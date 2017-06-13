Inotek Pharmaceuticals Is A Strong Buy Before Phase II Data In July

The "Fixed-dose" combination phase II trial will most likely succeed, which will serve as a catalyst for Inotek to turnaround;

The road for Inotek Pharmaceuticals (SYMBOL: ITEK) and its glaucoma drug trabodenoson has not been smooth, but results from the next phase II trial might turn everything around.

Back in January, 2017, the company released topline data of its first phase III trial. Trabodenoson was proven to be as safe as the placebo and generated reductions in intraocular pressure (IOP). Trabodenoson 6% once a day (QD) reduced the intraocular pressure (IOP) by 4.25 mmHg at end of study, but the reductions were not statistically significant at all four IOP time points (8am, 10am, 12pm, 4pm). After discussion with FDA, the company stated in its first quarter press release that monotherapy is not the correct approach.

Since the failure of its first phase III monotherapy trial, the stock has crashed to negative enterprise value. Inotek management has stressed that prior trials have shown trabodenoson is able to consistently reduce IOP, and its mechanism of action will have synergistic effects with most common glaucoma drugs such as latanoprost. The management even blamed the failure of phase III monotherapy trial on higher than expected placebo effects, and four 'outlier' sites out of a total 55 trial sites (see p14 of 10-K filing for year 2016). Nevertheless, investors seem to retain little confidence in trabodenoson.

There are reasons for investors to reconsider their prospective about trabodenoson. First of all, as Inotek argues, the market size for combination therapy is very large. There is a huge gap in this area due to inadequate control of IOPs by currently FDA approved glaucoma drugs. Second, the success of trabodenoson in controlling IOP, when applied in combination with latanoprost (the most commonly used prostaglandin analog (PGA)), has been shown in a previous phase II trial where trabodenoson eye drop was "co-administered" with latanoprost eye drop. The phase II "co-administered" trial demonstrated IOP-lowering effects in patients who have previously had inadequate responses to PGA. These patients represent "PGA poor-responders" who experience persistently elevated IOP levels that typically require additional IOP specific treatment. Lastly, investors do not have to wait long for results on whether a combination of trabodenoson and latanoprost in a single eye drop is more effective.

Encouraged by the additional IOP-lowering capability of trabodenoson over latanoprost, the company worked on formulations of eye drops that contain "fixed-dose" combinations (NYSE:FDC) of trabodenoson and latanoprost. Three combo formulations were approved by FDA for the currently on-going FDC trial. The data from the second phase II trial are due to release in July, 2017. If additional IOP-lowering effect can be confirmed, there will be a dramatic stock price rise.

Here, I will examine the "co-administered" phase II trial and the currently on-going "fixed-dose" phase II trial, and show that the likelihood of success for this on-going trial is high.

Phase II Combination Trials

"Co-administered" Combination Phase II Trial

The study was carried out on patients who have been on latanoprost for at least 4 weeks, and still have a mean IOP between 24 and 34 mmHg. The study course was divided into two parts. Part 1 compared the results of the study arm ( trabodenoson & latanoprost) verses the control arm ( Timolol & latanoprost) over a period of 8 weeks. The study then preceded to Part 2 for a period of 4 weeks, comparing the study arm ( trabodenoson & latanoprost) verses the control arm ( placebo & latanoprost).

At end of 8 weeks dosing in Part 1, co-adminstration of trabodenoson experienced further mean reduction of IOP of 3.4 and 4.9 mmHg from diurnal and study baselines, respectively, beyond the IOP-lowering of latanoprost alone.

Part 2 data is a bit more interesting because of its similarity to the on-going FDC study where trabodenoson is being compared directly to placebo in combination with latanoprost.

In Part 2, the study arm was treated with trabodenoson 3% plus latanoprost 0.005% while the control arm was treated with placebo plus latanoprost 0.005%. In total, 80 patients were enrolled, 37 in the study arm and 43 patients in the control arm. The baseline IOPs (recorded after taking latanoprost for 4 weeks before trabodenoson was added) between two arms are comparable (25.50 mmHg vs. 26.08 mmHg).

