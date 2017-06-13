Herbalife: Now It's The Shareholders' Turn To Feel Cheated

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) has 'adjusted guidance,' and the shareholder lawsuits are flying, about ten at last count. Fellow author Sunil Shah delivered a stinging review of the tortuous relationship with the truth among company management. There has been some more brilliant analysis of the new realities at HLF lately. It seems dubious if these lawsuits would have merit, and I am obviously not saying that because I want to particularly defend Herbalife. However, at least the company was consistent, and when they portrayed the FTC settlement as a "validation" of their business model, they were telling investors loud and clear that they were leaving reality aside and operating in full ostrich mode. Any investor who ignored the evidence did so at their own risk.

Perhaps these law firms should first review the reports on the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System, here and here, for in that case the judge basically told the claimants: don't come complaining to me now, you could have and should have done your own due diligence - the facts you complain of were easily discoverable.

The bottom line is that under perfect competition profits do go to zero, and MLM, with its unrestricted recruiting, epitomizes perfect competition and therefore retail profits for its distributors are elusive in the long run, so ALL MLM is systematized larceny with a fountain pen, legitimated by the appearance of a distribution business, where "unfortunately" some people never make it, and in the end only a hundred or so people ever do, which was the purpose of the whole scheme anyway... Herbalifers are finding out the new reality of profitless sales to preferred customers right now. The clearest demonstration of the two paradigms is Avon. Avon of the Avon lady was a direct sales company, then it became an MLM, and it is not surviving the subsequent identity crisis. The management has never come to grips with the fact that if you are a direct sales company, you are about retailing the product, but if you are an MLM, you're about recruiting and never the twain shall meet. At least the IRS has increasingly come around to seeing MLM as a money losing hobby and not a business.

Meanwhile, here is the preliminary list of shareholder lawsuits, with apologies if I missed anyone.

The Meaning of a Double Negative

Former FTC Chair Edith Ramirez was about as plain spoken as you could wish under the circumstances: the company, she clarified, was not found not to be a pyramid scheme, and had to "start operating legitimately." In short, here was a company that prior to the new operating rules that have now become effective on May 25th, was operating a pyramid scheme, and had to convert itself into a legitimate direct selling business (although the FTC unfortunately retains the nonsensical lingo of 'legitimate MLM'). Subsequently, the management of the said company, and its major investor, Carl Icahn (NYSE:IEP), tried to do damage control by passing off the FTC settlement as a vindication of their business model, as opposed to a radical gutting of their business model. They did not embrace change and reinvent themselves, but they tried to muddle through with subterfuge.

In short, investors here are dealing with a business that does not address the issues in a straightforward manner, but rather is in denial. Accordingly, what hope do investors have that the company is dealing with the facts. They were in damage control mode and felt that they had to pretend that these developments were constructive to their business, because now they needed to retain distributors, and try to convert many of them into customers, but by the same token, they had to retain investors. In other words, lying to their membership and cheating investors went hand in hand.

The rest of the gang

Obviously, the problem is not unique to Herbalife, it is the same across the entire industry, and too many of these companies are publicly listed. If the SEC were not asleep at the wheel, why would they ever allow pyramid schemes to be publicly listed? If you needed a refresher, or were looking for a way to lose your money, here is the online listing of MLM stock quotes, from the website of MLM attorney Jeffrey Babener.

Currently there is a huge flap brewing around FLP (Forever Living Products) in my native Holland, as seen in this television report. Apparently, the same company is getting unwelcome scrutiny in Germany also. One of my contacts tells me of an FLP distributor in the UK who burned through a half a million dollars in three years financed from a real business that makes real money. The point is, these businesses are all the same. Here are some of the most important publicly listed ones:

Avon (NYSE:AVP), is still having an identity crisis, and can't get out of its own way though the transition to an MLM format has gutted their business.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN), a curious story that's worth following if you have the patience - a high of $15.25 in July of 16 to $3.85 as I write this. Their major product is de facto obsolete.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is actually trading close to historical highs... more room to fall.

Natures Sunshine (NASDAQ:NATR) was at about $13, about average for its history.

NuSkin (NYSE:NUS) was at about $57.34 it is well below its historical highs of $138 a few years ago, but still has room to fall.

The bottom line is, while some are struggling to hang on, others seem to be doing OK, but none are going to escape the Herbalife fallout.

