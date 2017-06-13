10 Contender Dividend Dogs Are Alleged To Gain Big By June 2018

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June top-yield Contender stocks showed 16.58% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Those 23% To 45% Net Gains For Ten Contender Dogs For June 2018

Six of ten top dividend-yielding Contender dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this quarter the dog strategy for the Challengers was graded by Wall St. wizards as 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for June 2018:

AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) was projected to net $453.05, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) was projected to net $435.16, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $338.35, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% more than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was projected to net $304.48, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% greater than the market as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) netted $266.54 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

Vector Group (VGR) was projected to net $256.22, based on a target price estimate from one analyst, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) was projected to net $254.59, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Western Gas Partners (WES) was projected to net $252.19, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $249.99, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) was projected to net $229.53, based on a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 30.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Top 30 Contender Dogs Represented 8 Sectors In June

Yield (dividend / price) results from here June 9 verified by YCharts for thirty stocks from eight of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed in this article.

The U.S. Dividend Contenders are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "10-24 straight years of higher dividends."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Contenders

These 30 U.S. Dividend Contenders were selected based on "10-24 straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Contender Stocks By Yield

Top ten Contender Dividend dogs selected 5/31/17 showing top yields 6/9/17, represented just four of the Morningstar eleven sectors: (1) energy [7 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) real estate [1 listed]; (4) consumer defensive [1 listed].

Top Contender stock by yield, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) [1] was the tops of the seven Energy firms listed. The remaining energy firms placed second, fifth, sixth, and eighth, through tenth: Genesis Energy (GEL) [2]; Buckeye Partners (BPL) [5]; Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [6]; TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) [8]; Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) [9]; TC Pipelines (TCP) [10].

A single Utility placed third, by yield: AmeriGas Partners (APU) [3]. The one Real Estate representative placed fourth: Omega Healthcare (OHI) [4]. Finally a consumer defensive stock placed seventh, Vector Group (VGR) [7] to complete the top ten June Contender dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Contender Dogs Showed 17.3% To 48.1% Upsides, While (31-34) Four Showed Downsides Smaller Than Dividends Earned To June, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wished (35) A 13.23% Median Target Price Upside and (36) A 14.67% Gain From 30 Contender Upside Dogs Come June 2018

Contender stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 9, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YCharts analyst median 1-year targets projected a 11.8% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 110.5% in the coming year. Notice, price versus dividend in the coming year forecasts possible overbought conditions ahead for the Contender top yield dogs as their price and dividend vectors come within $50 of convergence.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Brokers Estimated A 18.5% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Contender Stocks To May 2018 To Find Bargains From "Small Dogs"

Ten top Contender Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Contender dogs selected 5/31/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 6/9/17 represented five sectors from the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (37) Analysts Cast 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Contender Dogs Fetching 28.21% Vs. (38) 24.2% Net Gains by All Ten by June 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Contender kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 16.58% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The second lowest priced Contender dividend dog, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 43.52%.

The five lowest-priced Contender dividend dogs for June 9 were: Energy Transfer Equity (ETE); Energy Transfer Partners (ETP); Vector Group (VGR); Genesis Energy (GEL); Omega Healthcare (OHI), with prices ranging from $16.52 to $31.67.

Five higher-priced Contender dividend dogs for June 9 were: Holly Energy Partners (HEP); TransMontaigne Partners (TLP); AmeriGas Partners (APU); Buckeye Partners (BPL); TC Pipelines (TCP), whose prices ranged from $32.21 to $63.55.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: nydailynews.com