After 4 weeks of dosing in Part 2, trabodenoson lowered IOP an additional 4.3 and 5.8 mmHg from diurnal and study baselines, respectively, also beyond the effect of latanoprost alone.

It appears that the IOP-lowering effect of trabodenoson has been consistently shown across phase II and phase III trials, through both monotherapy and combotherapy. While it was not as effective as Timolol, trabodenoson consistently lowered mean IOP by 5 to 6 mmHg from baseline when used alone or in combination with latanoprost.

From this trial, it was clear that trabodenoson was effective in lowering IOP, and the time course shows a lasting effect. It was more effective at end of 12 weeks (end of Part 2) than 8 weeks (end of Part 2). What was not clear was whether the additional IOP lowering effect was statistically significant in comparison to placebo. The complicated two-part design of this co-administered trial prevented a conclusion. The control arm was a positive control (treated with Timolol & latanoprost) in Part 1 and later switched to negative control (treated with placebo & latanoprost) in Part 2.

However, in 10-K filing of 2015, p18, it is stated:

At the end of Part 2 (after 12 weeks), the IOP-lowering seen in the Study Eye (the eye treated with trabodenoson) was statistically significantly greater than the IOP drop of the patient's Control Eye (the patient's other eye that only received QD latanoprost).

I communicated with Inotek about the design details and data of this co-administered trial, and I was directed to the SEC filing. Based on above finding by using patients' own eye as the control (Study Eye vs. Control Eye), the statistical significance of additional IOP lowering by trabodenoson bodes very well for the on-going FDC trial.

"Fixed-dose" Combination Phase II Trial

This on-going FDC trial serves two purposes: 1) to confirm statistical significance of additional IOP-lowering by trabodenoson in combination with the most widely used glaucoma drug latanoprost; and 2) to test co-formulated doses for phase III trials and potential commercial launch.

The trial design could be found at clinicaltrials.gov. The study has been completed and data will be announced in July, 2017.

This study has 5 arms, and total 201 patients are enrolled (approx. 40 per arm), each being dosed for two months, once daily (QD).

Formulation/dosage Trabodenoson Latanoprost Study arm 1 6% 0.005% Study arm 2 3% 0.005% Study arm 3 6% 0.0025% Control arm 1 0 0.005% Control arm 2 0 0.0025%

This FDC trial looks similar to co-administered trial, but it is designed to show clearly whether the commercial formulations of two drugs will work better together. The key difference is not the co-formulation. It lies in the patient selection. I have asked the company if both trials recruited the PGA poor-responders, and I received the following clarification:

Please note that the FDC trial does not start with a latanoprost dosing period and instead has a washout period of all medications. As such, the trial enrolled IOP greater than or equal to 25 mmHg and less than or equal to 34 mmHg. This differs from the co-admin trial which enrolled patients who had IOPs of greater than or equal to 24 mmHg despite one month of previous treatment with latanoprost and were considered PGA poor-responders due to this result.

As many as half of glaucoma patients, typically those with more severe disease, need to use two or more glaucoma drugs to sufficiently reduce their IOP. The initial treatment for glaucoma patients is usually the use of a prescription eye drop from the PGA drug class. However, as PGAs are often unable to lower IOP sufficiently to reach the patient's medically targeted level, non-PGA products are used as an add-on therapy to the PGA. There are currently no FDC products approved for use in the United States that include a PGA.

Inotek is competing with Aerie Pharmaceuticals (SYMBOL: AERI) to develop an effective FDC product. Aerie has already announced two positive FDC trials. Let's take a look at the data to understand the potential of trabodenoson when results are out in a few weeks.

