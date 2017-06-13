Asia Frontier Capital Travel Report - Sri Lanka

In line with our process of being on the ground in the countries we invest in, Ruchir Desai, Senior Investment Analyst at Asia Frontier Capital, travelled to Sri Lanka to attend an investor conference. The photos in this article are all by AFC.

I was back in Colombo after a year to attend an annual Sri Lanka conference that I have attended previously, but this year, the conference was expanded to an Asian frontier markets conference and included participation from Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Vietnamese companies. This is good for us since I was able to meet with companies that the AFC Asia Frontier Fund has invested into, as well as meet with companies we have on our shortlist.

I arrived in Colombo a few days prior to the conference so that I could meet with local companies on our shortlist, which wouldn't be attending the conference. I usually prefer to get out of the hotel and meeting rooms and onto the ground to gain a more local perspective. Last year the macro situation in Sri Lanka was not necessarily positive, but things appear to be changing for the better. The coalition led government got off to a slow start after coming to power in 2015, but this is the reality of coalition governments in the region.

The past few quarters have seen some positive changes. Major infrastructure projects, such as the Colombo Port City (renamed to Colombo International Financial City) and the Central Expressway have re-started and the city appears to have more construction projects underway. It is not difficult to miss the reclamation work in progress for the financial city if you walk down the Galle Face Road, which also has the Shangri-La and ITC hotels under construction.

The Central Expressway will link Colombo to Kandy in the centre of Sri Lanka (~120 km from Colombo) with the first phase of construction having started earlier this year. The government is making moves to increase tax collection (the VAT rate was increased from 11% to 15% last year), while it is also looking to further integrate the country with other Asian economies, such as India, China and Singapore, via free trade agreements which will be beneficial in the long run. Sri Lanka has also regained the GSP+ status from the European Union, which should help improve export growth over the next few years, especially in textile-related exports to Europe.

Colombo International Finance City reclamation work in progress



(Source: Asia Frontier Capital)

In the near term though, inflation and the current account deficit will probably be higher than expected due to the drought which impacted the country earlier this year, leading to higher imports of rice and coal (hydropower plants could not operate due to the drought), but higher oil and coal prices and the Rupee depreciation have not helped either. Further, with the VAT-led price increases and drought having an impact on consumer purchasing power, consumer spending could also see a near-term impact.

However, the negative sentiment over the last year has led to historically low valuations and one can argue that these negatives (inflation, higher interest rates, deficits, coalition government) are now priced in. On the back of a pick-up in construction activity most infrastructure-related companies, i.e. cement, construction and wiring/cable companies, have been showing good revenue and profit growth over the past few quarters, whilst earnings of other sectors, like banking and consumer, have been stable.

As we have written in manager comments in the past few months, there are bottom up stock selection opportunities in Sri Lanka and we have increased our weight to the country since March 2017.

Coming to the Sri Lankan companies I met, the infrastructure-related companies sounded very positive on their outlook and this is backed by their recent quarterly results. Within the consumer-related space, pharmaceutical distribution companies had a near-term negative profitability impact due to price caps being imposed on essential drugs by the government.

However, this was a one-time impact and drug distribution companies are still expecting double-digit volume growth from these businesses. Consumer staple and consumer discretionary companies could face near-term headwinds due to higher inflation, VAT led price increases and rising interest rates.

Inside an outlet in one of Sri Lanka's leading pharmacy chains



(Source: Asia Frontier Capital)

I also had the chance to meet with Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Vietnamese companies at the conference, some of which the AFC Asia Frontier Fund is already holding in its portfolio. The Pakistani consumer discretionary and cement company that I met with both sounded very positive on their outlooks and this is not surprising. Consumer discretionary companies in Pakistan (auto, consumer appliances) have done very well over the past year on the back of low interest rates, a better security environment, an improving economy and an under-penetrated consumer market.

Domestic cement sales have grown at double digits over the past year backed by rising housing construction and infrastructure-related activities. Though there are worries over Pakistan's current account deficit and foreign reserve position on the back of rising imports (mainly machinery imports which is a good sign), we continue to be positive on the longer-term prospects of the country due to the "China Pakistan Economic Corridor" (CPEC) related investments, an improving security environment and the possibility of Nawaz Sharif's party, the PML-N, staying in power in next year's elections.

The Bangladeshi telecom and consumer discretionary companies that I met with were both very positive on their outlooks. Smartphone penetration in Bangladesh is still only at 28% and data revenues for this telecom company grew by 68% in the first quarter of this year. With rising smartphone and internet penetration, data revenues can show double-digit growth over the next few years while recent consolidation in the Bangladeshi telecom market has helped stabilise pricing for voice calls.

The consumer sector in Bangladesh is one which we are positive on due to rising disposable incomes growing from a low base and the very under-penetrated consumer sector in Bangladesh. For example, air conditioner and refrigerator penetration rates in Bangladesh are only 3% and 20% respectively compared to global averages of 60% and 85% respectively. However, remittances from overseas workers play a big role in consumer spending and remittances have been weak so far this year as most of them stem from the Middle East where lower oil prices have subsequently led to lower demand for overseas workers.

One of the Vietnamese companies I met is a steel producer and is amongst the top two in this sector in Vietnam. Infrastructure-related companies continue to do well in Vietnam due to continued strength in the economy, backed by industrial production leading to greater demand for infrastructure investments. We have been positive on Vietnam over the past five years and remain positive on infrastructure, real estate and consumer discretionary companies.

This trip gave me the chance to meet with 25 companies. So far, this year as a team we have met with 80 companies, a process that we give importance to. I am off to Ho Chi Minh City in June to meet another set of companies and look forward to being back in Colombo next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The AFC Asia Frontier Fund has investments in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.