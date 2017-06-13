Buy BBVA For Its 5% Yield

Its dividend yield of 5% is attractive and BBVA is in a good position to resume dividend growth in the coming years, making it attractive to income investors.

BBVA is one of European banks with higher exposure to emerging markets, which should support strong growth in the long term.

BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) has a very good geographical diversification, with a high exposure to emerging markets. This provides it a better growth profile than most of its European peers, leading to a premium valuation. Its capitalization has improved and is now close to its own target, making its dividend growth prospects more attractive in the next few years. Given its current dividend yield of 5%, BBVA seems to be attractive to income investors both for growth and income.

Company Description

BBVA is one of the largest banks in Europe, being present in more than 35 countries around the world. Its most important markets are Spain, Mexico, Turkey and the U.S. It has a customer-centric retail business model, providing a range of financial and non-financial products and services to about 70 million customers. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of about $55 billion.

BBVA is one of the European banks with more exposure to international markets, with a similar profile to its closest peer Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN). Other competitors include domestic Spanish banks, such as Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY), and other European banks like ING (NYSE:ING) or BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), which also have some exposure to emerging markets.

Emerging Markets & Growth

BBVA has very good geographical diversification, with significant exposure to emerging markets. This is one of its main distinctive factors as compared with those seen in most European banks, and in light of this it offers a unique business profile. About 57% of its revenues are generated in emerging markets, while the rest comes from developed markets. Spain's weight in the group is still large considering total assets. But, taking into account profits its domestic unit, it has a smaller weight, being responsible for only 10% of profits.

Internationally, BBVA has a large presence in Mexico, Turkey, the U.S. and throughout several Latin American countries. In the past year, its largest market within the group was Mexico, which accounts for about 46% of its profit. Latin America was responsible for 18% of profit, followed by Turkey (14%), while the U.S. had a weight of 10%.

In Latin America, BBVA has registered very strong growth, given that this region has doubled its earnings in the past few years. Due to lower banking penetration compared to developed markets and higher economic growth prospects, BBVA should continue to report strong growth in this region for many years.

Another important source of revenue and earnings growth is Mexico, where BBVA is one of the market leaders with a market share of close to 30%. Mexico has a lower than average banking penetration and high level of industry concentration; as a result, it offers a very interesting growth and profitability profile for the established players.

In Turkey, BBVA controls close to 40% of Garanti (OTC:TKGZY), one of the largest banks in the country. Turkey has experienced attractive economic growth over the past few years, leading to high-loan growth while credit quality has been robust. This is a market that should continue to report strong growth in coming years, but political risk is high; this justifies Garanti's low valuation, with its shares trading at about only 7x earnings.

Due to its high exposure to emerging markets, BBVA's growth profile is more attractive than that of most European banks. Additionally, it is less exposed to the low interest rate environment in Europe, which is a major drag for banks' revenue growth. This gives it a more interesting business profile than most of its peers, making BBVA one of the few long-term-growth banks in Europe.

Even though BBVA's exposure to emerging markets is very attractive in the long-term, providing it with better growth prospects than most of its European peers, this also means the bank is more exposed to specific risks of operating in these regions.

One significant risk involves currency fluctuations, which may lead to earnings volatility, given that emerging market currencies are usually volatile. This may create some distortion of its financial performance, leading to reported figures on a group basis that are different from operating trends in constant currencies.

This means that investors should also take into consideration individual operating trends in markets, where BBVA may be impacted by currency moves, such as Mexico or Turkey. In this way, one can better assess its underlying operating performance rather than analyzing just its reported figures for the whole group (where currency translation to the Euro may distort operating performance).

Additionally, another long-term risk with operating in politically unstable markets is the higher expropriation risk. BBVA has relatively large operations in unstable countries, such as Argentina or Turkey.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, BBVA has been able to deliver relatively good results over the past few years, despite the challenging operating environment in some of its main markets during this period. Like its peers, BBVA was negatively affected by the real state collapse in Spain following the global financial crisis of 2008-09 and more recently by the low interest rate environment in developed markets.