Ponzinomics by Robert FitzPatrick

Robert FitzPatrick of Pyramid Scheme Alert coined a new term, Ponzinomics, and for good measure, he is writing a book about it. here is his definition:

Ponzinomics: noun / pän-zē-ˈnä-miks / a pseudo-economic, all-encompassing, delusional belief system that promotes the swindle of a ponzi or pyramid scheme as a valid economic model promising believers a fulfilling and financially rewarding way of life, complete with mission, values, leadership and worldview. The societal spread of Ponzinomics is necessarily accompanied by governmental collusion.

The key point is that even the best of efforts of the FTC as regulator, act as a validation of these programs, maintaining the fiction that there could ever be such a thing as a "legal MLM." At the very least, the rest of the MLM industry always uses the shutdown of one presumed 'bad actor' as a validation: they could not possibly be a pyramid scheme, or else they would have been shut down already.

It pays to stop and think about the economics of the MLM/pyramid scheme and really understand why it is designed not to work. Its only real purpose is to suck the cash out of the pockets of millions of people by convincing the 'distributors' of the lie that it's all up to them to make money in an MLM, when the odds are 99.99999% of the time they will lose, all the while forking over their hard-earned cash while they are 'working the business.'

In other words, it is a clever scheme of legalized theft, by systematically stealing cumulative billions from millions of ignorant victims who participate voluntarily for only one reason - because they have been misled to believe that a scheme in which they actually have a 99.99999% chance of losing money (if only they knew the facts!), is passed off as a business opportunity. The fraud is in representing a 99.99999% chance of losing as a better than 50% chance of winning, in which only competence and hard work make the difference between the winners and the losers, when the truth is that only the 0.00001% who originate the schemes make money consistently make money, plus a group of shills who are the hired help to make the plan seem credible. All too often these shills are the product of company favoritism and under the table deals, for a few winners are needed to promote the MLM-casino.

The Economic Breakdown of MLM

MLM rests on the principle of "believe what I say, not what I do," which is the secret of every carnival magician: to distract the audience's attention from the real action so they never figure out the trick. In MLM, nothing means what it says, it is doublespeak elevated to an art form, but analyzing what actually happens in MLM reveals the pyramid scheme and the clever ways of avoiding detection. Captive regulators are part of this process, and they act as the best protection, which is the classic way for criminals to avoid detection. The career paths of former regulators shows that they often end up working for the very companies they regulated. As a society it is time to stop and realize that captive regulators are not the exception, but the rule, and the old problem of who polices the policemen will never go away. This is also the reason why sound democracies have many avenues for redress, and mechanisms of public or private investigation so these problems can be brought to light. The FTC has been a captive regulator of the MLM industry since the 1979 Amway decision, the 2016 Herbalife settlement was at best the first step towards a return to normalcy.

Here is a breakdown of the actual component steps, as stated above:

Use unrestricted recruiting (made appealing to would-be distributors, the customers of the MLM-casino, with the seduction of "infinity pay" of overrides) to ensure that retail profits remain elusive (note: economics 101 states that under perfect competition profits go to zero)

Define a retail concept, preferably based on consumable product that is purchased at least monthly- repeat purchases are the key to the sustained cash flow needed for a successful pyramid scheme.

Note that the retail concept can never be viable, but disgorges its margins by either recruiting its own customers or losing them to other recruiters. One way or another, there can never be a sustained retail profit, and the retail proposition is a feign that serves only to recruit more distributors.

Design qualifications into the system so that also overrides are flushed up to the top on a regular basis ( aka "breakage"), but not too often, in order to suck the maximum possible production out of each distributor, until they are discarded as so much road kill.

Dress it up with a marketing plan, in which you always downplay the real economics and present only what's possible 0.00001% of the time, "if all goes well," making it look like a viable business proposition.

Promote this remote possibility as a real opportunity, and present it as if it is up to the individual and how hard they want to work, so they will blame themselves if they fail, since other, (preferably dumber) people can evidently do it. Create just enough winners to motivate the rest, and to be able to blame the victims for their own failure to succeed.

Promote deductibility of expenses as "business expenses," to validate people in losing money, and to validate the idea that this is a business. In other words, the taxman becomes an unwitting validation of the scheme... but the taxman is getting wise as noted above.

The bottom line is that in a well designed MLM/Pyramid scheme, it is always, month after month: pay cash now, and hope to make money next month, or next year. People operate for years in the "close, but no cigar mode," and they keep paying for product, supplies, training, travel and so on. The victim stories we hear are from people who have lost thousands, and sometimes tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands in this manner.

The criminal aspect

Prof. Robert Blakey's report on Amway in the Procter & Gamble case, is still today the seminal analysis of how the MLM-field is organized. In America, the courts have been successfully bamboozled into treating MLM as a business, when all it is a money transfer scheme, aka organized theft in which the seeming business proposition of the 'distributorship' is the pretext that makes the contributions voluntary, for if they were not it would be outright highway robbery.