Comparison to Aerie's Roclatan

Roclatan is Aerie's commercial name for its FDC eye drop, which is a formulation of netarsudil ( Rhopressa) 0.02% and latanoprost 0.005%, dosed once daily. The control arm latanoprost 0.005% was used to test additional IOP-lowering capability of Rocalatan. IOPs were measured at 8am, 10am, and 4pm at week 2, week 6, and day 90. The topline results of two phase III trials could be found in the press release of 9/14/16 ( Mercury 1) and the press release of 5/24/17 ( Mercury 2), respectively. Following are key data for comparison.

Roclatan additional IOP lowering over latanoprost Range (mmHg) Mean Diurnal (mmHg) Mercury 1 1.3-2.5 1.9 Mercury 2 1.5-2.4 1.8

Both trials showed Roclatan could statistically lower IOP further by about 2 mmHg over latanoprost alone. If Inotek phase II FDC trial could produce matching data, the trial will be a huge success considering that trabodenoson is much safer than netarsudil ( Rhopressa), which causes hyperemia or red eye in over 50% of patients, while trabodenoson has little or no issues.

As we already know, trabodenoson lowered IOP an additional 4.3 mmHg diurnal beyond the effect of latanoprost alone in the co-admin trial (Part 2), I have high hopes that this FDC trial will work.

The Risk/Reward Ratio

Clinical trials are probably the riskiest events in drug development. We bet our longs or shorts based on the probability of success and potential reward.

If this FDC trial fails, Inotek may have to give up developing trabodenoson as an effective glaucoma drug. Though the company has done some pre-clinical trials that show trabodenoson may have neurological protection or other benefits to eyes, the immediate impact to the stock price will be significant. The cushion is cash at hands. Based on its first quarter report, Inotek had $115M cash and $49M debt, which gave investors a net cash of $66M or $2.44/share. The stock is traded under net cash value that is estimated to be $2.1/share by the end of second quarter this year. A completely failed biotech stock could be traded as low as 40% below its net cash value, which gives us a bottom price of 1.26 for ITEK. ITEK was closed at 1.8 last Friday. A drop to 1.26 (loss 0.54 per share) means a loss of 30%.

If this FDC trial succeeds, we should see a surge of its stock price. It is difficult to predict how high it will go, but if we use AERI as a comparator, we should not be surprised to see ITEK valued at one third of AERI, which was closed at 51.25 last Friday, June 9, 2017, with a market cap of $1.8B. To get a market cap of $600M, ITEK will be traded around 20 (gain 18.2 per share) even fully diluted, which represents a surge of 1011%. For an approved eye drop of similar effectiveness, patients will always choose the safer option.

If the success/failure chance is at 50/50, we still get a very favorable risk/reward ratio of about 1/34 (0.54/18.2). For a biotech stock, a dramatic setback or turnaround is common. Aerie has seen its stock price cut by 70% when monotherapy of netarsudil ( Rhopressa) showed inferior results to Timolol in April, 2015. After its success in FDC trials, AERI has come back and moved higher than before it crashed. It will be no surprise if ITEK has a similar turnaround.

The above example is for illustration only. Investors are encouraged to do their own mathematical practices to see various possibilities of data and market reactions. As we know, the market reaction to clinical trial data is often swift and could stay irrational for a period of time. To further clarify potential investing outcomes, the table below shows potential combinations of success chance and stock price after trial results are announced.

Potential Risk/Reward Ratios

Stock Price (Market Cap) on Successful Data 20(600M) 10(300M) 5(150M) FDC Trial Success Probability 80% 1/136 1/60 1/24 50% 1/34 1/15 1/6 20% 1/9 1/4 2/3

While the exact risk/reward is unknown until the data is released, the investment is favorable given the potential outcomes. The risk/reward ratio is only unfavorable when the trial success chance is quite low (less than 20%) and stock price does not exceed 5 even upon positive news. I personally believe investing before a binary event of a biotech stock is very risky. Instead, a systemic method based on sound mathematical calculations, and in depth analysis of fundamentals and past clinical data is the best way to win in the long run.

In summary, the phase II data release in July, 2017, will be a catalyst of high stake. Both longs and shorts should be prepared for dramatic changes in ITEK stock price.