However, due to its balanced business profile and high exposure to emerging markets, the bank was able to report profits every year during the past decade, a very remarkable achievement. This shows the resilience of its business model and the benefit of having a good geographical diversification.

Regarding its most recent financial results, BBVA has continued to report improved results due to a positive operating momentum in most of its markets. In 2016, its net interest income increased by 7%, boosted mainly by Mexico, which continue to experience strong loan growth.

The bank was able to improve efficiency, reporting a cost-to-income ratio of less than 52%. This efficiency ratio is quite good, but it still has room to improve in the next few years due to cost-cutting and digitalization being a supportive factor for its earnings growth.

BBVA's credit quality also has improved, with cost of risk down by 22 basis points (bps) in the past year to 84 bps and the non-performing loans ratio decreased 48 bps to 4.9%. This shows that BBVA's risk indicators are moving in the right direction and provisions for credit losses should continue to decrease in the next few years.

Reflecting its sound operating environment with revenues going up, better efficiency and sound risk metrics, BBVA's earnings increased by more than 30% in 2016 to close to $4 billion. Its return on equity [ROE], a key measure of profitability within the banking sector, improved to 6.7%. Even though its ROE is higher than in the previous three years (which has been on average slightly higher than 5%), it still is still below the bank's cost of equity and needs further improvement to properly reward shareholders on an economic basis.

In the first quarter of 2017, BBVA maintained its good operating momentum with revenue growth of 9.2%, good cost control and stable credit quality. Its net profit increased in the quarter to more than $1.35 billion, supported by most of its main regions. Indeed, Spain, the U.S., Mexico and Turkey increased by around 20% their operating income year-on-year, showing growth in most major areas. Going forward, BBVA is expected to maintain strong growth figures, boosted by a supportive macroeconomic environment in most markets, higher efficiency and sound asset quality.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, BBVA's capital position is not among the best in Europe even though it has improved over the past few years. At the end of the first quarter of 2017, its fully loaded core equity tier 1 [FL CET1] ratio, a key measure of banking solvency, was near 11%. This is in-line with its medium-term target of FL CET1 ratio above 11%, but below the average of European banks.

Even though BBVA has an adequate capitalization, it does not have an excess capital position and still need to retain a significant part of its earnings to have a capital buffer against its medium-term target. Therefore, its capitalization represents to some extent a constraint regarding its shareholder remuneration prospects.

BBVA's recent dividend history is not impressive: its dividend remained flat for several years until after the global financial crisis and was cut in 2013. Additionally, for several years, the bank's dividend wasn't fully paid in cash. Shareholders had a scrip option, meaning they chose between receiving new shares or cash. This has resulted in a higher number of shares throughout the past few years and dilution for shareholders who had chosen a cash dividend.

Its last annual dividend (related to 2016 earnings) was €0.371 per share ($0.42), unchanged from the previous years. Indeed, its dividend remained stable for the past four years, as the bank was distributing almost all of its earnings to shareholders. At its current share price, BBVA has an attractive dividend yield of about 5%. In 2016, its dividend payout ratio was 68% - still a very high level -showing that its dividend sustainability is questionable.

BBVA has recently announced that going forward it will pay 100% of the dividend in cash, which means that its last scrip dividend was paid in April. Additionally, its payment frequency will be changed to two payments per year instead of four, with dividends paid in April and October.

Its dividend payout ratio target has remained between 35-40% of its annual results, a level that seems adequate given that the bank does not show an excess capital position and needs to retain some cash. Nevertheless, according to analysts' estimates, BBVA's dividend is expected to increase gradually over the coming years, mainly through higher earnings rather than a higher dividend payout ratio.

Conclusion

BBVA is one of most attractive European banks due to its high exposure to international markets and good geographical diversification. It has a high exposure to emerging markets, namely Mexico, Turkey and Latin America, giving it a unique business profile. This has resulted in relatively stable earnings over the past few years, during a period in which many banks reported significant losses, and has better growth prospects than most of its peers.

Despite this business profile, BBVA is currently trading close to book value and in-line with the European banking sector. This seems an undemanding valuation, which together with its 5% yield and good dividend growth prospects, makes it quite attractive to income-oriented investors.

