On the asset side, this is evident from the sharp increase in entrusted investments, off-balance sheet wealth management products (WMPs) and the assets under management of mutual fund subsidiaries (see Figure 1). On the liability side, this has been funded by the growth in repo market and interbank funding (see Figure 2). This growth into shadow banking, driven by a chase to enhance profits using regulatory loopholes, has resulted in understatement of capital and liquidity ratios.

Figure 1: Interbank WMP Balance

Source: Citigroup, Neuberger Berman

Figure 2: Interbank CDs, Issuance and Balance

Source: Citigroup, Neuberger Berman

Given this background and strong economic activity in 2016 and early 2017, China has started to rein in rapid credit growth and strengthen its regulatory framework. While positive in the long run, this regulatory tightening could potentially impact growth and asset prices in the near term. For one, sharp squeezes in liquidity can cause distortions in money market rates and excessive volatility in asset prices, across equities, bonds and commodities. This is especially relevant considering the impact that excess liquidity has had on asset prices over the past few years. Next, the risk of spillover of financial deleveraging to the real economy is through higher funding costs for corporates, hurting private investments and revealing stresses in smaller banks and segments of the economy that are more reliant on shadow banking, such as smaller property developers and weak local governments. All these influences have the potential to slow growth more than we currently anticipate. While the above scenarios are potential risks to the Chinese economy, our base case is for a fairly orderly financial deleveraging. However, the risks around these concerns have risen on the margin and need to be closely monitored over the next few months.

A Constructive View

We remain constructive on China's macro outlook over the medium term. The economy has started transitioning to a more consumer- and services-driven one from the old investment and export model. Furthermore, the government's balance sheet remains fairly healthy, with a total debt burden of about 55% of GDP at the end of 2016. Services' share of GDP rose to 51.6% of GDP in 2016 from 40% in the early 2000s. The strength of the PMI for high-tech sectors over the last 12-18 months also points to the economy moving up the value chain. While the growth of shadow banking has increased the complexity and risks in the Chinese financial system, we believe there are adequate capital and liquidity buffers - mainly contributed by the top-tier banks - to mitigate these risks (see Figure 3). Given the high savings rate, a semi-closed capital account and firm control over the banking system, Chinese policymakers enjoy many levers of control which should enable them to tackle the leverage issues, while keeping corporate funding costs contained.

Figure 3: Banking System Capital Ratios

Source: China Banking Regulatory Commission, Deutsche Bank, Neuberger Berman estimates. NPL refers to non-performing loans. Data as of 1Q 2017

The downgrade has highlighted various concerns for investors. However, we believe the Chinese government is fully aware of the unsustainability of the debt build-up and the need to continue with reforms, which has been made clear through their recent policy actions and statements. The broader deleveraging process will likely continue over an extended period of time, but the impact to the economy should be well contained.