The design of MLM/pyramid schemes is thus all about passing off an illusion as reality, and getting paid up front for it. The retail proposition cannot work because with unlimited recruiting retail profits will go to zero by design. The only purpose of the retail proposition is to camouflage the pyramid scheme behind it, which is about collecting "overrides." At that level there is "breakage" which is a design feature of the plan that causes most of the profits to roll up, and has the majority of people always losing money on a cash basis, but thinking they will eventually make money. The result is that there are a few people at any time with sizeable checks, but most of them are still under water and in debt, while they keep thinking that next month or next year they will make money. This whole concept is fraudulent from bottom to top, and it is legal only because of the voluntary nature of the payments. But the payments rest on a systemic misrepresentation, which can be more or less elegant, but it is always a misrepresentation if you do the math right.

There is no way that a 99.9999% chance of losing can be passed off as a better than 50% chance of winning, yet that is the illusion MLM rests on. In other words, MLM is proof that it is far more profitable to rob people with a fountain pen than with a gun. The operative factor here is not a threat of violence as with a gun, but a simple misrepresentation. Under full disclosure of the real chances of making money, almost nil, the only way any reasonable individual would sign on as an MLM distributor is with a gun to their head, but as it is no gun is necessary when deception will do.

Fortunately, in many jurisdictions fraud is still fraud, and theft is still theft, and pyramid schemes are usually illegal, and treated most often as illegal games of chance. The key to it all is to understand and ultimately prove that these schemes are not what they say they are. If you remove the labels and the verbiage, what is left is a pure fraud, a theft by deception on a massive scale, in which the retailers cannot make money by design, and the 'supervisors' cannot make money reliably either, and often end up "buying their paycheck," so they are constantly operating in a negative cash flow mode, except for a very few at the very tippytop.

The FTC did the right thing, but still got it wrong

The Herbalife settlement of 2016 was an impressive feat and nailed down most all points, except one, and that is unlimited recruiting. As a matter of economic fact, unlimited recruiting means that the company creates massive channel conflict, which can never work, so profits for distributors go inexorably towards zero. Instead of building a viable distribution network such a company is still in the business of deceiving people that they have a chance of making money, when mathematically they don't. This will reflect itself in dwindling retail sales, which is what the company seems to be experiencing, even if they are doing their utmost to pretend otherwise. By limiting the recruiting to some viable level the company could ensure that there is a retail business of some sort, although the product would have to be somewhat competitive. As long as no such limits exist, clearly the effect is that there can never be a viable retail opportunity. The churn in Herbalife recently already exceeded 100%, and it will get worse.

Legal options

With the exception of a fine legal mind like Robert Blakey, very few have seriously looked into the real structural issues of the MLM industry, and the legal options of dealing with it. In some way it is too absurd that any company is allowed to file a business plan and go public when they are evidently a pyramid scheme simply because they disclose they might be found to be a pyramid scheme. They don't become a pyramid scheme by some court finding, they are a pyramid scheme by design, but enforcement is so spotty that statistically the chance of getting caught is still low, or at least long enough to rip-off some investors.

It will depend on the jurisdiction where you reside what your options really are, but they can be tantalizing and very interesting. Possible remedies vary from state to state in the US and they can be frustrating if, like under former AG Kamala Harris in California, a consent decree is never enforced. However, some states have strong statutes. New York has the Martin Act, which very clearly prohibits pyramid schemes. Fellow MLM-analyst David Brear, who hails from the UK, explained it as follows as pertaining to the UK in private correspondence:

