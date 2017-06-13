Otonomy: Thumbs Up Or Thumbs Down On This Niche Biotech Firm?

This small, niche biopharma has one approved drug on the market and a couple of others moving through its pipeline.

Today we take a look at a small biopharma concern with an interesting emerging niche at the request of a regular follower who holds a small stake in this name. It is our deep-dive special of the week

Company Overview:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is a California based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to address the significant unmet medical needs in the otology market. Otology is the study of the anatomy and diseases of the ear. The company estimates that more than 50 million people in the United States are affected by otic disorders, with approximately 20 million patients seeking treatment each year for the most common conditions. Some common conditions include ear infections, balance disorders, tinnitus and hearing loss. Otonomy currently has a market capitalization approximately $425 million and trades for right around $14.00 a share.

The company was founded out of a personal need. Back in 2008, Jay Lichter, Ph.D., Chairman and Co-Founder, experienced a severe attack of vertigo while driving. He became severely disoriented and immediately pulled over to the side of the road. Dr. Lichter was diagnosed with Ménière's disease and quickly realized the limitations of the available treatments. Thus, Dr. Lichter and several other experts, in the field of otology, founded Otonomy to bring new treatment options to patients with ear disorders.

Otonomy has developed their own proprietary technology for overcoming the challenges associated with delivering drugs to a patient's ear. The company's proprietary technology is designed to deliver a drug that is retained in the ear for an extended period of time following a single local administration, which is referred to as "sustained-exposure". Essentially, the technology utilizes a thermosensitive polymer, which transitions from a liquid to a gel at body temperature. Furthermore, the polymer is mixed with drug microparticles to create a suspension that is retained in the ear for "sustained-exposure". This prolonged residence time provides high and sustained drug exposure.

The company currently has one FDA approved product called Otiprio. Otiprio is a fluoroquinolone antibacterial indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement. The company estimates a potential Otiprio market of 2.3 million units per year in the US. Each unit costs $306.09, which would imply a potential market of $700 million. The company is focusing their sales effort on 400 priority accounts that collectively make about roughly one-third of the ear tube market in the U.S. Lastly, end-user demand for Otiprio grew by 14% in the first quarter from the fourth quarter.

Pipeline:

Otiprio- acute otitis externa ("swimmer's ear"):

The company recently submitted a Supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA. The sNDA was submitted after the company obtained positive results from a phase 3 trial that evaluated a single administration of 12 mg Otiprio vs. placebo in 262 pediatric and adult patients. In this trial, Otiprio met the primary endpoint by showing a statistically significant increase in clinical cure rate compared to no treatment at Day 8 (p<0.001). "Clinical cure" was defined as complete resolution of the signs and symptoms related to acute otitis externa. The company expects to launch the product, assuming FDA approval, by the summer of 2018.

Otiprio- acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT):

The company has successfully completed a phase 2 trial of OTIPRIO in pediatric patients with AOMT. This trial demonstrated that both Otiprio doses, 6 mg and 12 mg, were well-tolerated and achieved higher and statistically significant clinical cure rates over placebo. The company is seeking to advance the program to a phase 3, which Otonomy plans on discussing with the FDA by the end of the next quarter.

Otividex - Ménière's disease:

According to the National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, there are more than 600,000 patients diagnosed with Ménière's disease in the United States. Furthermore, there is no known cure for Ménière's disease and there are currently no FDA-approved drug treatments. The company has completed enrollment in AVERTS-1, which is a U.S. Phase 3 trial in Ménière's disease for Otividex. Also, a second identical Phase 3 trial called AVERTS-2 continues to enroll patients in Europe. Each trial is a 16-week, prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to enroll approximately 160 patients. AVERTS-1 enrolled a total of 165 patients, which was slightly above the target. Lastly, Otividex for Ménière's disease has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

Otividex - Cisplatin-induced hearing loss in pediatrics:

Roughly 2,000 children each year are treated with platinum based chemotherapeutic agents. Some clinical literature suggests that up to 90% of children and young adults treated with platinum based agents will experience hearing loss. Hearing loss can adversely affect one's speech and language development and has been associated with academic and social difficulties. The company is currently enrolling patients in a phase 2 trial, which is expected to enroll up to 60 subjects.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of March 31, 2017, Otonomy had cash and cash equivalents of $168.1 million. Net sales for Otiprio totaled $400,000 for the first quarter of 2017. Furthermore, the company reaffirmed their operating expenses guidance for 2017, which is between $103 to $108 million.

The Wall Street community isn't giving the company much attention. There are only two current analyst ratings out there, both buy ratings. The latest recommendation comes via Piper Jaffray on June 2nd, 2017. The firm initiated coverage with an overweight rating and placed a price target on the company of $32.

The Verdict:

The company has an interesting pipeline and has gotten one product to approval so far. It has funding in place at least for the next year of operations as well. That being said, this is not a sub-sector of the industry I can profess to be very familiar with and there is very little analyst commentary on this name at the moment. While it certainly has many traits that merit a place on a 'watch list' while its pipeline progresses and sales ramp up on Otiprio, I cannot give the shares a whole hearted endorsement at the present time.

