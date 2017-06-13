Why Qualcomm's Problems Are Bullish For Nvidia

arket{s} fLast week, Atif Malik, a Citibank analyst, said that Nvidia (NVDA) stock can double from the $150/share level. He cited the following:

"Looking forward, we believe stock is not pricing in a) continued growth in data center sales where C17 sales are still ~7% of the projected $30B CY20 opportunity, b) auto inflection in C18 driven by NVDA's open source automated vehicle (AV) stack and increased traction with car OEMs this year; and c) multiple expansion to 'software like' IaaS + basic PaaS comps on AI democratization with GPU cloud offering."

Actually, that's nearly what we said in one of our articles on Nvidia last month (read here):

We believe that even at these levels Nvidia is still a buy. The company has the potential to be the next Intel if it continues its exceptional performance. The release of the Volta architecture and the Jetson TX2 GPU will fuel further growth for the company. In addition, the autonomous driving industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 134%. And Nvidia is going to have the bigger piece of the pie in supplying its needed GPUs to the AC's platform and cloud. Not to forget the announced partnership with PACCAR regarding autonomous trucks. All of these sources of growth, in addition to other sectors like gaming and virtual reality, will allow Nvidia to achieve the 50% needed growth to justify its current valuation.

Atif Malik didn't add anything to what we already said. The market(s) for Nvidia is huge in a way that enables Nvidia to easily reach the 50% growth rate needed to justify its valuation over the next 3 years.

That's especially given its near-monopolistic position in the market, a thing that Nvidia is trying badly to maintain.

After Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announcement that it would be building its own TPU (tensor processing unit), Nvidia retaliated by including tensor cores in its newly released Volta-based Tesla V100 accelerator, which increased the accelerator's performance to 120 teraflops.

Now, another threat might evaporate from Nvidia's path: Qualcomm (QCOM).

In a recent update, the European Commission raised three red flags surrounding the Qualcomm-NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) deal. The commission's main worries are regard the monopolistic position that Qualcomm might have in case the acquisition is approved. NXPI controls nearly 60% of the NFC (near field communication) market, a technology that is used in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay, Apple's Airdrop, Android Pay, and many other features. The technology enables users to send and receive data between 2 devices without requiring an internet connection (devices need to be close to each other). The commission believes that if Qualcomm acquires NXP, the merged company may bundle the NFC patent into Qualcomm's patent portfolio, which would eliminate competition in the industry.

How that relates to Nvidia?

We believe that if Qualcomm's acquisition of NXPI is approved, the former will increase its focus on autonomous driving. NXP is a leader in ADAS industry and it's natural for Qualcomm to try to integrate its abilities in creating a whole ecosystem for autonomous driving (ADAS includes cameras, radars, LIDARs, and autonomous driving platform).

A few months ago, Qualcomm didn't even mention autonomous driving on its website. However, after announcing the NXP acquisition, Qualcomm posted several videos about AD, promoting the technology to the public (read more about Qualcomm's autonomous driving platform here).

Qualcomm's autonomous platform, which is based on Snapdragon's Neural Processing Engine system-on-chip, is a direct threat to Nvidia's Drive PX1 and PX2. The processing speed of the platform is not yet known. However, we believe that Nvidia's Drive PX 2 is much faster than that of Qualcomm due to the undisclosed characteristics of Qualcomm's platform (if you have the fastest driving platform in the world you don't make that a secret).

If the Qualcomm acquisition of NXP passes through, it would be a major threat to Nvidia in the autonomous driving segment. That's because Qualcomm's V2X (vehicle to X) technology which enables vehicle-to-vehicle communication or vehicle-to-infrastructure communication will be heavily used in the AD segment in the future, and that will expand Qualcomm-NXP autonomous driving ecosystem.

In addition, NXP's Secure Element (SE) will also be integrated into the autonomous driving ecosystem as future vehicles will badly need protection from hacks, a major concern in the AD industry.

So, it's likely that Qualcomm will be offering a package for car manufacturers that includes all the necessary features in their autonomous vehicles. It's also probable that Nvidia would license its faster-platform to Qualcomm, which is good for Nvidia but not good as what's needed (there is a possibility that the 50% growth rate needed for the next 3 years would not be achieved by following this strategy as licensing revenue is lower than the revenue from direct selling).

Conclusion

We believe that Qualcomm's position is weak due to the recent buzz surrounding the company's practices with regard to creating monopolistic positions in the patent market. There is a decent chance that the European Commission might reject Qualcomm's bid for NXP due to fear of having an American company controlling the most important patents of a European company.

If the Qualcomm-NXP deal didn't go through, there is a chance that both companies won't be able to cooperate effectively (or at least less efficiently as compared what they could do as a single entity) in the autonomous driving industry.

However, in the case that the EC approves the deal, we believe that Qualcomm and NXP combined will be a major future threat to Nvidia in the autonomous driving segment. The combined entity will have an autonomous-driving platform, NFC technology, one of the best security software offerings, cameras, radars, LIDARs, and a vehicle communication platform. As a result, Nvidia would be at a major disadvantage in the future as it doesn't have the autonomous driving ecosystem that Qualcomm and NXP offer. We think that the best strategy is to be long both Qualcomm (in case NXP deal goes through) and Nvidia. In that way, investors would gain huge access to the two fastest-growing sectors, data centers and autonomous driving.