quote

http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2006/35/section/3 Section 3 of the UK Fraud Act 2006. Fraud by failing to disclose information-- A person is in breach of this section if he- (A) dishonestly fails to disclose to another person information which he is under a legal duty to disclose, and (B) intends, by failing to disclose the information- ((i)) to make a gain for himself or another, or ((ii)) to cause loss to another or to expose another to a risk of loss. Anyone selling any form of business, or investment, opportunity in the UK is under a legal duty to disclose its historic results (i.e. its real nature) to the purchaser. In the case of so-called 'MLM income opportunities,' since 1973, millions of UK citizens have signed, and continue to sign, take-it-or-leave-it contracts with 'MLM' front-companies which they cannot possibly have understood the consequences of and which are, therefore, intrinsically fraudulent under UK criminal law. These fraudulent contracts have also sought to convince the ill-informed contractees that they were, are, legally responsible for any losses which inevitably they must incur when, in reality, the effectively 100% hidden overall loss/churn rates of so-called 'MLM income opportunities' prove beyond all reasonable doubt that it has been effectively-impossible for anyone to have made an overall net-profit lawfully by regularly retailing 'MLM' goods, and/or services, to the general public. The overwhelming majority of 'MLM' purchases have been, and continue to be, made by ill-informed contractees of 'MLM' front companies, who have been deceived into handing over their money in the false-expectation of future reward. Lately, in the USA, the bosses of 'Herbalife' have been forced to attempt to hide the truth by modifying the take-it-or-leave-it contractual labels which they have arbitrarily slapped on their victims. After decades, all the constantly-churning losing 'Herbalife distributors' have suddenly become 'members' and 'discount customers.' I personally would advise any UK 'MLM' victim not to piss about merely prosecuting the 'MLM' front company for fraud, but to prosecute all senior officers of the front company and any individual who has been engaged in maliciously hiding, or pretending not to have access to, the actual effectively 100% overall loss/churn rates of any, and all, so-called 'MLM income opportunities' as being part of a conspiracy to commit fraud. Such a prosecution could also include the senior officers of the so-called 'UK DSA' who have been engaged in hiding, and promoting, exactly the same vast reality-inverting criminal enterprise. The predicable defence of 'MLM' front companies has previously been that they have not collected data relating to their loss/churn rates, but given the wider evidence, this is childish drivel. Obviously, senior 'MLM' company officers must know how many different contracts they have created over the years. Similarly, 'DSAs' have claimed that their members have not supplied them with data on loss/churn rates. Again, pretending ignorance, is no defence, because the truth is now everywhere on the Internet. David Brear (copyright 2017)

unquote

The bottom line is, different jurisdictions are different, but fraud is pretty much illegal anywhere, and MLM has sailed around legislatures, regulators and law enforcement pretty much by calling everything something else than what it actually is. Successful cases are built by looking past the labels to what is actually going on. This is the reason why the FTC settlement with Herbalife in the US is so strong. It looks at the facts and ignores the nomenclature.

Lawyers, legislators and regulators tend to get tangled up in the words, and as soon as you do that in the MLM world, you're sunk. By the same token, you cannot do 'due diligence' on any MLM by comparing program features, or disclosures, or whatever, as long as they are a proper MLM/pyramid scheme with unlimited recruiting, they are designed for recruiting, not sales, and therefore MUST of necessity use deception - the degree of deception, or how elegant it is done, is really irrelevant. All MLM 'disclosures,' are designed to hide the facts, not disclose them.

Conclusion

Companies whose business by design is based on an utter fabrication to their customers, are by implication lying to their shareholders as well. It would seem disingenuous to recognize the current shareholder lawsuits in view of last year's settlement with former Herbalife distributors (Bostick) for $15 million when it should have been an $1.5bn claim. Regrettable as that ruling was, at least Herbalife paid and it paid again with the $200 million settlement with the FTC. The idea of a transition from an outright pyramid scheme to a direct sales company was an impossibility all along and in the presence of unlimited recruiting is doomed to fail. That failure will be former FTC Chair Edith Ramirez's vindication, long after she cleared the field. Shareholders had ample reason to know the nature of the beast.

The bottom line is that of course there is shareholder fraud, except Herbalife announced it loudly, proudly and publicly, and so did their major stockholder. As a result, these frivolous lawsuits deserve to be thrown out, but in the meantime Herbalife's business MUST deteriorate rapidly under the settlement, for the product is not retailable. Nothing is at 3x the comparable retail prices. And with access to the lottery ticket of the back-end pyramid scheme removed for a large class of people, there is zero justification for the premium prices. It must be expected that Herbalife will continue to deteriorate steadily under the new rules, and it seems doubtful that they could expect any help from this White House, which is consumed by many other problems.

What remains is that any MLM is a direct sales business as a front, which is the money launderer for a covert (and illegal) pyramid scheme, which is usually accessed through the trap door of signing up for automatic monthly shipments. This is another reason why energy companies and insurance - to wit Primerica (NYSE:PRI) lend themselves so ideally well for pyramid schemes: with them monthly payments are standard operating procedure.

Eventually, the precedent that was set by the Herbalife settlement and its aftermath makes it more likely that there will be action in other foreign legislatures, as the reports from Holland on FLP and this radioshow from Ireland about Herbalife show. With Herbalife in particular, the end is closer than the beginning, but the level of analysis and disclosure has been such that the entire sector is now entering the twilight zone. Investors beware. Q2 reports will begin to reveal the real effects of the FTC settlement, and soon after that the level of Carl Icahn's last chance (ca $51.50) will be left in the rearview mirror.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.